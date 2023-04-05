Around the Districts: Bettystown, Curraha, Laytown and Mornington

Aine and Ciaran Teeling met Meath Ladies senior team members Monica McGuirk and Orla Byrne with the Brendan Martin Cup at the Duleek Bellewstown awards. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Aine and Ciaran Teeling met Meath Ladies senior team members Monica McGuirk and Orla Byrne with the Brendan Martin Cup at the Duleek Bellewstown awards. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com.

Bettystown Tidy Towns

If you’d like to get involved message us on Facebook and Instagram @bettystown_tidytowns or come along and meet us in the village on Saturday mornings between 9 and 11am. Come and join us!

The Boyne Rivers Trust and other community and voluntary groups across Meath and Louth organised a clean-up day for the Boyne River catchment last Saturday and thank you to all the volunteers who turned up to give a helping hand.

They met at six locations across the Boyne catchment and areas covered were Mornington, Oldbridge, Slane, Navan and Trim.

Meanwhile, Bettystown Volunteers conducted a clean-up of The Narroways from the playground to the roundabout and they did a great job weeding, sweeping and litter picking. Next Saturday we’ll be in Brookside Estate. Come along and join us!

Colaiste na hInse

A huge well done to our U14s Girls GAA team who put in a brilliant performance at their blitz in Kells and managed to get the win. Well done to the girls, Iníon Courtney and Iníon Martyn.

St. Colmcilles GAA, Pilltown Road

St Colmcilles lotto on Tuesday 28th of March was €5,800. The numbers drawn were 1, 9, 20 and 27. There was no winner of the jackpot, and our two €50 winners were Dean and Casey Hussey, Bettystown and John McNamara, Laytown. The Jackpot is €5,900 on Tuesday 4th of April. You can play online via www.cilles.com

Well done to all our members who walked in the Drogheda St Patrick’s Day Parade. Despite the wet weather, everyone got out in their Cilles colours and represented the Club with huge numbers on the day. Everyone had a great time and were delighted to be part of the Parade.

Most of our teams are now back training for the 2023 season. All children aged 10 and above up to adult level are back training midweek. If you want to get involved, just make contact via any of our Social Media channels and someone will get in touch with you.

Our Academy for children born in 2014-2019 was back on Sunday 26th of March. We had huge numbers for the first week back and look forward to the months ahead with lots of boys and girls taking part. Reminder, we have the weekend off for Easter and there will be NO ACADEMY on Easter Sunday.

If you are returning, or have never played before, you are welcome to come and join us. Again, if you want more information, reach out via our social media channels and someone will come back to you.

Darkness Into Light

East Meath Darkness Into Light will take place at sunrise on Sat 6th May for Darkness Into Light and give the gift of hope to those impacted by suicide and self-harm. Let’s all try and do this and have a beacon of light shining from East Meath on that morning. https://www.darknessintolight.ie/sign-up

Lotto results for 14/03/23 (4,5,14,27). No Jackpot Winner. €50 Winners Audrey Browne and Brian Emmett. Jackpot now €5,700. Play online at www.cilles.com

Men’s Shed

Meath East Coast Men’s Shed meets every Tuesday and Friday in the grounds of St. Colmcilles GAA on the Pilltown road. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

CURRAHA

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com.

Curraghalla National School

Enrolment forms for children wishing to enrol in Curraghalla National School are now available. Contact school on 025 27449 or office@curraghallans.com .

Curraha GAA

The Grand Draw - Thank you to everyone who has purchased a ticket. This fundraiser is crucial to our plans to upgrade our facilities over the next couple of years and to ensure that we are providing the best possible environment for our players at all levels to succeed.

There are still a handful of spots left for anyone who wants to get in before the first draw.

Payment options: Entry is priced at €20 a month or pay annually and get 1 month free. ClubZap/Website Payments can be found here - https://www.currahagaa.com/products Cash payments can also be made to any committee member.

Curragha Notice Board

Volunteers are always needed and welcome to help maintain our Community . If you are interested in this initiative , Please Contact Deirdre 086 8868917 . Gerardine . 086 1982060 . Marcella . 0876744691.

LAYTOWN

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com

Laytown Tidy Towns

Volunteers meet every Saturday morning at the car park from 10 am. to spruce up different areas of our village. Great work is being carried out by Laytown Volunteers and if you would like to help, please come along, and join us.

Laytown/Bettystown Golf Club

2023 Laytown & Bettystown Senior Scratch Cup–Congratulations to Richard Knightly on his win. Thanks to Sports Surgery Clinic Santry for their support & sponsorship.

Thank you & well done to all the competitors for making it a great day.

Finally, big thank you to all the volunteers & everyone who helped organise & run the day.

Drogheda Animal Rescue – Laytown/Bettystown Golf Club are holding an Easter hamper raffle in aid of Drogheda Animal Rescue–€5. Tickets available in the bar.

Men’s Shed

Meath East Coast Men’s Shed meets every Tuesday and Friday in the grounds of St. Colmcilles GAA on the Pilltown road. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

Active Retirement

East Meath Active Retirement Association (EMARA) meet every Thursday in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Parish Rooms, Julianstown from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm each week. New members are always welcome to join this vibrant group of men and women. We have many events and outings lined up for the coming month. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

MORNINGTON

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com

Star of the Sea

To help Fr. Joseph and the Parish Pastoral Council to identify the pastoral needs of the Parish, a suggestion box has been placed in the Church. We welcome suggestions from all parishioners.

Mornington Church Information Leaflet - By now you will have received our Church Newsletter which was delivered to every home with the Trocaire Box. Please take time to read about the groups which meet in our Church and feel welcome to contact the parish office or fill out the expression of interest slips (available beside the Shrine) and deposit into the Suggestion box in the Church. Thank you to the many Parishioners who already give of their time and talents willingly, and we are most grateful to them.

Star of the Sea Church–Children’s Choir has resumed every Wednesday from 6.30pm – 7.15pm for children from Third to Sixth Class in the Parish Rooms in preparation for the Easter Masses. Children’s Liturgy Group continues Sundays for children from Junior Infants to First Class at the 11.30am Mass in Mornington Church. New Leaders & Helpers are required. If you feel you can help, please contact the Children’s Liturgy Team Member on Sunday or the Parish Office on 041-9827384.

We are looking for Volunteers for: Children’s Liturgy at 11.30am Mass on Sundays; Altar Servers Co-ordinators and helpers; Eucharistic Adoration; Parish Vocations Committee. Please give your name into the Sacristy after Mass or to the Parish Office on Monday/Wednesday/Friday between 10am & 2pm.

World Youth Day 2023 (1st-6th August) will be celebrated in Lisbon, Portugal. It is a massive weeklong event, with Pope Francis, for young Catholics (aged 18-35) to gather and participate in from every corner of the world.

Follow www.dioceseofmeath.ie & Facebook: Meath Diocese WYD. Watch this space for more info in the coming weeks. (See posters in both churches for more information). For more details see www.dioceseofmeath.ie. Cost €650 approx. All expenses included. To book contact meathyouth@gmail.com

Meals on wheels.

Hot Meals are delivered to your home between 12.30 and 1.30 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week throughout the year, excluding Bank Holidays. Areas covered are Laytown, Bettystown, Mornington, Donacarney and Colpe. The charge is €5 per person per meal and if you would like to avail of this service, please contact us on 085 7570810.