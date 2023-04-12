Around the Districts: Ardee/Collon and Broomfield

Contact me

Parade winners

The St Patrick’s Day parade awards were handed out recently and congrats to all the winners. The winner of Best School 2023 are the girls and boys of Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire ✨️

Mrs Sweeney’s pupils were at their very best with the theme “You are brilliant - believe in what you can achieve” and they brought the colour to the parade with their Mr Men and Little Miss Costumes.

The best window was tough as many of the businesses in Ardee made a huge effort this year and there were so many fantastic displays to chose from.

The judges went for O’Flynn’s Pharmacy Ardee. Their window was dedicated to the Irish Mammy with video clips and well known quotes from Irish Mammies down through the years.

The Best Group/Organisation went to those great community servants, Order of Malta Ireland - Ambulance Corps - Ardee. They were wonderful.

Ardee show

Well done to Ruth Kelly on her big show in Ardee recently. There was €10865 to donate to NET Patient Network. A great cause,

Mattock Rangers

Numbers drawn are 2, 6, 19, & 27. Jackpot not won. €100 Match 3 not won. Next Jackpot will be €4,900. Our lotto draws take place on Monday at 8pm. Mattock Rangers lotto is sponsored by No. 3 Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Mary Duff

Mary Duff and Friends Weekend takes place on 16th - 19th June 2023 at the Grand Hotel Llandudno. Contact Bev on 07949 202774 to book or for further information.ߎ?

DkIT Dundalk 10k

This year’s DkIT Dundalk 10k starts and finishes at DKIT Sport. The route is renowned for being fast with a course record of 29:45 held by Yared Deresse of Carrick Aces. The event also caters for walkers with a 5k route. The 2023 event will take place on Wednesday 19th of April at 7.00pm. For updates please follow on Facebook, Dundalk 10K. They thank all of the sponsors who have continued to support them. This year the run is in association with Dundalk Institute of Technology, Servisource Recruitment, Fyffes, Dundalk Retail Park, Intact Software and Dundalk Credit Union, DEFY and Halpin Sport Sponsorship. This year they are supporting DkIT Colleague Sonia Hoey. All support for Sonia is greatly appreciated. Fundraiser by Sonia Hoey : Save Our Sonia (SOS)-Return to Mexico (gofundme.com)

Confirmation dates

Confirmation for Dromin and Philipstown takes place in Dromin church on May 7th at 11am.

Confirmation in Dunleer is on May 26 at 11am.

First Communion for Scoil Bhride, Dunleer, is May 28th at 11am.

First Communion in Dromin is on May 21st and Philipstown on May 14, both at 11am.

St Mary’s draw

The St Mary’s GAA draw - for a magnificent holiday - continues to attract great support, with plenty of celebrities giving it a shout out - Liam Jackson included!

Get your ticket now and be in to win the €20,000 prize or many other prizes. Will you take the holiday or the cash?

Only 5,495 tickets available. Go onto the Mary’s Facebook page for more details.✈ߍ?ߑ?

Golf club restaurant

Ardee Golf Club’s restaurant is now officially under the management of the McManus family and has a new name and branding. The Fox Covert Restaurant is an exciting development for the club. For details of opening hours please go to; https://www.ardeegolfclub.com/restaurant--bar.html

The restaurant is open to members and visitors, and all are welcome. For bookings and further information, please contact our restaurant at 041 6853227 (select 4 for restaurant).

Helpline

St Vincent de Paul Society: Helpline 087 645 8038. Just leave your name, number and a brief message and a Conference member will get back to you as soon as possible.

Redemptoris Mater Seminary

A significant extension to the seminary is now a necessity for the housing and formation of the seminarians. The Seminary is inviting people to Buy a Brick. Contact Fr Giuseppe Pollio, Rector 042 933 6584/083 338 6432.

Parish of Ardee Collon

Canon Murphy: 041 685 0920, Fr Stefano: 041 982 6106

St Cillian’s Pastoral Area:- Parishes of Ardee/Collon, Dunleer, Kilsaran and Tallanstown, Fr Murtagh Dunleer 041 685 1278 , Fr Anselm Kilsaran 042 937 2255 , Fr Montague Tallanstown 041 685 5117

Ardee parish office, Secretary Sinéad. Tel: 041 685 0920 Parish E-Mail ~ ardee.collon@gmail.com

ARDEE Webcam: https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Adoration of Blessed Sacrament - Ardee: Friday 10.30am-4pm. Collon: Thursday 9.00-10.00am.

