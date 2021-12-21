Around the Districts: Monasterboice and Tullyallen

MONASTERBOICE

Any news

Naomh Mairtin AGM.

Naomh Mairtin agm took place on Thursday last, Dec 16th, in Monasterboice Inn. Sitting pride of place on the front table, socially distanced, of course, was a guy called Joe Ward. I refer to the much coveted Joe Ward Cup, which was present for the first time in the club’s history, as there was no agm last year due to Covid19.

Big News on the night was Chairman Noel Healy stepping down, after 5 years at the helm. In his tenure, the club won 2 Cardinal Ó Donnells and got to four Senior Championship deciders, winning the last 2 in 20/21 back to back. The Club would like to place on record the thanks for all Noel’s work at the top table and helping the team prepare so well on the field.

Taking over as Chairperson is Neil Cooney, a Colmcilles native but adopted Monasterboice man of 20 years. The following were elected for the coming year...

Chairperson Neil Cooney. Vice Chair Paul McDonnell. Secretary Stephen Murphy. Treasurer Joe Walsh. President Tony Lynn. Club Registrar Bernie Whelan. Pro Fra McCullough

Childrens Officer Patrick Sullivan. County Board Rep Mick Boylan. Irish Native Officer and officer of Irish language & culture Patricia Winters

Parish Arrangements for Christmas

Covid-19 continues to impact on our lives, especially when considering large gatherings. After some reflection, and adhering to Government guidelines, the following times are proposed;

Christmas Eve (Friday 24th) Masses:

Tenure–5pm & 6.30pm–max 150 at each Mass

Fieldstown–8pm & 9.30pm max 100 at each Mass

Christmas Day (Saturday 25th) Masses:

Fieldstown–9.45am & Tenure–11.15am

This schedule will facilitate 750 people to attend Mass for Christmas (almost 5 times the number that attend each week currently). While I understand that you may not find the time/Church that you normally attend. Please try to be flexible and you must follow all guidelines.

You must book a FREE ticket to attend.

As with last year, tickets will be available online at Eventbrite and will be released on Wednesday 15th December at 9am. Bookings will close on Tuesday 21st December at midnight.

For those without internet access, please contact the Parish Office (Mary/Ann 087 379 1443 or Fr. Paddy 086 880 7470) ONLY on Tuesday 14th December from 2.30–5.30pm.

The most important thing is that we continue to do everything we can to keep each other safe over Christmas.

Thank you for helping to achieve this. May the peace of the Christ-child be in your hearts and homes this Christmas. Happy Christmas!

The first Noel

Memory, they say, is the process of taking in information from the world around us, processing it, storing it and later recalling that information. Sadly, as the years pass, the wheels can wobble a bit on the above mentioned process and, indeed sometimes fall off altogether.

However I can categorically tell you that, 50yrs ago, on Thursday last, there was a performing magician in Tenure school.

How’s your ever fogging memory so crystal clear regarding 1971?, I can hear to mumble (me auld ears are firing on all cylinders) Well, I tell ya.

Half a century ago, just as I was about to step out of our front door, on my way to school, my mammy suggested that maybe I’d stay a home as she felt that the birth of my youngest brother was pretty imminent. Now, normally I’d have given birth myself, just to avoid the long ardous walk to Tenure and the subsequent schooling, but this was a different. ....... a much anticipated magician was due to perform that day.

But, as she was well practiced in this field, me mammy wasn’t open for discussions on delaying the birth for another day. Unreasonable I thought at the time.

So, as Mammy wasn’t for turning on the subject, either physically or metaphorically, I legged it up The Old Road, to ask John Joe Loughran (RIP) to do the necessary transport bit to The Lourdes. A one Noel Holdcroft came into the world some 40 minutes later.

All that was left for me was to get in contact with CIE in Drogheda and ask them to inform Daddy, who was driving to Cork with a cement delivery .... the only delivery Daddy, or daddies of the epoch were privy to.

Anyways, 50 years later, am I still bitter about missing Marvin? Friggin sure I am. But,still ‘n all, I’m big enough of a man to wish me little bro big birthday wishes and, pls Gid, many many more in the future...

Mullary Cemetery Lotto

Saturday Dec 7th - Winning no was 21. Winners were Pat Tiernan and Anne Marie Halpenny

N.Mairtin Lotto

Results 15-12-2021 No: 08,19,28,31, Jackpot not won. €2,900 this week. Match 3 Numbers won by Jason Casey, Brian Davis, Rita Flanagan. this week wins or shares €150. Buy your tickets at the usual outlets or play online.

TULLYALLEN

Contact Me

Tullyallen Tractor Run

Tullyallen Tractor Run has been an essential and much-loved Christmas event in Tullyallen since 2015, and through the kindness and generosity of the local people, has raised over €100,000 to date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tractor Run 2020 took place via a virtual edition for the first time in its history and raised a fantastic sum of €5,105.

The organizers greatly appreciate the level of support they received for the virtual tractor run, in terms of photo and video submissions and monetary donations. The success of the Tractor Run over the past number of years has been a testament to each and every person who attends, supports and helps out with the event.

The Tractor Run is due to take place on 27th December with everyone meeting for registration at Tullyallen Parochial Hall at 12 midday and heading off at 1pm. All Tractors, Trucks & Cars are welcome. There will be a raffle on the day and entry is just €20. The convoy will finish off at Dolly Mitchells for refreshments and a raffle. Government guidelines will be adhered to and the organizers and the charities they support, thank everyone for their continued support.

