Around the Districts: Ardee/Collon and Broomfield

Contact me

Send any notes or details to Hubert at hmurphy@drogheda-independent.ie

Sean’s winner

There was mighty celebrations out Sean McDermott’s country when they had a winner of the weekly lotto.

The jackpot went to Vanessa Kerley who has won €6,900.

The new Lotto Jackpot is now €3,000. The Next draw is on Monday 3rd April . Your support is greatly appreciated. Play online - https://bit.ly/38q1sEK.

You can also enter the lotto with envelopes available in selected retailers throughout Ardee Town

Mattock lotto

Numbers drawn are 4, 11, 14, & 24. Jackpot not won. €100 Match 3 winner is Kathryn Bannon. Next Jackpot will be €4,600. The lotto draws take place on Monday at 8pm. Mattock Rangers lotto is sponsored by No. 3 Wine Bar and Restaurant

Westerns GFC

We had our presentation cheque for €20,000 Lotto Jackpot Winners John & Jackie O’ Connell on Friday night, enjoy the spending and congratulations once again.

Mary Duff

Mary Duff and Friends Weekend takes place on 16th - 19th June 2023 at the Grand Hotel Llandudno. Contact Bev on 07949 202774 to book or for further information.

DkIT Dundalk 10k

This year’s DkIT Dundalk 10k starts and finishes at DKIT Sport. The route is renowned for being fast with a course record of 29:45 held by Yared Deresse of Carrick Aces. The event also caters for walkers with a 5k route. The 2023 event will take place on Wednesday 19th of April at 7.00pm. For updates please follow on Facebook, Dundalk 10K. They thank all of the sponsors who have continued to support them. This year the run is in association with Dundalk Institute of Technology, Servisource Recruitment, Fyffes, Dundalk Retail Park, Intact Software and Dundalk Credit Union, DEFY and Halpin Sport Sponsorship. This year they are supporting DkIT Colleague Sonia Hoey. All support for Sonia is greatly appreciated. Fundraiser by Sonia Hoey : Save Our Sonia (SOS)-Return to Mexico (gofundme.com)

Confirmation dates

Confirmation for Dromin and Philipstown takes place in Dromin church on May 7th at 11am.

Confirmation in Dunleer is on May 26 at 11am.

First Communion for Scoil Bhride, Dunleer, is May 28th at 11am.

First Communion in Dromin is on May 21st and Philipstown on May 14, both at 11am.

Evening of Song

The Bohemian Centre in Ardee will host a very special concert on Saturday April 1 at 8pm in aid of NET Cancer Patient Support Network.

The evening of Song is being organised by Ruth Kelly Brady.

NET Patient Network is a patient support and advocacy group for NET patients in Ireland. It organises patient support meetings and distributes information specific to Ireland.

It also organises an annual NET patient day.

“I am delighted to be sharing the stage with Drogheda Male Voice Choir and “Local Vocals”choir from Ardee, as well as my very energetic Children’s choir. Our accompanist on the night will be David Leddy. It promises to be an enjoyable night of well known and loved solo and choral songs,’ Ruth says.

Journalist and Author Tommie Gorman will also be there on the night to speak about his own battle with NETs and the importance of the NET Patient Support Network.

Tickets are €20 and are available from Ruth or any member of Local Vocals Choir, from Ardee School of Music and on the door on the night.

St Mary’s draw

The St Mary’s GAA draw - for a magnificent holiday - continues to attract great support, with plenty of celebrities giving it a shout out - Liam Jackson included!

Get your ticket now and be in to win the €20,000 prize or many other prizes. Will you take the holiday or the cash?

Only 5,495 tickets available. Go onto the Mary’s Facebook page for more details.✈ߍ?ߑ?

Golf club restaurant

Ardee Golf Club’s restaurant is now officially under the management of the McManus family and has a new name and branding.

The Fox Covert Restaurant is an exciting development for the club and we look forward to having Jim, Michelle, Seamus and his wife Olivia take care of our catering needs into the future. With the restaurant now up and running under new management, you will experience a very warm welcome and the very best of service and quality.

Jim and his team will be offering new menus and an enticing range of mains, deserts and snacks. They can cater for small and larger groups as well as societies, birthdays, christenings, holy communions, family gatherings and other private functions.

For details of opening hours please go to; https://www.ardeegolfclub.com/restaurant--bar.html

The restaurant is open to members and visitors, and all are welcome. For bookings and further information, please contact our restaurant at 041 6853227 (select 4 for restaurant).

Helpline

St Vincent de Paul Society: Helpline 087 645 8038. Just leave your name, number and a brief message and a Conference member will get back to you as soon as possible.

Redemptoris Mater Seminary

A significant extension to the seminary is now a necessity for the housing and formation of the seminarians. The Seminary is inviting people to Buy a Brick. Contact Fr Giuseppe Pollio, Rector 042 933 6584/083 338 6432.

Lenten activities

Lentan Talks in preparation for Easter on Monday evening at 7.00pm in Ardee Church. Holy Hour for the Lenten Season: One Hour of Adoration with prayers and readings every Friday afternoon from 2.30-3.30pm in Ardee Church. Spiritual Direction/Confession available from Fr Stefano in Ardee Church every Friday from 1.00-2.30pm.

Parish of Ardee Collon

Canon Murphy: 041 685 0920, Fr Stefano: 041 982 6106

St Cillian’s Pastoral Area:- Parishes of Ardee/Collon, Dunleer, Kilsaran and Tallanstown, Fr Murtagh Dunleer 041 685 1278 , Fr Anselm Kilsaran 042 937 2255 , Fr Montague Tallanstown 041 685 5117

Ardee parish office, Secretary Sinéad. Tel: 041 685 0920 Parish E-Mail ~ ardee.collon@gmail.com

Ardee Webcam: https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Adration of Blessed Sacrament - Ardee: Friday 10.30am-4pm. Collon: Thursday 9.00-10.00am.

