Around the Districts: Ardcath/Clonalvy and Julianstown

Members of Ardcath ICA pictured at an event to mark International Women’s Day in Trim Castle Hotel. The guild is celebrating 75 years.

Ardcath ICA Celebrating 75 Years

Celebrating 75 years of the Ardcath ICA is a momentous occasion for the guild and the community it serves. Founded in 1948. A membership of 29 was recorded in the first Official Annual Report submitted to ICA headquarters in 1948.

From the outset, the guild’s activities focused on fostering fellowship among women while working cooperatively to enhance the quality of life in their community. having regard to our Irish culture and to encourage the use of the Irish language in the affairs of Bantracht na Tuaithe (Irish Countrywomen’s Association) Membership was open to all Ladies/girls over 16 years of age. Craft classes, community singing, Irish dancing, ghost stories, and craft stalls at local shows were some of the highlights of their first year.

Over the past 75 years, the Guild has continued to thrive and make significant contributions to their community. They have won numerous awards and competitions, including the “Brannrai” Merit award for crafts, Winners of the AIB Meath Guild of the Year in 1993. In 2015 & 2016 the guild were overall winners at the Trim show themed “Beautiful Meath” and “Rag Bag” showcasing many crafts i.e. Flower Arranging, Cake Baking & decorating, Oil Painting, Felted Floral Artwork, Patchwork, Card Making, Textile Floral display, Poetry and lots of imagination!

Nationally the guild has won the half set in Irish Dancing in 2012, 2014, 2015 & 2019. The guild has also had representation on the Meath Pitch & Putt Team who won the National competition in 2012, 2013 2014 2015, 2017 and 2018, and were runners up in 2019 and 2022.

The Ardcath ICA currently has 22 members who meet monthly to enjoy guest speakers or demonstrations and take part in competitions. The guild also organizes various activities throughout the year, including craft classes, garden visits, cultural and heritage outings. They recently visited Trim to celebrate International Women’s Day and enjoyed a meal in Trim Castle Hotel.

On April 16th, the guild will host over 100 senior citizens from Ardcath/Clonalvy for dinner at the Glenside Hotel, Julianstown, followed by an afternoon of entertainment that includes bingo, Irish dancing, and lyrical dance.

As the Ardcath ICA celebrates its 75th anniversary, it remains a welcoming organization that encourages new members to join in the celebration of Irish culture and community spirit.

Ardcath Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns Committee can be contacted on +353 87 835 4805 and the help from our volunteers is always appreciated!

On National Tree Week, volunteers from Ardcath Tidy Towns, Gerry, John, Michael & Pat planted 18 trees on the grounds of St. Patrick’s National School, Ardcath with the enthusiastic assistance of the pupils. Thanks to Gerry and Pat for planting Wild Cherry and Rowan (Mountain Ash) at the High Cross and Holly at the seat on Nell’s Hill. These are all native trees which will be brilliant for biodiversity and our birds will love the extra berries.

Ardcath Tidy Towns are getting some Hi Vis Vests printed. If you are interested in Litter Picking on an individual basis or as part of a Tidy Towns, let us know the quantity and sizes of vests required. The sizes available are Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, 2 Extra Large & 3 Extra Large. Message us on Facebook or Text/WhatsApp +353 87 835 4805

Volunteers Needed for An Taisce National Spring Clean–Be part of National Spring Clean 2023! Ireland’s nationwide anti-litter campaign takes place throughout April & everyone is invited to volunteer. Last year, 5,640 groups took part, collecting an estimated 2,600 tonnes of litter!

More info: https://nationalspringclean.org

Ardcath Tidy Towns are excited to share that the Intel Pride of Place competition 2023 is now open for entries!

Ardcath Clonalvy Heritage Society

Evening Talk “The Delvin Basin” at 8 pm on Tuesday 11th April 2023 at Bennetts Bar, Ardcath, A42FP78. Bill Reynolds will speak about the enclosures of the Upper and Lower Commons – ‘The Bog of Garristown’ in the early 19th century and the resulting unrest caused by it. Light refreshments will be served. All welcome.

CFR Group

Ardcath Clonalvy Community First Responders (CFR) Group are now recruiting volunteers to join our team.

As a CFR you along with your CFR partner will attend a medical emergency (Stroke/Choking/Chest Pain/Cardiac Arrest) in the critical time before the National Ambulance Service (NAS) arrives. Your role is to help stabilise the patient and provide vital care until the NAS arrives to take over.

To find out more about CFRs please click on the attached link https://buff.ly/3ZkSfHD

No previous medical experience required as you will be trained in all vital lifesaving skills. This training is also aimed at past members who would like to renew their training.

Our next training day is on 1st April 2023 in St Vincent’s GAA Ardcath. If you are interested, please email us at ardcathclonalveycfr@gmail.com or DM Ardcath/Clonalvy CFR Facebook page.

Please spread the word to family and friends.