Tap machine in Ardee church -

BROOMFIELD

Sincere Sympathy

Sincere Sympathy to all who are bereaved by the recent passing Frankie Collier RIP., Drogheda Road, Collon. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. Ar dheis De go raibh anam dilis.

Best Wishes

The best wishes of Broomfield and District Residents Association, and the Community is extended to all who are hospitalised or ill at this time. We wish you a speedy return to good health.

Art Group News

Teach Raithneach Art Group, a peer-led group, resumes for a Summer term of 7 weeks on Tuesday April 18th 7.30-9.30pm. All welcome. Bring your materials and settle in for a couple of hours of chat and painting. €14 for the term. Enquiries to Niamh 0878173073.

Katie for Kolkata

Katie Vaughey from Grangegeeth, Collon, is travelling to Kolkata in June for five weeks to teach children connected to street slum communities as part of a partnership that Maynooth University has with the HOPE Foundation called the Froebel HOPE Teacher Education Partnership. Katie is having a coffee morning to help raise funds for this voluntary trip. The coffee morning will take place on Saturday 15th of April in Mattock Rangers Club House (A92 CR6C) from 10am-2pm. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga

Yoga has resumed for 4 weeks on the following dates, Wednesday 22nd + 29th March, and 12th + 19th April, 8 – 9.15pm

Yoga Saturday 25th March 10 – 11.15am in the Main Hall and Saturday 1st + 8th + 15th April, in the Big Room upstairs. Contact Grainne on 086 8046781 for further information or to book a place.

History Talk

Collon and District Historical Society presented ‘A Talk on the History of Nursery Cross, Collon’, in Teach Raithneach Heritage and Cultural Centre, Starinagh, Collon, on Wednesday 5th April last, at 8pm. The talk by Society Member Seamus Roe was well received by the attendance of almost 60 present. There was good audience participation during the Q and A session at the conclusion of the talk. Those in attendance enjoyed refreshments, and were in no hurry to leave as they enjoyed the customary chat and reminisced on times past.

The Rathkenny Revels

Back with a bang, and as good as ever. The return of the Rathkenny Revels to Rathkenny Hall once again was warmly welcomed by all who attended this years show. Playing to capacity crowds on all occasions, the audiences certainly enjoyed what was on offer. A lot of new faces this year, supported by some of the more mature faces of years gone by. Well done to all involved. The word around is: there is only one venue for the Rathkenny Revels, back where it all started, in Rathkenny Hall. Good to see Seamus Farrelly present taking the photos, not a bother on him, plenty of auld wise cracks out of him as usual.

Active Ageing Chair Pilates

“Active Ageing Chair Pilates”, continues on Friday mornings in Teach Raithneach and is proving very popular so far. Consisting of low impact chair based exercises, focusing on core strength, mobility, movement and fun! There are still more places available, so if you are interested, please contact Olivia on 085 8001328, livdonnelly@gmail.com

Green Flag Community Award

As well as An Taisce’s Green Flag Award, the Scheme also offers the Green Flag Community Award. This is aimed at sites that are managed by volunteers, or by community groups or organisations made up of volunteers. Sites must be solely managed by the community group – this means that all decisions, including financial ones, regarding the site are made by the organisation responsible for its management and maintenance– although certain aspects of the site’s maintenance may be undertaken by other bodies, for example the local authority.

Broomfield and District Residents Association has decided to begin the process of working towards A Green Flag Community Award for Hungry Hall Park this year. A lot of work to be done.

Green Kilometre/National Spring Clean

Both the green Kilometre and National Spring Clean will be launched on Saturday 1st April 2023. The Green Kilo-meter is a Meath Co. Council Initiative, while National Spring Clean is promoted and supported by An Taisce, and runs for the whole month of April. Hopefully we will be enjoying milder weather at that stage. We are looking for Community Volunteers to take charge of a small stretch of road where they live, and commit to keeping it Litter Free for the year.

A National Spring Clean Community Litter Pick has been provisionally pencilled in for Saturday 15th April, starting at 10am. Please get in touch if you would like to help. Contact Gerard on 087 2729154.

Bird-watch Ireland

The latest edition of e-Wings ezine, Issue 162 March 2023 is now available. Always lots of information, a very good read.

Space available

There is ample space available in Teach Raithneach for all types of Fitness and Well-being Classes and Activities. Tutors/Instructors in these types of activities, please take note. Are there any, Music Teachers out there who would be interested in teaching how to play a musical instrument at Teach Raithneach? Contact the Secretary on 087 2729154 for further information.

The Teach Raithneach Aircode is A92 W283.

