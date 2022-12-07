Around the Districts: Termonfeckin

TERMONFECKIN

Any news

Louth Looking Good 2022 Awards

The 2022 Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony took place and there was great news for Termonfeckin and Sandpit, both winning “Endeavour Awards’’ and Orchard Villas in Termonfeckin taking 3rd prize in Category C, 26-40 Houses. These awards are great recognition of the amount of voluntary work undertaken to ensure our villages are clean, tidy and maintained to very high standards. Congratulations to all concerned. Baltray also gets great praise in the overall Co. Louth report as does Rathview Housing Estate in Termonfeckin. There were also “Shop Front Awards” for Forge Field Farm and Mc Grane’s XL Supermarket. This week, a brief look at the report on Sandpit. This competition focuses on five headings and the judges comments are as follows. 1. General Cleanliness-A tub of flowers highlights the Litter League sign proudly proclaiming Gold Status which is richly deserved. The village exudes an air of cleanliness that was much admired and weed management is to a very high standard, ensuring a spick and span appearance throughout the village. 2. Landscaping Works and Floral Displays-A pleasure to visit Sandpit and explore the many delights on offer in such a contained space. Vibrant floral displays bring colour and liveliness to the streetscape, producing an immediate cheerful appearance resulting from a wonderful pop of colour from hanging baskets. The Community Garden is a delight with a Community Information Panel awaiting inserts, highlighted by wonderful colourful planting. The newly installed pathway with attractive seating provides for welcome rest and relaxation. The well stocked Insect Hotel, Louth Looking Good photo board and beautifully constructed pergola combine to provide great visual interest. The four colourful wooden planting arrangements awash with colour light up the green area and would gladden the heart as well as support pollination. The Church is a distinctive and important building in the village set in neatly presented grounds and the attractive shrub planting inside the stone boundary wall and hanging basket display also adds colour. The small green opposite the School holds compelling appeal with sumptuous planting in a series of cheerfully planted wooden surround raised beds which add great visual impact as well as making full use of the small amount of space available for landscaping. 3. Appearance of Approach Roads-Bespoke name signs clearly identify Sandpit highlighted by planting of cordyline and stock and provides the first hint of care and attention evident in the overall area. The introduction of a No Mow Zone highlights support for biodiversity while ensuring it is very clear that there is a maintenance programme in place. 4. Individual Contributions-Residential/Business-The School is very neat and tidy with colourful hanging baskets on ornate stands. The Grotto is simply but effectively presented with the upcycled tyre planters adding an attractive splash of colour. Mature trees lining the estate road to the residential area opposite the shop while Mc Grane’s XL is as always pristinely presented with the blue and white colour palette making a bold statement and its positive visual impact is further enhanced by six hanging baskets of colourful petunia and geranium which embellish the building. The nearby stone property presents in charming style with container planting and the ornamental garden visible behind glossy black railings. 5. Overall Impact-The overall presentation exhibits a quiet determination to present the small village to an exceptionally high standard. There are no new projects but a standard of maintenance that reflects great pride and ongoing effort by a few loyal volunteers. Disappointment was expressed over Sandpit not entering the National Tidy Towns Competition but there is hope that this will happen next year. Congratulations on another excellent performance in Louth Looking Good.

St. Fechin’s Are Going Country

The best Country Sounds around are coming to the new Community Centre at Pairc Naomh Feichin (A92 ET95). The first such event is this Sunday evening (December 11th) from 5pm to 7.30pm and features the brilliant Stuart Moyles, Hot Country TV’s award winning Country Music Artist. If you love your Country Music and love dancing to it, why not come along and enjoy a great evening. Admission is €10 and there will also be light refreshments provided. All are welcome. There are more Sunday evening Country Music events planned so keep the following dates in your diary. Sunday January 8th -Dancing to Thomas Maguire and Fiona Ennis. Sunday January 29th – Dancing to Matt Leavy. All the Sunday evening dances are from 5pm to 7.30pm.