Tap machine in Ardee church - Anyone wishing to make a donation can now do so by using the Tap Machine. Many do not carry cash so this facility enables you to make your donation.

Rosary time - Rosary is prayed daily in Ardee Church at 2.30pm.

Bridge Club

Bridge club commenced, Fridays at 2pm – 4pm in Dee Hub. Everyone is welcome. €2 donation is required on the day. Phone 0874266206.

BROOMFIELD

Contact

Contact Gerard on 087/2729154 or E-mail: starinaghgerard1@gmail.com if you have an item for this Column, please submit to me by 12 noon on Fridays, as the deadline for submission is 1pm on Friday, please note the change. The same deadline applies on Bank Holiday weekends. Get in contact please if you have a bit of news for this column! Thanks for your co-operation as always.

Sincere Sympathy

Sincere Sympathy to all who are bereaved by the recent passing of Pat Moonan RIP., Old Mellifont Road, Begrath. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. Ar dheis De go raibh anam dilis.

Sincere Sympathy also to all who are bereaved by the recent passing Marion Anderson RIP., Baltrasna, Ashbourne (sister of Pat Mc Cabe - Bellew, Starinagh, Collon). You are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. Ar dheis De go raibh h-anam dilis.

Best Wishes

The best wishes of Broomfield and District Residents Association, and the Community is extended to all who are hospitalised or ill at this time. We wish you a speedy return to good health.

Yoga resumes

Yoga has commenced for 4 weeks on the following dates, Wednesday 22nd + 29th March, and 12th + 19th April, 8 – 9.15pm

Yoga Saturday 25th March 10 – 11.15am in the Main Hall and Saturday 1st + 8th + 15th April, in the Big Room upstairs. Contact Grainne on 086 8046781 for further information or to book a place.

History Talk

Collon and District Historical Society presents ‘A Talk on the History of Nursery Cross, Collon’, with speaker: Seamus Roe, in Teach Raithneach Heritage and Cultural Centre, Starinagh, Collon, on Wednesday 5th April at 8pm. All welcome.

Active Ageing Chair Pilates

“Active Ageing Chair Pilates”, continues on Friday mornings in Teach Raithneach and is proving very popular so far. Consisting of low impact chair based exercises, focusing on core strength, mobility, movement and fun! There are still more places available, so if you are interested, please contact Olivia on 085 8001328, livdonnelly@gmail.com

Committee Members

If you wish to make contact, the following are the current serving Committee Members of Broomfield & District Residents Association. Chairperson, Mary Morgan, Secretary, Gerard Weldon, Treasurer, Stephen O’ Donoghue, Aideen Walker, Roisin Roche, Mary Delany, Anne Hickey, Breege Drew, Josie Mongey, Grainne Weldon, Hazel O’ Donoghue, Jeanette Matthews, Linda Russell, Ruairi Hickey, and Ursula Conlon.

Green Kilometre/National Spring Clean

Both the green Kilometre and National Spring Clean will be launched on Saturday 1st April 2023.

The Green Kilometre is a Meath Co. Council Initiative, while National Spring Clean is promoted and supported by An Taisce, and runs for the whole month of April. Hopefully we will be enjoying milder weather at that stage. We are looking for Community Volunteers to take charge of a small stretch of road where they live, and commit to keeping it Litter Free for the year. A National Spring Clean Community Litter Pick has been provisionally pencilled in for Saturday 15th April, starting at 10am. Please get in touch if you would like to help. Contact Gerard on 087 2729154.

Green Flag Community Award

As well as An Taisce’s Green Flag Award, the Scheme also offers the Green Flag Community Award.

This is aimed at sites that are managed by volunteers, or by community groups or organisations made up of volunteers. Sites must be solely managed by the community group – this means that all decisions, including financial ones, regarding the site are made by the organisation responsible for its management and maintenance– although certain aspects of the site’s maintenance may be undertaken by other bodies, for example the local authority.

Broomfield and District Residents Association has decided to begin the process of working towards A Green Flag Community Award for Hungry Hall Park this year. A lot of work to be done.

Tulla for Termonfeckin

Formed in 1946, from Clare, the Tulla Céilí Band has captivated audiences of all kinds for the last three-quarters of a century. It had some of the country’s finest traditional players, including Willie Clancy and Martin Hayes, and even a TD, Fianna Fáil’s, Dr Bill Loughnane. Now for the first time, the legendary Tulla Céilí Band are coming to County Louth to play and we hope they will get a warm Termonfeckin Cead Mile Failte!

A date for your diary, Sunday 23rd April, in St. Fechins Community Centre Termonfeckin, A92 ET95. Dancing 3:00 – 6:00pm. Refreshments Served. Everyone Welcome. Admission €12

Community Alert

Please be vigilant at all times, and report anything suspicious to the Gardai. Dial 999 or 112 for best results. The Broomfield & District Text Alert number is: 086 2193103. Please sign up to the Broomfield & District Text Alert System if you have not already done so.

Also, please advise Community Members new to the Disteict of the Text alert System. If you are living close to a Community/Text Alert sign, please keep it clean, it would be greatly appreciated, and also send out a message to criminals that we have an active Community Alert in place. Thanks!

Keep in Touch!

Please keep in contact with your relatives and neighbours, especially the elderly, and those living alone, and do what you can to help. A phone call will always be welcome.

Contact Broomfield and District Residents Association Secretary on 087 2729154. Please check out the Broomfield & District Residents Association Facebook page.