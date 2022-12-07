Around the Districts: Monasterboice and Slane

The rain didn’t stop the O’Briens and the Duffs from seeing the Christmas lights in Collon.

MONASTERBOICE

Your news

Christmas Carol Service.

A Christmas Carol Service will be held in Tenure’s Church on Sunday next at 5pm. What better way to start the Christmas season. All welcome to attend.

Christmas Fair.

The annual Christmas Fair, postponed for the past two years, due to Covid, returns to neighbouring Teach Raithneach, Starinagh, Collon on Sunday 11th December 11 - 5

Excellent variety of stalls for your Christmas shopping, refreshments, great Christmas raffle, children’s art plus visit from Santa. Further info can be obtained by ringing 087 9360018

Naomh Mairtin’s AGM

Reminder that Naomh Mairtin’s AGM has been rearranged from Monday night to TONIGHT (Wednesday) in it’s clubroom. It has an 8’oclock start.

U21 look forward to Final.

Congrats to Naomh Mairtin’s u21 team who beat St Mary’s, on a scoreline of 2-9 to 3-5, to reach the Louth u21 Championship. The match, played in somewhat atrocious conditions, was the classic war of attrition, with the Monasterboice side emerging victorious at the final whistle.

Parochial House.

The proposed refurbishment plans for the Parochial House are on display in our churches, for all parishners to view. You are encouraged to do so.

Table Quiz.

Naomh Mairtin’s annual Christmas time Table Quiz will happen again this year on December 29th in The Monasterboice Inn at 7pm. So, Thesaurus’ Dictionaries and Googlers for The Chrimbo then...

Drumshallon Forge

Pilates - Pilates are taking place on Tuesdays at 9:30 am and 7pm.

Women’s weights on Fridays at 9:30 am. Booking essential . Contact Sara on 087 6500 871 .

Creative Writing - Creative writing continues every Thursday morning from 10.30 -12:30 contact Lisa at 086 161 4465 for more .

Craft Club - The craft club continues every Tuesday morning at 11:00am . Only €5 per class including the cuppa . Phone Teresa on 086 3212 986 for further info or why not just drop in.

Practice Dance at Drumshallon Forge

The fabulous Nigel Livingstone will play Drumshallon on Monday 12th December at 8:30 pm.

Every Five weeks or so our social and ballroom dance instructor has a practice dance. This is an opportunity for the class to dance to live music instead of recorded. Everyone is very welcome to come along and enjoy. Adm€10. Supper served.

School Enrolments.

If you are seeking a placement for your child in St. Patrick’s or Naomh Bhuite’s NS for August/September of next year, you are advised to enroll from this date until Friday, January 13th.

School websites will give all the details you need, as will phoning directly. Tenure’s contacts are 041 6851503 or office@tenurens.ie and Harestown’s are 041 9822122 or officeharestownns.ie.

Rural Bus.

The rural bus scheme is an integral part of most communities in Ireland and this mode of transport is no different in Monasterboice. It’s practical use as a transporter is a given and virtually speaks for itself. But the social aspect of it is equally important. And the good news is that, if there are bits of the scheme that don’t suit either present users or potential users, you are advised to ring 1800303707 with suggestions. Alternatively, there is a public consultation open until the end of this month and you can contribute to this by linking onto www.locallinklmf.ie.

Parish Office.

Mary/Ann will be able to take parish calls and answer emails re certificates etc on Tuesday’s from 2.30 to 5.30pm. Phone no is 0873791443.

Christmas Masses.

Christmas Eve masses will happen at 5pm and 6.30pm in Tenure and 8pm in Fieldstown, respectively. The Christmas Day masses will take place at the usual Sunday Mass times. There, thank God, will be no need for pre booking this year, but you are advised to use your discretion as huge crowds are anticipated. All masses will be available on line.

N.Mairtin Lotto

Results 30-11-2022 No: 16,18,21,28, Jackpot not won, €7,800 this week. Match 3 numbers not won. This week wins or shares €150. Buy your tickets at the usual outlets or play online. If your not in you can’t win.