St. Vincent’s GFC

All Yearly Lotto subscriptions need to be renewed before Mondays draw. Choose your favourite numbers between 1 and 36

To renew, or subscribe for this year use the link below:

https://www.klubfunder.com/.../St_Vincents.../GeneralPayment - 1 Line of 3 numbers is €100; 3 Lines of 3 numbers is €200

We gave away over €17000 last year, as well as our monthly €200 prizes. You can’t win unless you play.

JULIANSTOWN

Julianstown Tidy Towns

Volunteers are continuing with the weekly Litter Patrols and we would like to thank all those who help out on a regular basis.

Julianstown Tidy Towns will be holding its annual An Taisce Spring Clean on the 15th April, 2023 from 10 am to 12 noon, and we are always delighted with the large turnout. We will be covering all the roads leading to Julianstown, so it is an ideal opportunity to give the area a proper ‘Spring Clean’. Bags, gloves, litter pickers and high vis vests will be provided, and Meath Co. Co. will be supplying the skip which will be situated at the Julianstown Community Garden Car Park. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

In the Community Garden our volunteers are continuing to weed and tidy up the flower beds. We have now taken delivery of 4 new raised beds, and we thank the East Meath Mens Shed for doing such a terrific job in building them.

New Volunteers are needed to carry out some of the new projects in the garden and if you are interested in giving a hand please message us on Facebook – Julianstown Tidy Towns or text 086 3477283. We will be working in the garden on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday if you would like to call in and give a hand.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON LEADER LOCAL DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

Meath Partnership, on behalf of the Meath Local Community Development Committee, has begun the process of creating the LEADER Local Development Strategy (LDS) 2023-2027 which will set out the roadmap for LEADER investment over the next 5 years.

To attend your local public consultation process at the Glenside on April 13th, 6pm to 9pm Register@ https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../leader-2023-2027-public...

Attendance will ensure that your views on how LEADER funding should be invested will be captured within the Local Development Strategy.

Church notes

Easter Ceremonies 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown & St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper –

Holy Thursday – St. Mary’s Church Julianstown 8 p.m.

Veneration of the Cross – Good Friday

St. Mary’s Church Julianstown – 3 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen – 8 p.m.

(Times of Veneration will alternate each year between Churches)

Stations of the Cross – Good Friday

St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown – 10 p.m.

Vigil Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection

Easter Vigil – St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen 8 p.m.

Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection – Easter Sunday

St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown 11.30 a.m

First Holy Communion Ceremonies will take place on Saturdays, 22nd April and 6th May.

Whitecross National School

Whitecross National School, Julianstown is currently recruiting an After School Club facilitator. The After School Club runs Monday to Friday 1.25 pm to 2.25 pm, on school days only. To apply or for further inquiries, please email whitecrossns@gmail.com

School Transport Update - The School Transport Family Portal is now open for new School Transport applications for the upcoming school year 2023/24 for new families to the school transport scheme.

Existing customers who may have changed their attending school or home address in the past year are requested to check their applications for 23/24 to ensure they are accurate and up to date.

First time users will need to create an online Family Portal account. Returning Account Holders adding a new pupil can proceed straight to the login page. More information can be found at https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=522.

The closing date for applications is Friday, April 28th 2023. Feel free to contact me if I can be of help to you & your family.

Whitecross N.S celebrates National Creative Schools Week 2023 and discovered some amazingly talented students in their mist.

Well done to everyone who entered our photography competition entitled ‘What creativity means to me’ to celebrate National Creative Schools Week 2023!

We were blown away with all the amazing responses and below is a list of our talented winners: Junior Infants – Freya Dolan; Senior Infants – Mícheál Leahy; 1st Class – Róisín Brennan; 2nd Class – Caitlin Tuite Sankey; 3rd Class – Annie Sweeney; 4th Class – Ivy Pettefar; 5th Class – Orlaith O’ Donohoe; 6th Class – Semen Denysov

Active Retirement

East Meath Active Retirement Association (EMARA) meet every Thursday in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Parish Rooms, Laytown Road, Julianstown from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm each week. New members are always welcome to join this vibrant group of men and women.

We have many events and outings lined up for the coming month. For more details contact James 0872706456 or Eoin 0860649447

St. Mary’s Church of Ireland

Services during April - Thursday 6th April – Maundy Thursday 7.30pm Holy Communion. Friday 7th April – Good Friday – the Last Hour 2 -3pm. Sunday 9th April: Easter Day, Holy Communion. Sunday 16th April; Holy Communion. Sunday 23rd April: Morning Prayer. Sunday 30th April: Morning

Holy Week and Easter - On Palm Sunday, 2nd April there will be a special service for the day.

There will be a celebration of Holy Communion on Maundy Thursday, 6th April at 7.30pm and on Good Friday, 7th April the last hour will be observed from 2 -3 pm.

As usual, the Ecumenical Way of the Cross will take place in Drogheda, beginning at St. Mary’s Church at 10.30am and ending at St. Peter’s. It is possible to join the walk in its entirety or to join for any section which suits. On Easter Day there will be a celebration of Holy Communion at 10.30am

Craft and Chatter Group

There will be an opportunity for people from the Craft and Chatter Group to meet for Coffee at Relish at Southgate on Thursday 6th April at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to join us and enjoy chatting for an hour.