SLANE

CONTACT

Contact Sean on 087-6783729 or email swall32@gmail.com if you have an item for this column.

CHURCH SERVICES

For those who are unable to attend or do not yet feel confident of returning to public worship, the usual Mass schedule from St Patrick’s Church, Slane, is available online and also on radio FM 107.8. Mass can be viewed online on Saturday evening at 7pm, and Sunday at 11am. The church is open each day for private prayer. Updates on Mass during the week are available on the Slane & Monknewtown Parish facebook page.

FAIRY SCHOOL

The fairies are coming to Slane Castle! The Fairies of WonderWorld Productions are in search of new recruits for their wonderful day camp - Fairy School! Learn to be a fairy and graduate with wings. This one day camp takes place in Slane Castle starting this Friday, August 6 from 10am to 1pm. The camp continues on August 7th and 8th, also from 10am to 1pm. The one day camp is filled with spellbinding activities such as fairy training, dance, games and much more. Each child will receive a fairy kit and wings, flower crown and magic wand at a special graduation ceremony. A fairy feast and refreshments will be provided.

GAA LOTTO

Numbers drawn in the Slane GFC lotto were 1, 3, 8, 10. There was no winner and the jackpot is now €1250. The spot prize winners were Helen Kearns, Dermot Flynn, Olivia Guneyer, Betty Tallon. Prizes can be collected in Smyth’s shop. You can play the club lotto every week through the club force app, purchase envelopes from committee members or from the club hut outside Smyth’s shop on Saturday’s. Tickets are also now on sale for the August 50/50 draw which takes place at the end of the month. You can also play the 50/50 by annual subscription which enters you into 12 monthly draws. You can either pay up front or monthly by direct debit. The usual once-off entries still continues.

All payment types can be accessed via the ClubForce link. As part of the new direct debit rollout, those who sign up will be entered into a new exclusive side draw of €100 every month.

ARTIST PAT’S VIDEO

Local artist Pat Doyle has produced a video of his studio in Slane which also contains well known locations and beauty spots around the Boyne Valley where he has worked and produced on canvas over the last while. Pat has travelled all over the world with his paintbrushes and easel, but the love of his homeland and village is clearly seen in the video. Pat has a magnificent array of paintings including several local scene on display at his art studio which is located at Newgrange Mall just beyond the traffic lights on the Drogheda Road in the Village. It is definitely worth a visit while the affable Pat is a very interesting man to chat with regardless of your level of interest in art. In his art studio you will find landscapes from Ireland and around the globe and Pat is also available for commissions. You can watch the video and check out Pat’s studio at patsartstudio.ie

CASTLE REOPENS

Slane Castle are delighted to announce that they have reopened and tours have resumed. Booking available for this weekend, Friday 6th to Sunday 8th August. The castle will be opening for further dates shortly.

HERITAGE WEEK

As part of their Heritage Week events Navan History Society will hold a talk - Graveyard Conservation A Heritage Perspective on Saturday, August 21st at Ardmulchan Church car park at 2pm.

SLANE SPINNERS SPINATHON

Slane Spinners Cycling Club will hold their annual spinathon at Slane Pharmacy, Collon Road, on Saturday, August 14th. All funds raised will go towards Slane Meals on Wheels and SOSAD.

CRIME PREVENTION

Meath Crime Prevention is urging everyone to be mindful of looking after their valuables when taking to the great outdoors for walks or when visiting beauty spots over the summer months. Please try as best as possible to park your car in a secure location and ensure that cars are locked. Do not leave anything worth stealing within sight and do

not make the mistake of hiding your belongings within the car once you have parked up. You never know who is watching! The best advice is to leave all valuable belongings at home. There has been an increase in thefts from parked cars in Meath in the past month. So far, 29 such thefts have occurred since June 1st, many of them in tourist locations and beauty spots during daytime hours. If you see suspicious activity in these areas call Gardaí immediately.

ROSSIN ROVERS

The Rossin Rovers popular fundraiser Find the Joker has returned and takes place every Sunday night in Dolly’s Bar, Rossin, with a starting jackpot of €500 and increasing every week if not won. Each draw night one entry is pulled and if that card is the joker the person wins the jackpot. If there is no winner the jackpot increases after each draw. Entries are €2 or three for €5. The club has recently created a Rossin Rovers YouTube Channel which has match and event videos.

A whole range of club gear is now available to buy directly from the O’Neill’s Club Shop. From socks to shorts, t-shirts to polos, hoddies to half-zips it’s all there in both adult and kids sizes.

FARMER’S MARKET

The very popular Farmer’s Market continues every Thursday at Rock Farm Slane and takes place from 11am to 4pm. There is a great selection of food stalls as well as a number of craft stalls. Stall holders include The Cider Mill, Glasgow Diaz, Rock Farm, Cook with Ann, The Buddha Bakery, Dearbh’s Donuts, Lobsters Direct, Silly Sid’s Ice cream, Lu’s Chaat, Plenitude Ferments.

TULLYALLEN

Contact Me

If you would like to see your news in this part of the newspaper, birthday, wedding anniversary, achievement, new addition to the family or anything that might be of interest to the local community, please have no hesitation in contacting. Give me a ring at 087 6366605 or pop me an email at hilary.a.kelly@gmail.com But one thing to remember is that the deadline to get your items to me is Friday Lunchtime as the paper is on the shelves from Tuesday mornings.

Parish News

Due to holidays we will not have Weekday masses this week. Saturday and Sunday masses continue as usual. Any unexpected celebrations - contact St. Peter’s Parish on 041-9838537/041-9831899. Apologies for the inconvenience. Weekday masses at 10.30 am on RTE News Now. Also on St. Peter’s Parish webcam www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie. Our Lady of Lourdes Church Monday - Saturday 10am and St. Peter’s Church Mon - Fri 8.30am and 10.30am . We wish all our parishioners near and far a blessed, relaxing and refreshing summer.

