Around the Districts: Bettystown, Julianstown, Laytown and Mornington

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com.

Bettystown Tidy Towns

If you’d like to get involved message us on Facebook and Instagram @bettystown_tidytowns or come along and meet us in the village on Saturday mornings between 9 and 11am. Come and join us!

Bettystown Tidy Towns just loved the donation of a fabulous birdhouse and feeder from Anas of Laytown Bettystown Youthreach . This will be a super addition to our pollinator garden, and we hope to have some very lucky birds living there soon!

Betaghstown House and Woods

The Ryan family of The Tribe Restaurant in Duleek are delighted to announce that they have purchased Betaghstown House and Woods in Bettystown. They fell in love with the beautiful tranquil woodland and house which was built in the 1630s and has been deemed of National Significance by the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The family plan to create a space for the community where you can enjoy nature walks around the acres of woodland ad experience native Irish flora and fauna, along with tress dating back to the 13th century. The Ryan family are passionate about conserving and restoring the house and it will serve as a boutique 10 bedroomed guest house.

The local community will greatly benefit from the addition of tea rooms, café/restaurant and home bakery.

We look forward to seeing the opening of this grand historic building and grounds and wish the owners every success in this wonderful venture.

Sincere Sympathy

Condolences to the family and friends of Peter Farrell, Brookside, Bettystown, Co. Meath. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam .

Colaiste na hInse

Colaiste na hInse recently held their Colfirst Colaiste Fittest Family, and what a day it was. Nineteen rang groups battled it out to be crowned winners. A huge congratulations to Rang Paun, Rang McCaughley and Rang Berigan who were crowned champions. We’d like to say a massive thanks to Iníon Courtney, the PE department and our IB Sports Council for organising it all.

St. Colmcilles GAA, Pilltown Road

St Colmcilles lotto continues every Tuesday and you can play online via www.cilles.com

Most of our teams are now back training for the 2023 season. All children aged 10 and above up to adult level are back training midweek.

If you want to get involved, just make contact via any of our Social Media channels and someone will get in touch with you.

Our Academy for children born in 2014-2019 is back and look forward to the months ahead with lots of boys and girls taking part.

If you are returning, or have never played before, you are welcome to come and join us. Again, if you want more information, reach out via our social media channels and someone will come back to you.

Darkness Into Light

East Meath Darkness Into Light will take place at sunrise on Sat 6th May for Darkness Into Light and give the gift of hope to those impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Let’s all try and do this and have a beacon of light shining from East Meath on that morning.

https://www.darknessintolight.ie/sign-up

Men’s Shed

Meath East Coast Men’s Shed meets every Tuesday and Friday in the grounds of St. Colmcilles GAA on the Pilltown road. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

JULIANSTOWN

Public beware

Julianstown & District Community would like to make you aware of an incident that happened on the 6th April, 2023 at Smithstown. A gentleman called to visit some friends and left his car unattended at the entrance to the property. He was about 10 ft away from his car. A car passed by and apparently did a U-turn and 2 ‘ladies’ got out and very quickly checked the car and stole his wallet and phone. It would appear that there may have been a third person in the car – this robbery was caught on CCTV and the theft has been reported to the Gardaí. The registration is 07 C

Julianstown Tidy Towns

Volunteers are continuing with the weekly Litter Patrols, and we would like to thank all those who help out on a regular basis. Julianstown Tidy Towns will be holding its annual An Taisce Spring Clean on Saturday the 15th April, 2023 from 10 am to 12 noon, and hope all our community will make every effort to help. We will be covering all the roads leading to Julianstown, so it is an ideal opportunity to give the area a proper ‘Spring Clean’. Bags, gloves, litter pickers and high vis vests will be provided, and Meath Co. Co. will be supplying the skip which will be situated at the Julianstown Community Garden Car Park. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

In the Community Garden our volunteers are continuing to weed and tidy up the flower beds. To fill the raised bed firstly we had to put in lots of old twigs and broken bricks. Then move 3 ton of compost, which we purchased from V & W Recycling at Mell and this half-filled the beds. It doesn’t stop there as we then have to source another 2 ton of soil and mix it altogether. Meanwhile others are weeding the new hedging and covering over with bark to suppress the weeds. Would you like to help?