Lotto Results

The Glen Emmets Lotto draw sponsored by The Morning Star took place on Tuesday 14th December 2021 is as follows: Grand Prize €4,200 with no winner. The numbers drawn were 6,8,14 & 31. The 4 Lucky Dip winners of €25 each are K & A Faulkner, Samantha Collier, Linda Andrews & John Clarke. Next week’s draw is for €4,300.

You can see this online on the Glen Emmets Facebook page and tickets are on sale in Centra Tullyallen or go onto the Glen Emmets Web page where you can set up your weekly draw numbers and payment. But not to worry if you are not internet savvy, if you would like your envelope collected, contact any member of the Emmets and they can organize to collect your envelope.

Christmas Mass Times

Masses for The Nativity (Mellifont Parish, Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen are as follows: Wednesday, 22nd December at 7.30 pm. Christmas Eve–Nativity Night Mass, Friday 24th of December at 7.30pm. Christmas Day–Nativity Day Mass, Saturday 25th of December 8.30am. and 10am. St. Stephen’s Day–Feast of the Holy Family, Sunday 26th of December 8.30am and 11.00am. Second Sunday after the Nativity–Saturday, 1st January at 7.30pm and Sunday, 2nd January at 8.30am and 11am. The Epiphany of the Lord (Vigil Mass) Wednesday, 5th January at 7.30pm. Thursday 6th January–day mass at 7.30pm and The Baptism of the Lord is Saturday, 8th of January at 7.30pm, Sunday 9th of January at 8.30am and 11am.

Christmas Mass Live Streaming

All celebrations excluding 8.30am mass on Sundays/Christmas day will be streamed live on Parish Facebook page Mellifont Parish-Tullyallen for those who are not able to make it in person to the church.

Our Nativity and Christmastide Masses will be live streamed on our Parish Facebook Page (Mellifont Parish-Tullyallen) finally; Christmas is about more than just one day. All are welcome to attend Mass at some point during the twelve days from Christmas Eve to Epiphany.

Due to the continued reduced capacity the Nativity Night Mass on Christmas Eve will also be streamed in the Parish Hall and a Eucharistic Minister will distribute communion.

We are aware that more people may wish to join the Nativity celebrations than we can accommodate, but we are limited by reduced capacity and we ask you to respect the stewards who are helping facilitate a congregation at these Masses. We ask you to follow the stewards’ directions; enter by side door; use sanitizer; fill up seats from the rear; receive Holy Communion in your seats-stand if you wish to receive. This is an upsetting and trying time yet it is bringing out the best in us as we look out for each other. Your support is gratefully appreciated.

We wish to remind all that the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days remain suspended during this pandemic. Finally, Christmas is about more than just one day. All are welcome to attend Mass at some point during the twelve days from Christmas Eve to Epiphany

Palliative Care Fundraiser

Local girl Emma Dunne is running a fundraiser for the Drogheda Palliative Care team in memory of her mum Alison. Emma is holding a raffle on Saturday, 18th December in the Morning Star, Tullyallen. Emma has created a page on Facebook called Alison in wonderlands and wrote the following on her page “We are running a fundraiser ‘Alison’s Wonderland’ in her memory all in aid of The Palliative Care Team in The Lourdes Hospital. Alison died on the 2nd June this year at a very young age of 48. Words cannot describe the pain of this loss and the hole it has left in her family’s lives which is why we want to celebrate her life and support The Palliative care team who were a great support to her.

I don’t think there is a family which cancer hasn’t touched so service’s like Palliative care are invaluable. We have a huge range of prizes across LG, Apple, Samsung, Dyson and more–Brilliant Christmas gifts. The raffle will take place live on the 18th December in The Morning Star Pub in Tullyallen . You can buy tickets online via PayPal or Revolut or you can get some from any of the girls and Emma. Thank you all for the continued support.

Tickets can be purchased though Revolut, PayPal or in person “Please if you can try to make this one of your chosen donations this Christmas. Tickets can be bought from Emma on 083-8638454 or click onto the Facebook page where there are other methods to help Emma raise some very much needed money for this very worthy case that is close to her heart.

Happy Christmas from the Carers

Tullyallen Carers would like to wish all the older members of our community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. It has been a difficult couple of years and the carers have been working away in the background trying to give support to anyone who needs it. They would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported them in the last year and they are looking forward to next year when hopefully we can all get back to meeting up again once more.

Tullyallen Tree

Well done to everyone involved in organizing our annual Christmas tree. Ann Carolan and committee have been tirelessly working away behind the scenes and had a Virtual Lighting Ceremony which can be viewed online (facebook) at https://fb.watch/9X_6tAtINS/. In the link, Ann has acknowledged that it has been a difficult year for us all and the committee have created a lovely scene bringing light to the village and it is a lovely sight for everyone to enjoy.

Fr. Dooley was on hand to bless the tree and Santa had to take time out of his busy schedule to come along and mark the occasion. The committee would like to thank Kevin Carolan, Niall Russell, Martin Byrne, Tullyallen access to the Glen Committee, Fr. Dooley, Tony Coffee and many more for their help in getting things up and running. Congratulations on another job well done to Ann and all involved.