Around the Districts: Ardee/Collon, Dunleer and Stamullen

Sinead Slattery, accompanied by her Mam Sinead, accepting the cheque at Bettystown Credit Union from Joanna Kent, Aidan Gibney and Sheena Kierans.

Talk on the Nursery Cross, Collon

Collon & District Historical Society present “A talk on the history of Nursery Cross, Collon”. Venue: Teach Raithneach, Starinagh. Date: Wednesday 5th April 8pm. Seamus Roe will give the talk and knowing the research Seamus puts into these things, I’d say there will be some great avenues to explore.

Looking through the files, I came across a few stories featuring the historic old spot.

1934 - “A SERIOUS road smash occurred at the Nurseries Cross, on the Drogheda-Collon road, on Saturday night, when a horse and cart owned and driven by Mr. James Maginn senr., of Rathbran, Collon, and formerly of Killineer, Drogheda, overturned in a ditch with the result that the horse was injured and the cart very badly broken up, while Mr. McGinn sustained some injuries, which necessitated his removal to the Cottage Hospital, Drogheda, where he still lies in a serious condition.

At first it was believed, as a result of a local person’s statement, that a lorry had struck the cart when passing by and had driven on, but later the Guards ascertained that the cart was being driven on to the roadside to get out of the lorry’s way when it overturned. The lorry, they are satisfied, passed by without touching the cart, and the driver was apparently unaware of the accident when he continued on his journey.”

1961 - Drogheda Fire Brigade was called to Collon on Monday morning to the scene or an outbreak when a tar boiler went on fire at Nursery Cross where Louth County Council employees were working on the road. Gallons of tar were burned.”

1957 - “Two young Collon men, Messrs. Malachy Hickey, Factory Hill, and James Taaffe, Kells Road, were removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, on Tuesday, following an accident at Nursery Cross. Their motorcycle had been in collision with a car, driven by Mr. Vincent Deeney. Palace Street, Drogheda.

On enquiry at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. yesterday (Wed.), we learned that Taaffe was “ fairly comfortable,” while Hickey, who was more seriously injured was “ all right.”

Mattock Rangers

Numbers drawn are 5, 22, 23, & 24. Jackpot not won. €100 Match 3 winner is Margaret Barron. Next Jackpot will be €4,700. Our lotto draws take place on Monday at 8pm. Mattock Rangers lotto is sponsored by No. 3 Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Mary Duff

Mary Duff and Friends Weekend takes place on 16th - 19th June 2023 at the Grand Hotel Llandudno. Contact Bev on 07949 202774 to book or for further information.ߎ?

DkIT Dundalk 10k

This year’s DkIT Dundalk 10k starts and finishes at DKIT Sport. The route is renowned for being fast with a course record of 29:45 held by Yared Deresse of Carrick Aces. The event also caters for walkers with a 5k route. The 2023 event will take place on Wednesday 19th of April at 7.00pm. For updates please follow on Facebook, Dundalk 10K. They thank all of the sponsors who have continued to support them. This year the run is in association with Dundalk Institute of Technology, Servisource Recruitment, Fyffes, Dundalk Retail Park, Intact Software and Dundalk Credit Union, DEFY and Halpin Sport Sponsorship. This year they are supporting DkIT Colleague Sonia Hoey. All support for Sonia is greatly appreciated. Fundraiser by Sonia Hoey : Save Our Sonia (SOS)-Return to Mexico (gofundme.com)

Confirmation/Communion dates

Confirmation for Dromin and Philipstown takes place in Dromin church on May 7th at 11am.

Confirmation in Dunleer is on May 26 at 11am.

First Communion for Scoil Bhride, Dunleer, is May 28th at 11am.

First Communion in Dromin is on May 21st and Philipstown on May 14, both at 11am.

St Mary’s draw

The St Mary’s GAA draw - for a magnificent holiday - continues to attract great support, with plenty of celebrities giving it a shout out - Liam Jackson included!

Get your ticket now and be in to win the €20,000 prize or many other prizes. Will you take the holiday or the cash?

Only 5,495 tickets available. Go onto the Mary’s Facebook page for more details.

Golf club restaurant

Ardee Golf Club’s restaurant is now officially under the management of the McManus family and has a new name and branding. The Fox Covert Restaurant is an exciting development for the club. For details of opening hours please go to; https://www.ardeegolfclub.com/restaurant--bar.html

The restaurant is open to members and visitors, and all are welcome. For bookings and further information, please contact our restaurant at 041 6853227 (select 4 for restaurant).

Helpline

St Vincent de Paul Society: Helpline 087 645 8038. Just leave your name, number and a brief message and a Conference member will get back to you as soon as possible.

Redemptoris Mater Seminary

A significant extension to the seminary is now a necessity for the housing and formation of the seminarians. The Seminary is inviting people to Buy a Brick. Contact Fr Giuseppe Pollio, Rector 042 933 6584/083 338 6432.

Lenten activities

Lentan Talks in preparation for Easter on Monday evening at 7.00pm in Ardee Church. Holy Hour for the Lenten Season: One Hour of Adoration with prayers and readings every Friday afternoon from 2.30-3.30pm in Ardee Church. Spiritual Direction/Confession available from Fr Stefano in Ardee Church every Friday from 1.00-2.30pm.