Mullary Cemetery Lotto

Results Saturday December 3rd. Winning no was 44. No winners has been rearranged from Monday night to Tonight

SLANE

Contact

Contact Sean on 087-6783729 or email swall32@gmail.com if you have an item for this column.

Recent bereavements

Sympathy is extended to the Coyle and O’Callaghan families following their recent bereavements. Philomena Bernadette (Bernie) Coyle (née Balfe) Hill of Slane, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Wife of the late Tony Coyle, Bernadette is mourned by her son Eamon, brother Denis, sister Una, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass took place in St Patrick’s Church with burial afterwards in St Erc’s Cemetery.

Margaret (Madge) O’Callaghan (née O’Hare) Abbey View, Slane and formerly Painstown, Beauparc, passed away peacefully at the Boyne Valley Nursing Home, Dowth. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, parents William and Mary and brothers and sisters, Madge is sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine, Jackie and Paula and son Brian, grandchildren Naomi, Emily, Daniel, Kyle, Katie, Conor, Ruby and Eve, son-in-law Brendan, partners Charlene, Anthony and Ian, brothers Patsy (England), and Oliver (Navan), sister Eta (Drogheda), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass took place in St Patrick’s Church with burial afterwards in St Erc’s Cemetery.

Shop Local

Now that the Christmas season is in full swing please remember to shop local and support local business. There are so many positives to shopping local and keeping money in the local community. Slane is blessed with many fine shops including butchers, pharmacies, green grocers, baker, craft shop, restaurants, post office, farm shop, takeaway, hairdressers, boutique, antiques and convenience stores who are there for their customers 52 weeks of the year. Business has been tough over the past number of years and supporting local not only helps businesses to thrive but the whole community.

SVP appeal

The Slane Branch of St Vincent de Paul has launched its Christmas appeal and the Giving Tree is now in The Hub. All donations no matter how small are greatly appreciated and in order to distribute vouchers in time prior to Christmas, donations as soon as possible would be very welcome. Suggested vouchers could be for Muttonhead butchers, the vegetable shop, the newsagent, Slane Farm supplies who stock coal, or anywhere you think would be of use.

Fancy Fair

The Slane Wanderers Fancy Fair is back and takes place this Sunday, December 11th, from 3 - 5pm in the parish hall. Plenty of prizes and plenty of entertainment as well as the Fancy Fair big prize of a renewable Energy System fully installed on your home, farm or business, valued at €7000 and sponsored by Fennor Developments Solar. Tickets costing €10 are presently on sale for the chance to win this big prize. Tickets available from The Hub or by emailing slanewanderersfc@gmail.com

Christmas Flowers

Orders for table arrangements, door wreaths & swags and grave swags are now being taken. Last day to order is Friday, December 16th. Please contact Collette on 086 8455133.

Festive Wreath Arrangement

There are two great classes coming up just in time for the festive season and both take place in Rathkenny Community Centre. A Christmas Door Wreath Workshop takes place this Friday, December 9th, 7 - 9pm. Then on Monday, December 19th, 7 - 9pm, a Christmas Centrepiece/Grave spray workshop takes place. Come and enjoy an evening of fun while creating your personalised bespoke Christmas centrepiece whether it is for your door, table or for a past loved one. Light refreshments will be served on arrival. Each workshop costs €35 and all materials are supplied. Book both for €60. Contact Martina at 087 7819282.

Slane GFC

Numbers drawn in the lotto on November 30th were 1, 15, 19, 23. There was no winner and the jackpot is now €2875. The spot prize winners were Linda Dillon, Brian Leavey, Dermot Lynch, Declan Kearns.

Well done to Paul Mongey who scooped the €520 jackpot in the November 50/50 draw.

The club is hosting a Christmas Disco for 4th to 6th class students on Friday, December 16th, from 7 -10pm. Entry fee is €10 per person. There will be a shop to purchase drinks and nibbles. There will also be glow sticks on sale for €1 each. There will be a strict drop and go system in place from 6.45pm and the same for pick up at 10pm.

The club’s Drive In Bingo continues every Wednesday evening in Toddy Harding Park at 7.30.

