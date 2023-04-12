Around the Districts: Ardcath/Clonalvy, Bellewstown and Curraha

The new Mace store opened in Bettystown last Thursday.

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com.

Ardcath Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns Committee can be contacted on +353 87 835 4805 and the help from our volunteers is always appreciated!

Ardcath Tidy Towns are getting some Hi Vis Vests printed. If you are interested in Litter Picking on an individual basis or as part of a Tidy Towns, let us know the quantity and sizes of vests required. The sizes available are Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, 2 Extra Large & 3 Extra Large. Message us on Facebook or Text/WhatsApp +353 87 835 4805

First Responders

Ardcath Clonalvy Community First Responders (CFR) Group are now recruiting volunteers to join our team. As a CFR you along with your CFR partner will attend a medical emergency (Stroke/Choking/Chest Pain/Cardiac Arrest) in the critical time before the National Ambulance Service (NAS) arrives. Your role is to help stabilise the patient and provide vital care until the NAS arrives to take over.

To find out more about CFRs please click on the attached link https://buff.ly/3ZkSfHD

No previous medical experience required as you will be trained in all vital lifesaving skills. This training is also aimed at past members who would like to renew their training.

If you are interested, please email us at ardcathclonalveycfr@gmail.com or DM Ardcath/Clonalvy CFR Facebook page.

Please spread the word to family and friends.

St. Vincent’s GFC

To renew, or subscribe for this year’s Lotto use the link below:

https://www.klubfunder.com/.../St_Vincents.../GeneralPayment

1 Line of 3 numbers is €100

3 Lines of 3 numbers is €200

We gave away over €17000 last year, as well as our monthly €200 prizes. You can’t win unless you play.

BELLEWSTOWN

Duleek-Bellewstown GFC

Attention all Bingo Lovers Drive in Bingo will take place on Sunday 23rd April @ 3pm in Bellewstown racecourse.

The sun is back which means Drive in Bingo is back on the Hill

We have a huge Jackpot available and you have plenty of time to get the car ready to win big Make sure to be up at Bellewstown Racetrack on April 23rd at 3pm and support your club

The Bonus Jackpot of €1500 in under 47 calls

And if its not called we have a standard of €1000 above 47 calls

It’s our first Drive in Bingo of the Season so make sure to get up early to get the best parking spot

CURRAHA

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Niamh @ 086 3477283 or email niamhuiloinsigh@gmail.com.

Curraghalla National School

Enrolment forms for children wishing to enrol in Curraghalla National School are now available. Contact school on 025 27449 or office@curraghallans.com .

Curraha GAA

The Grand Draw: Thank you to everyone who has purchased a ticket. This fundraiser is crucial to our plans to upgrade our facilities over the next couple of years and to ensure that we are providing the best possible environment for our players at all levels to succeed.

There are still a handful of spots left for anyone who wants to get in before the first draw.

Payment options: Entry is priced at €20 a month or pay annually and get 1 month free. ClubZap/Website Payments can be found here - https://www.currahagaa.com/products Cash payments can also be made to any committee member.

Curragha Notice Board

Volunteers are always needed and welcome to help maintain our Community . If you are interested in this initiative , Please Contact Deirdre 086 8868917 . Gerardine . 086 1982060 . Marcella . 0876744691

Drive in Bingo

Attention all Bingo Lovers Drive in Bingo will take place on Sunday 23rd April @ 3pm in Bellewstown racecourse.

The sun is back which means Drive in Bingo is back on the Hill

We have a huge Jackpot available and you have plenty of time to get the car ready to win big Make sure to be up at Bellewstown Racetrack on April 23rd at 3pm. The Bonus Jackpot of €1500 in under 47 calls and if its not called we have a standard of €1000 above 47 calls

It’s our first Drive in Bingo of the Season so make sure to get up early to get the best parking spot