St. Fechin’s GAA

Congratulations to Paul Mathews who was presented with the Senior Club Hurler Award at the recent 2022 Louth GAA Awards night. The U13 Girls finished up their excellent season over the weekend with the added bonus of topping the Louth B League. They were presented with their Cup by St. Fechins and Louth player, Ceire Nolan. There was disappointment for the U21 team in their match against Roche Emmets in the Quarter final of the Championship. The St. Fechins Club Calendar for 2023 is now available, featuring the various Club teams. It costs €10 and can be purchased on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. The Club Shop also has St. Fechin’s gear for sale and would make ideal Christmas gifts. Jersey’s, shorts, socks and hats are all in stock. All other Club casual gear can be ordered online from McKeevers, just click on https://www.mckeeversports.ie/collections/st-fechins-gaa...

St. Fechin’s Lotto

The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 4 and 8. There was no jackpot winner. The €100 winner was Gary Rock. Winners of €20 were Irene Mulholland, Donal Mc Keown, Mona Branigan, Gerry and Una Clinton and Cillian Duff. The jackpot is €1,600. Thanks as always to Madden’s Centra for their very valued sponsorship and to all who support the Lotto. Tickets are available in the Post Office, at the clubhouse gate or on the online lotto app.

School Cleaner Position

A School Cleaner is required at Scoil Naomh Feichín (Termonfeckin National School). The position will involve 15 hours per week. Experience is desirable but is not necessary. If anyone is interested, please contact the school for more details on 041-9822589 or email principal@scoilnaomhfeichin.ie

Speeding

Concerns are being expressed over speeding in the village. Recently new bigger speed limit signs were erected on the R166 and R167 approach roads but more traffic calming and speed control measures may need to be implemented. Another accident was reported at the Bridge in the last week and this is causing major safety concerns. There are some motorists overtaking on the brow of the hill approaching from Drogheda, (I have witnessed this myself and had a couple of close calls) and this action could end up with fatalities if something is not done. Recent surveys have ruled out putting in additional measures but it looks like this may have to be revisited.

Christmas

It is certainly looking like Christmas in the Parish, particularly in our Villages with some houses having great lighting displays. The residents of Baltray have their Christmas Tree in place on the Green opposite the 19th Public House and very well it looks. The Termonfeckin IFA Branch has also continued with its programme of “Farming Supporting Community” each year and has erected the huge Christmas Tree at the Bride and is a fabulous sight no matter what direction you may travel through Termonfeckin.

“Eat Well Termonfeckin”

The Termonfeckin Development Board (Well Termonfeckin) continues working away on the production of a Cookery Book celebrating the diverse culture that is now a big part of our locality. Your favourite recipes are being sought for this publication and also a background story as to why the recipe is very significant to you. What are your favourite starters, side dishes, mains, desserts or whatever else is close to your heart? Recipes can be emailed to welltermonfeckin@gmail.com and there are also collection boxes in Forge Field Farm Shop and the Credit Union for those who do not wish to email. It is also intended to publish shopping lists for ingredients in these recipes and where they may be sourced as locally as possible.

Goal Mile

A chance to work off the excesses of Christmas Day. The 14th GOAL Mile will take place at Pairc Naomh Feichin on Monday December 26th at 11am. You can run, jog or walk it and help raise funds for the charity GOAL which does great humanitarian work in some of the poorest parts of the world. All are welcome.

Toast of Tinseltown

The man who brought us Father Ted, I Keano and other comedies has recently won an award for his comedy work. Arthur Matthews has won the Rose d’ Or Award for his latest comedy entitled “Toast of Tinseltown”. Congratulations Arthur.

Termonfeckin ICA

New members are always welcome. For further details on becoming a member or various activities, contact 041-9822040 or 041-9881223.