Tidy Towns Draw

The Slane Tidy Towns monthly draw for November took place in Boyles and the winners were - €100 Caroline McKeown, €60 Frank Hickey, €50 Kyle Woods, €40 Carmel Colfter, €30 Vonnie Macken. The December draw will have additional prizes for Christmas and takes place in The Village Inn.

Christmas Craft Fair

The Slane Castle Christmas Craft Fair returns to the castle over the next two weekends, Saturday and Sunday, December 10th/11th and Saturday and Sunday December 17th/18th, from 11am to 4pm each day. The markets are indoor in case the weather is inclement. The entrance hall and George IV ballroom will be full of seasonal stalls selling all manner of gifts, arts and crafts. Outside the castle courtyard you will be spoilt for choice with the food truck, mulled wine, cider, Baileys hot chocolate and Christmas Slane Whiskey cocktails as well as mince pies and seasonal favourites. Entry to the market is free of charge.

Rock Farm Christmas Market

Make your Christmas dinner really special this year by shopping at the Rock Farm (C15 FNP4) Slane Christmas Markets. It’s festive and fabulous in the old Hay Barn, twinkling with lights and bedecked with Christmas trees. Organic turkey, ham and roasts, organic vegetables (including the crucial brussel sprouts) and lots of delicious festive fare from the Slane Food Circle all under one roof. Bring the family along and make a day of it on Wednesday 21st, Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd December from 11am to 4pm.

Rock Farm Christmas products include organic turkey and ham, pork, beef and the popular Organic Christmas Breakfast Pack, perfect for Christmas morning. The turkeys are Hockenhull bronze turkeys, slower growing than standard white turkeys and carefully chosen for their flavour and taste. Turkeys must be pre ordered. All Rock Farm and Slane Food Circle Christmas products are available to order by email at shop@rockfarmslane.ie

Player of the year awards

Rossin Rovers Soccer Club had their awards night recently in Dolly Bar and the Players Player of the Year awards went to Cian Briody and Amy Lowthe respectively. The managers Player of the Year went to Craig Clarke and Joanne Gregory. Top goalscorers were Dylan Maguire and Sarahann Gregory. The Club Person of the Year accolade went to Andy McGuinniety while Donal Dunne received an award for Outstanding Contribution to the Club in 2022.

GAA club AGM

Rathkenny GFC agm takes place in the clubhouse this evening Wednesday, December 7th at 8pm. Everyone welcome. Well done to the under-20 team who brought a championship back to the parish following their 2-15 to 0-6 final win over Jenkinstown Gaels last Friday night.

Christmas draw

Tickets are now on sale for the Lynch’s Bar Christmas Draw with a 1st prize of €300. Tickets costs €2 each or €5 for three. There is also many more prizes in the raffle which takes place on Saturday, December 18th at 7pm sharp. Music on the night and it promises to be a great festive atmosphere with the main man himself making an appearance.

Walking group

The Slane Striders Walking Group meet each Tuesday evening at 7.30pm for walks around the Slane/Boyne Valley area. They also meet on Thursday mornings at 10.30am. New members always welcome. For further information contact Lucy Kennedy on 0874649876.

Teach Raithneach Fair

The Christmas Fair returns to Teach Raithneach, Starinagh, Collon this Sunday, December 11th from 11am to 5pm. Excellent variety of stalls for your Christmas shopping, refreshments, great Christmas raffle, children’s art plus visit from Santa

Joker Draw

The Joker Draw takes place in Lynch’s Bar every Sunday evening. Get your envelopes in any of the shops and pubs in the village, €3 for one week and €20 for seven weeks. All proceeds go towards the St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023. Plans are being made for the big Christmas draw which takes place on Sunday, December 11th.

Pop-Up Cinema

Rathkenny Community Centre is hosting a Cinema Afternoon on Thursday, December 29th, with three different films to suit every age group. Sing 2 will be shown from 12.30 - 2.30pm; The Greatest Showman, 4 - 6pm; Walk The Line 7.30 - 9-30pm. Tickets €10, family tickets (4 persons) €35. Cinema combo meal €5.