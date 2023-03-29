Around the Districts: Ardcath/Clonalvy, Bettystown and Curraha

Junior Captain Saul Callan Maher and Junior Lady Captain Mia Kemp at the Captains Drive In at Laytown and Bettystown Golf Club. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com.

Ardcath Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns Committee can be contacted on +353 87 835 4805 and the help from our volunteers is always appreciated!

Ardcath Tidy Towns are getting some Hi Vis Vests printed. If you are interested in Litter Picking on an individual basis or as part of a Tidy Towns, let us know the quantity and sizes of vests required. The sizes available are Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, 2 Extra Large & 3 Extra Large. Message us on Facebook or Text/WhatsApp +353 87 835 4805

Volunteers Needed for An Taisce National Spring Clean - Be part of National Spring Clean 2023! Ireland’s nationwide anti-litter campaign takes place throughout April & everyone is invited to volunteer. Last year, 5,640 groups took part, collecting an estimated 2,600 tonnes of litter!

More info: https://nationalspringclean.org

Ardcath Tidy Towns are excited to share that the Intel Pride of Place competition 2023 is now open for entries!

Do you have an idea to enhance our local communities? Your organisation could receive up to €5,000 to support your project. INTEL - CONTACT www.intel.ie/pop

Registration for 2023 Pride of Place School Gardening Scheme initiative is now open to primary schools and preschools in Meath. For more information and application forms please go to https://bit.ly/3YgTI0O Closes Friday 31st March 2023.

First Responders (CFR) Group

Ardcath Clonalvy Community First Responders (CFR) Group are now recruiting volunteers to join our team. As a CFR you along with your CFR partner will attend a medical emergency (Stroke/Choking/Chest Pain/Cardiac Arrest) in the critical time before the National Ambulance Service (NAS) arrives. Your role is to help stabilise the patient and provide vital care until the NAS arrives to take over.

To find out more about CFRs please click on the attached link https://buff.ly/3ZkSfHD

No previous medical experience required as you will be trained in all vital life saving skills. This training is also aimed at past members who would like to renew their training.

Our next training day is on 1st April 2023 in St Vincent’s GAA Ardcath. If you are interested, please email us at ardcathclonalveycfr@gmail.com or DM Ardcath/Clonalvy CFR Facebook page.

Please spread the word to family and friends.

St. Vincent’s GFC

Our lotto jackpot is €1,150 in our next draw. Make sure you play your favourite numbers. Windfall draw takes place on Monday night @ 9.00pm. Play before 6pm Monday at

https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/St_Vincents_GFC/lotto

BETTYSTOWN

Spring tides in Bettystown

Spring tides happen just after every full and new moon, when the sun, moon and earth are in line. That’s when lunar and solar tides line up and reinforce each other, making a bigger total tide. This week has seen exceptionally high tides along the East Coast due to the prevailing winds. Unfortunately, some five cars were submerged in the sea at Bettystown beach on Tuesday and another one on Thursday. These cars were seriously damaged due to the salt water and were subsequently towed off the beach. Unless you are familiar with tides you can be caught unawares so it is always a good idea to check the times for ‘High Tides’ before leaving your car unattended while you go for a stroll along the beach.

Bettystown Tidy Towns

If you’d like to get involved message us on Facebook and Instagram @bettystown_tidytowns or come along and meet us in the village on Saturday mornings between 9 and 11am. Come and join us!

Bettystown Tidy Towns would like to thank to the students from the Drogheda Grammar School Green Schools Committee and their teachers who contacted Bettystown Tidy Towns to ask if they could do a beach clean.

Last Tuesday morning, the students completed a litter pick of the road onto Mornington beach and from Mornington beach to Bettystown.

A very energetic group who collected five full bags of rubbish.

Well done DGS!

If your school, club, business, or organisation would like to do a beach clean, please contact us and we can help organise it.

Sincere Sympathy

Condolences to the family and friends of Rosemary Lounds (née Corrigan), Piltown, Bettystown, Meath. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam .

St. Colmcilles GAA, Pilltown Road

Most of our teams are now back training for the 2023 season. All children aged 10 and above up to adult level are back training midweek.

If you want to get involved, just make contact via any of our Social Media channels and someone will get in touch with you.

Our Academy for children born in 2014-2019 will be back on Sunday 26th of March. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Piltown for more games and fun.

If you are returning, or have never played before, you are welcome to come and join us. Again, if you want more information, reach out via our social media channels and someone will come back to you.

Darkness Into Light

East Meath Darkness Into Light will take place at sunrise on Sat 6th May for Darkness Into Light and give the gift of hope to those impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Let’s all try and do this and have a beacon of light shining from East Meath on that morning.

https://www.darknessintolight.ie/sign-up

Cilles Lotto

Lotto results for 14/03/23 (4,5,14,27). No Jackpot Winner. €50 Winners Audrey Browne and Brian Emmett. Jackpot now €5,700. Play online at www.cilles.com

Men’s Shed

Meath East Coast Men’s Shed meets every Tuesday and Friday in the grounds of St. Colmcilles GAA on the Pilltown road. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

CURRAHA

Curraghalla National School

Enrolment forms for children wishing to enrol in Curraghalla National School are now available. Contact school on 025 27449 or office@curraghallans.com .

Killygordon Village Plan

Etownz is a company who are helping Killygordon and Crossroads with a Villages plan.

There are various funds we can apply for if we have a village plan.

For example, there is funding for a full time community manager and 3 staff. Fully paid employment. Some of our neighbouring towns have this resource.

We must show the community wants this and ask for your support.

Curraha GAA

The Grand Draw - Please note that the first draw will now take place on Friday March 31st.

There are still some tickets available. Thank you to everyone who has already purchased a ticket for their continued support of the club.

Payment options:

Entry is priced at €20 a month or pay annually and get 1 month free.

Clubzap/Website Payments can be found here - https://www.currahagaa.com/products

Cash payments can also be made to any committee member.