Religious Ceremonies

Weekday Masses are on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception and Wednesday Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Sandpit, all at 9.30am. There is no morning Mass on Fridays. The Rosary is broadcast from the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9am. Eucharistic Adoration from the Church of the Immaculate Conception is on Monday evenings from 7 to 8pm. The Parish Office is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9am to 1pm. All notices for inclusion in the Parish Newsletter should be submitted before 10.30am on Thursdays. Mass Cards for a variety of intentions are also available in the Parish Office. Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception is on Thursday December 8th at 9.30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception and 7pm in the Church of the Assumption.

Live Crib

A Celebration of the Nativity takes place on Sunday December 18th at the Credit Union Offices at 2.30pm. Families and children of all ages are welcome. There will be a Live Crib, some familiar local faces, live music and a Christmas Blessing. Children are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Nativity character and families are encouraged to wrap up warm. The advice is to come early as parking is limited.

Foroige

A Foroige Club has begun in St Fechins Community Centre and takes place on Friday nights from 7.30pm to 9pm. It is open to 1st and 2nd Years. To join, the link is https://foroige.tfaforms.net/f/joinforoige?tfa_179=0015J00000SfpLKQAZ&tfa_178=St.%20Feichin%27s%20For%C3%B3ige

An-Grianan

For any information on different courses and events, contact 041-9822119 or 041-9822478, the An-Grianan website or email admin@an-grianan.ie Private and corporate functions can also be accepted including Weddings and Civil Ceremonies. Friday December 16th is “Christmas Party Night”which includes a Mulled Wine Reception, Dinner and Live Music with an €50 option for B+B. Some places are still available. Christmas Weekend Courses are planned, running from December 2nd to 4th and December 9th to 11th, again some places are still available for these weekends. A One Day Christmas Course on December 5th also has some places available. The World Gate Restaurant opens from Wednesdays to Sundays for Lunch and Evening meals and Sunday breakfast is also available. For further information or bookings, contact 041-9881474 or www.theworldgaterestaurant.com

Christmas Crafts Fair

A Christmas Crafts Fair will be held at An-Grianan Garden Centre this Saturday and Sunday December 10th and 11th. Both days will involve Stalls, Christmas Gifts, Decorations, Free Face Painting with Jo Bubbles, a Colouring Competition from 1pm to 4pm and lots more. There will also be hot food with Saul’s Street Kitchen. Admission is free. The An-Grianan Garden Centre Opening Hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays from 1pm-5pm.

Paycheck Award

A local company has received The Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent Drogheda and District Chamber Awards. Our congratulations to Anne King Reilly and her team at Paycheck, a company that has really taken off since its foundation.

Seapoint Pitch & Putt

Seapoint members played Week 10 of the annual Turkey competition over the last weekend and the results of the 18 Gross competition were as follows. The Ladies winner was Lucy McConnell who shot 57 ousted Bridie Hanratty into 2nd place. In the Junior Men’s section there was a dead heat between Joe Downes and Sean Hoey with the former declared the winner after a count back which had to go to the front 9. Both players shot 57. The Inter Men’s winner was Kevin Carter who carded a score of 49 which put Pat Fanning into 2nd place with a 51. The Senior Men’s winner was Tadgh Harrington who shot 45. There were Whiskey winners in 3 grades, Ladies winner was Noelene Bedford-56, Inter Men was Joe Tinsley 48 ob923 and Junior Men was Sean Breen on 51. Well done to the winners.

Next weekend’s competition will be the annual Winners and Losers and will run on Friday and Saturday at 1.00pm and Sunday at 9.30am.

There is no Sunday afternoon session as the Club will be having a Party in Garveys at 6.00pm.

Termonfeckin Celtic F.C.

The Termonfeckin Celtic Awards Night is set for this Friday December 9th in the new Community Centre. There will be plenty of treats and awards for the children, a Raffle and a visit from Santa Claus.

BALSANTER

Contact 086- 2747474 to report any suspicious activity. BALSANTER is the eyes and ears of our community and please use the service to report anything suspicious. This service is also linked to An Garda Siochana.