Also a word of thanks to our stewards who help us keep safe at our masses.

Weekend Masses are Saturday - 7.30 pm and Sunday 8.30 & 11.00 am. All Masses (except 8.30 am Sunday) will still be available on Facebook for those who are not comfortable or able to attend in person. The weekly bulletin is available in the church.

Whilst we welcome back our congregation restrictions still apply, including the one way system with entrance only through the left hand side door and capacity limited to a maximum of 50 people. Covid stewards will be present at the weekend services. We ask everyone to cooperate with them and to respect the safety of those around them. As we celebrate Mass together again (50 people) we are looking for volunteers to help in any way they can, using their talents to help the Parish. We are seeking Ministers of the Word, Eucharistic Ministers, and members of the Altar Society, Covid stewards or members for the Parish Pastoral Council, Finance Committee and Hall Committee. If you can help in any way please contact our Parish Facebook Page Mellifont Parish-Tullyallen or Fr Sean at Contact 041-9838520.

These are challenging times: each of us is struggling with our own individual circumstances: frontline work; reduced income; unemployment; anxiety; isolation; lack of routine; domestic tensions, and many other issues. Some parishioners are trying to facilitate other avenues of income for upkeep of the Parish; as we have no envelope income since Mass is being celebrated without a congregation.

Parishioners, who wish to and are able to, might use one of the following: Standing order forms are available either in the porch of the church or we can post one to you if you message our Facebook page Mellifont Parish-Tullyallen. The Parish has linked up with idonate to facilitate on-line donations. By clicking the link on our Facebook Page you will be brought to the Parish of Mellifont page where you will be given the opportunity to make a one-off OR regular donation to the Parish. The link is: https://www.idonate.ie/mellifontparish -

Cheques can be made out to Mellifont Parish. Contribution envelopes can now be returned at this time to Church, the Parochial House or drop them into the box in Centra Shop, Tullyallen or you may wish to store them until you return to Mass. Many thanks to Niall Lynch for his assistance and support in enabling parishioners to return their contribution envelopes. Your support is gratefully appreciated these days.

Link onto our Parish Facebook page Mellifont Parish–Tullyallen. If you are on our Facebook page like us, invite and share this information with others too. Spread the word that our Parish Facebook is active. Other Facebook Pages are St. Joseph’s Parish Mell, St. Peter’s Parish, Drogheda, and Archdiocese of Armagh

U13 Division 1 Champions

The Glen Emmets U13 travelled to Darver last Thursday to meet Naomh Fionnbarra. The final result was Glen Emmets 3-10 Naomh Fionnbarra 0-9. Our lads came away victorious and are Louth Division 1 champions. Well done to all the players, mentors, coaches and supporters.

Lotto Results

The Glen Emmets Lotto sponsored by The Morning Star is running weekly but due to the COVID restrictions it is now being held in Lynch’s Centra, Tullyallen for the time being. The result for the draw that took place on Tuesday 27th July 2021 is as follows: Grand Prize €2,200 with no winner. The numbers drawn were 11, 15, 16, 17 The 4 Lucky Dip winners of €25 each are Kathleen Tuite, Dolly Traynor, Brendan Moore & Tracy Flanagan. Next week’s draw is for €2,300. You can see this online on the Glen Emmets Facebook page and tickets are on sale in Centra Tullyallen or go onto the Glen Emmets Web page where you can set up your weekly draw numbers and payment. But not to worry if you are not internet savvy, if you would like your envelope collected, contact any member of the Emmets and they can organize to collect your envelope.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Catriona Lane and Ciaran Taffe on their recent engagement. Many parishioners will know Catriona from the pharmacy in the village. Here’s wishing them all the best in the future.

Another Successful Cúl Camp

Well done to the Glen Emmets on another successfully run Cúl camp. The club played host to 160 kids last week and they were very grateful to local Centra owner Niall Lynch who very generously supplied them with healthy goodie bags for all the children. Well done to everyone involved.

13 Years and Counting

It doesn’t seem like 13 years since Raymond Lambe opened up his butcher’s shop in our village. Raymond and Marion have been working hard supplying the village with the best quality meat. The Butchers is always a hive of activity with customers coming and going. We couldn’t or wouldn’t like to imagine what life was like before we were lucky enough to have such a high quality butchers right in the centre of our village.

Rapid Antigen Testing

The pharmacy in the village is now offering rapid Antigen testing and the results are highly accurate and swift with a positive or negative result being produced after 15 minutes. Give the pharmacy a call on (041) 983 7760 for further details or just pop in and have a chat with them.

Morning Star’s Back

After what has been 16 long months for their Staff, Customers, Friends and Family, they opened back up last Monday. They have invested heavily throughout this period to ensure that all areas, both inside and outside are safe and comfortable for all their customers.

As per Government Guidelines, only those with proof of immunity will be allowed access indoors and they ask that you please ensure to bring your Vac cert etc with you as they are not permitted to allow entry without it.

They say that while they may not agree with the vaccination only policy, they need to reopen their doors after a very long time closed and in order to do so they have to follow the guidelines and laws laid down by the Government. They have plenty of seating areas both inside and out so don’t worry everyone will be catered for. They are looking forward to seeing all our customers and friends back over the coming days, weeks and months in a safe and healthy environment under the thatch at The Morning Star Tullyallen.

Finally they would like to take this moment to remember their friends, Betty Gough, Patsy Johnson and Terry Corr who sadly passed on since their doors were last open, they will be missed by all.