Parish of Ardee Collon

Canon Murphy: 041 685 0920, Fr Stefano: 041 982 6106

St Cillian’s Pastoral Area:- Parishes of Ardee/Collon, Dunleer, Kilsaran and Tallanstown, Fr Murtagh Dunleer 041 685 1278 , Fr Anselm Kilsaran 042 937 2255 , Fr Montague Tallanstown 041 685 5117

Ardee parish office, Secretary Sinéad. Tel: 041 685 0920 Parish E-Mail ~ ardee.collon@gmail.com

Ardee Webcam: https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Adoration of Blessed Sacrament - Ardee: Friday 10.30am-4pm. Collon: Thursday 9.00-10.00am.

Tap machine in Ardee church - Anyone wishing to make a donation can now do so by using the Tap Machine. Many do not carry cash so this facility enables you to make your donation.

Rosary time - Rosary is prayed daily in Ardee Church at 2.30pm.

Bridge Club

Bridge club commenced, Fridays at 2pm – 4pm in Dee Hub. Everyone is welcome. €2 donation is required on the day. Phone 0874266206.

DUNLEER

Peter Callan

Deepest condolences to Mai (née Carville) and the family and friends of Peter Callan, Blackrock and Dunleer on his recent passing. Peter, beloved husband of Mai and loving father of Cliona, Finola, Maeve and Aoife. Predeceased by his son Padraig and his sister Pat. Deeply missed by his wife, daughters, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Eoin, Cian and Joe, grandchildren Paudie, Tiernan, Fiachra, Caoimhe, Ronan, Aoibhinn, Cormac, Daragh, Dearbhla, Cara and Charlotte, and his extended family, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Give Blood

To support your local blood clinic go along to the Blood Donor Clinic coming to Scoil Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer on Sunday April16th, 2023 from 11:30am to 3:00pm.

Call 1800222111 to book an appointment. Check your eligibility at giveblood.ie. Giving blood saves lives

Dunleer Golf Society

The Dunleer Golf Societies next outing is to Corballis GC Donabate on Saturday 8th April.

Lann Léire Pavilion Craft Fair

Lann Léire Pavilion at A92YE13 are hosting a craft fair on Sunday April 2nd from 11am to 4pm. Tables for €30 or €25 if you have your own. Contact 085 820491

Active Retirement

Dunleer Active Retirement have an upcoming outing to Shandon Hotel and Spa, Portnablagh, Donegal. Going on Monday May 8th May for three nights. Contact Eamonn on 0862250220 Kay 0866020683.

Badminton

There is Badminton in the Lann Léire Pavilion every Wednesday and Thursday from 8pm to 9pm.

It cost just €5 for the session, All are welcome to go along and try it.

Zumba

Zumba Fitness classes every Tuesday night from 7 to 8pm in St Kevin’s Community Centre Phillipstown. Class is suitable to all levels of fitness, it’s all about the fun.

Dunleer CE vacancies

The Louth Connect Community Employment Scheme has numerous vacancies in Dunleer and surrounds. These are developmental opportunities, no experience necessary. Accredited training will be given towards your career path. Eligibility to participate on CE (Applicants must be in receipt of an Irish social welfare payment for one year or more and over 21. For information on the vacancies you can log onto their facebook page and also email your CV to: elane@dunleerce.ie or phone 0858558175.

Slimming World

Slimming World Dunleer group takes place in the Market House main street Dunleer every Wednesday at 6pm. The lovely Lynne is the consultant who has ten years experience. For further info you can contact Lynne on 0879839776 or just pop in.

Trad Sessions

Scoraícht Lann Léire holds open Trad sessions every Tuesday evening at 7pm. For all info on events you can follow them on their facebook page; Scoraícht Lann Léire.

Set dancing

Set dancing classes take place in the Scoraíocht Hall, every Thursday night from 8 to 10pm. It is €8 pay as you go. Everyone is welcome for a dance and cup of tea. No experience needed.

STAMULLEN

In Memory

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Rita Hoey, Shallon Julianstown who recently passed away. Following her Funeral Mass at St. Mary`s Church in Julianstown on Thursday morning last, March 30th Rita was laid to Rest at Moorechurch Graveyard.

Choir Singers

The wonderful Choir at St. Mary`s Church in Julianstown are seeking new members. The Choir meet before Mass at St. Mary`s every Sunday morning for a practice session and anyone who may wish to join them could come along where you will be greatly appreciated and made feel very welcome.

Stamullen Road closure

The Stamullen to Gormanston Road is currently closed to traffic from Monday April 3rd until April 14th next. This is to allow for the installation of a high pressure waste-water pipe down the centre of the road. Alternative routes will be signposted across the area. The closure of this very busy road will also result in a much heavier volume of traffic travelling along some of the more smaller rural roads across the district such as the Kilbreckstown, Lisdornan to Moorechurch Cross and Claristown roads, the Cock Hill, Balloy, to Moorechurch Cross road and also the Stamullen to Tobertown, Balgaddy and on to the Naul Balbriggan road in the fair Fingal. So it would be wise to drive along these much smaller rural roads with extreme caution while the Stamullen to Gormanston road is closed; particularly now at this time of the year when a lot of agricultural machinery is moving along these roads. The message is to Slow down, you never know what to expect around the next corner of the small road!

Lisdornan Rubbish Dumping

Domestic rubbish is continuing to be discarded at the junction of the Lisdornan and Raholland road at the Dardistown Motorway Bridge almost on a weekly basis now. Every week, this `Sneaky Night Time Dumper` is travelling to the same location and leaving behind a huge amount of waste along the side of the road here for the Local Authority to have to come along and take it away, which in turn, affects all of us in taxes. Shame on you the `Sneaky Night Time Dumper`; you are leaving behind a horrible blot on an otherwise beautiful landscape, along this route of which you can see many cycling tourists over the coming weeks and months.