St. Mary’s Church

First Holy Communion Ceremonies will take place on Saturdays, 22nd April and 6th May

Whitecross National School

Whitecross National School, Julianstown is currently recruiting an After School Club facilitator. The After School Club runs Monday to Friday 1.25 pm to 2.25 pm, on school days only. To apply or for further inquiries, please email whitecrossns@gmail.com

The School Transport Family Portal is now open for new School Transport applications for the upcoming school year 2023/24 for new families to the school transport scheme. Existing customers who may have changed their attending school or home address in the past year are requested to check their applications for 23/24 to ensure they are accurate and up to date. First time users will need to create an online Family Portal account. Returning Account Holders adding a new pupil can proceed straight to the login page. More information can be found at https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=522. The closing date for applications is Friday, April 28th 2023. Feel free to contact me if I can be of help to you & your family.

Active Retirement

East Meath Active Retirement Association (EMARA) meet every Thursday in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Parish Rooms, Laytown Road, Julianstown from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm each week. New members are always welcome to join this vibrant group of men and women. We have many events and outings lined up for the coming month. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

St. Mary’s Church of Ireland

Services during April: Sunday 16th April; Holy Communion. Sunday 23rd April: Morning Prayer. Sunday 30th April: Morning

Craft and Chatter Group

There will be an opportunity for people from the Craft and Chatter Group to meet for Coffee at Relish at Southgate on Thursday 13th April at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to join us and enjoy chatting for an hour.

LAYTOWN

Laytown Tidy Towns

Volunteers meet every Saturday morning at the car park from 10 am. to spruce up different areas of our village. Great work is being carried out by Laytown Volunteers and if you would like to help, please come along, and join us.

Laytown Tidy Towns would like to thank a lady residing in Bettystown for a donation of plants to the group. The plants include yellow and blue irises, kaffir lily, agapanthus and shasta daisies. These lovely flowers will be planted in all the beds around Laytown over the coming weeks. The group also continues to work on the wildflower beds which are situated beside the bee hotel on the approach road to Laytown and a special word of thanks to William Boshell of Pats Supermarket in Laytown for his donation towards the refurbishment and refilling of the wildflower beds. Rowan, Beech, Silver Birch, hazel, Sweet Cherry and Holly saplings were recently received from Meath Co. Co. and this will be planted on the approach road to Laytown.

Sonairte

Meath has received the following community heritage funding and Sonairte is one of the recipitiants.

In Meath, 6 projections were funded to the tune of €430,000.

€100,000 in funding for Babes Bridge, St Ercs Hermitage, Slane Castle and St. John’s Belfry Tower, Nobber whilst €72,905 will go to Monknewtown Graveyard €30,000 also for Kilbeg Parish Churches and €27,103 in funding for Sonairte, Ninch, Laytown

MORNINGTON

Star of the Sea

To help Fr. Joseph and the Parish Pastoral Council to identify the pastoral needs of the Parish, a suggestion box has been placed in the Church. We welcome suggestions from all parishioners.

Mornington Church Information Leaflet - By now you will have received our Church Newsletter which was delivered to every home with the Trocaire Box. Please take time to read about the groups which meet in our Church and feel welcome to contact the parish office or fill out the expression of interest slips (available beside the Shrine) and deposit into the Suggestion box in the Church. Thank you to the many Parishioners who already give of their time and talents willingly, and we are most grateful to them.

Star of the Sea Church - Children’s Choir has resumed every Wednesday from 6.30pm – 7.15pm for children from Third to Sixth Class in the Parish Rooms in preparation for the Easter Masses.

Children’s Liturgy Group continues Sundays for children from Junior Infants to First Class at the 11.30am Mass in Mornington Church. New Leaders & Helpers are required. If you feel you can help, please contact the Children’s Liturgy Team Member on Sunday or the Parish Office on 041-9827384.

We are looking for Volunteers for: Children’s Liturgy at 11.30am Mass on Sundays; Altar Servers Co-ordinators and helpers; Eucharistic Adoration; Parish Vocations Committee

Please give your name into the Sacristy after Mass or to the Parish Office on Monday/Wednesday/Friday between 10am & 2pm.

World Youth Day 2023 (1st-6th August) will be celebrated in Lisbon, Portugal. It is a massive weeklong event, with Pope Francis, for young Catholics (aged 18-35) to gather and participate in from every corner of the world.

Follow www.dioceseofmeath.ie & Facebook: Meath Diocese WYD. Watch this space for more info in the coming weeks. (See posters in both churches for more information). For more details see www.dioceseofmeath.ie. Cost €650 approx. All expenses included. To book contact meathyouth@gmail.com

Meals on wheels

East Meath Meals on wheels. Hot Meals are delivered to your home between 12.30 and 1.30 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week throughout the year, excluding Bank Holidays. Areas covered are Laytown, Bettystown, Mornington, Donacarney and Colpe. The charge is €5 per person per meal and if you would like to avail of this service, please contact us on 085 7570810.