Around the Districts - Laytown/Bettystown and Termonfeckin

Laytown Strand Races

Horse Racing Ireland has announced that Laytown Races, which was due to be held on Thursday September 2, will now be rescheduled to Monday November 1.

Joe Collins, Laytown Races Chairman, said: “Laytown Races is in a unique position as we race under temporary facilities and our racetrack, on the beach, is open to the public. After consultation with all key stakeholders, there were still some concerns about how we could implement the government guidelines next month, especially on the beach. “I would like to thank Horse Racing Ireland and the IHRB for their help rescheduling our race meeting and we look forward to racing on Laytown Strand on November 1st.”

Confirmation Taking Place

Bishop Tom has announced that confirmations will take place in Laytown/Mornington on Monday and Tuesday, 23rd & 24th August. There will be 10 ceremonies in the parish and parents will be notified of the ceremony their children will be attending.

Laytown P & P

Competitions take place each Sunday and Tuesday mornings. New members are welcome, just call for a membership form and a chat.

St. Colmcilles Raffle

St Colmcilles GAA Club have partnered up with Ireland’s premium Garden Room supplier to provide the chance to win a state-of-the-art Garden Room. Tickets are just €20 and can be purchased from any member of the committee or online at www.winagardenroom.ie

Ladies Beach YOGA and DIP

This Sunday 15th August on Bettystown Beach at 11a.m. For all ages and all levels.

Celebrating HER outdoors week 9th – 15th August, a week of outdoor events across Ireland for girls and women of all ages. Meath Local Sports Partnership bring Yoga and a Dip for all ladies to Bettystown beach. Register by email please to–upearson@meathcoco.ie #MeathLocalSportsPartnership

Seaside Information

Lifeguards and Beach Wardens are available to assist you from 11am to 7pm. Each day. Parking on footpaths, double yellow lines or obstructing an entrance will result in a fine. Extra porta-loos have been installed at the entrance to Bettystown beach, and there are other public toilets available at the Coast Tavern entrance to the beach in Laytown, and adjacent to Triton Casino aka Funtasia. FREE parking is available in Coláiste na hInse Secondary School which is located on the Coast Road, and a two- minute walk from the new Brook Stream entrance to the beach.

FREE parking is available in Laytown beside the park and along the promenade.

Public parking is available at Triton Casino aka Funtasia at a flat all-day rate of €4.

Sandcastle Competition

This year’s Sandcastle & Sculpture 2021 is on and it’s a Virtual Competition!

Because of Covid we are running a virtual competition which can be entered from *any beach in Ireland*. This will still be a family fun day out with the addition of a competition to generate a little more interest and drive. Now in its 18th year, and going from strength to strength, it is now firmly on the map as a national festival. We will not let Covid get in the way of such a fantastic event. 31st July – 5th September.

Bottle Banks on Camera

The Bottle Banks look super where they are situated just beside the Railway Bridge Laytown in their purpose-built location. If the bins are full, please bring your recycling items home with you and come back another day! They are being emptied on a very regular basis and you can always email - environment@meathcoco.ie. If you find them full to the brim. CCTV has been installed - you have been warned!

Coronavirus

The current prevalence of COVID-19 remains a serious concern. Recent figures show a marked increase in the number of cases locally. Despite efforts to continue the re-opening of the economy, we are not yet out of the woods. It puts a greater onus on us to re-double our efforts to stay safe. We all know people who have been badly affected by the virus and there is a need to keep anyone currently in that situation in our prayers in the hope that they will recover quickly. We need to continue adhering to public health guidelines on social distancing and wearing of face coverings.

Local Businesses

Check out the websites of local businesses to see how they are operating under current restrictions. Some are offering indoor hospitality but others are not happy with current regulations and have decided to continue outdoor hospitality until a further easing of restrictions is announced.

Religious Services

Check the Parish Bulletin and facebook page for details of all Masses and other religious ceremonies. Masses from the Church of the Immaculate Conception also continue online while Masses from the Church of the Assumption can also be viewed on the Parish facebook page. Eucharistic Adoration from the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday evenings from 7 to 8pm can be attended and is also online. Adoration on Fridays from 11am to 6pm remains online from the Oratory. The link is www.facebook.com/termonfechin.parish.9 There is also a selection of Get Well Mass Bouquet, Sympathy and Special Intention Cards available to buy at the Parochial House. The annual Blessing of the Graves would usually take place this weekend but unfortunately for a second year there can be no public gathering. The Blessing will be recorded by Fr. Paul and will be uploaded to the Parish facebook page this weekend. A collection towards the upkeep of both Parish Cemeteries would usually take place but it can be done online on the Parish website by using the donate button and choosing option C: Upkeep of Parish Cemeteries.

St. Fechin’s Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers drawn were 7, 15, 18 and 23. The winner of €100 was Gaberial Walsh. Winners of €20 were Kevin Murphy, Lal Kavanagh, Michael Holcroft, Orla Haughney and Neil and Tracy Martin. The jackpot is now €3,300. Thanks as always to Madden’s Centra for their very valued sponsorship and to all who support the Lotto. Tickets are available at the Club House, Post Office, Forge Field Farm Shop or online at our new online lotto app. The new app allows signing up for a yearly subscription to the Lotto. Check out the St. Fechin’s facebook page for details.

St. Fechin’s GAA

The weeks are certainly proving to be busy for all the different St Fechin’s age groups with many fixtures across Football, Hurling and Camogie. All in St. Fechin’s GAA were delighted at the recent Louth Ladies U16 team victory over Kilkenny in the Leinster final. Great to see a St. Fechin’s player Ella Flanagan getting a chance to shine on the pitch. A great victory for Ella and the rest of the Louth team. Congratulations also to the Louth Ladies Minor team who heavily defeated Offaly in the Leinster Minor Championship Group B. Again we salute and congratulate a St. Fechins player Ava Briscoe who was part of that victory. The very best of luck to the St. Fechin’s Senior Hurling team as they get their 2021 Championship underway with a match against St. Kevin’s/Mattock Rangers.

Credit Union

Termonfeckin Credit Union is open on Tuesdays from 10am to 12noon and on Fridays from 3pm to 7pm. You can apply online for loans or membership at www.termonfeckincu.ie

Termonfeckin 10 Mile

For those of us who enjoy running and keeping fit, there will be an event on August 22nd. Drogheda & District AC will host a “Termonfeckin 10 Mile” on that day. The run begins at the Drogheda & District Acgrounds at Newtownstalaban and will take in a loop of Termonfeckin and Baltray. It costs €20 to enter which includes a chipped number posted. There is a Team prize and overall winner prizes up for grabs.All entry fees go towards the development of the club and it’s facilities. There is also an optional purchase of a high quality event t-shirt available during registration. To register, check out https://www.myrunresults.com/.../drogheda.../4162/details

An-Grianan

Check out An-Grianan for the many courses being offered which can be Midweek or Weekend breaks. An-Grianan can now accept private and corporate functions. For further details, contact 041-98 22119 or 041-9822478, check out the An-Grianan website or email admin@an-grianan.ie The recently opened Garden Centre at An-Grianan is also attracting a lot of visitors.

Termonfeckin Celtic

Teams are being accepted for the Termonfeckin Celtic F.C. Golf Classic which takes place on Friday August 27th at Seapoint Golf Club. It costs €200 for a team of 4. All enquiries to golftcfc@gmail.com The Astro Pitch is available for hire to the public at €50 per hour. If you would like to hire the Astro Pitch, all enquiries to Termonfeckinfc@gmail.com

Seapoint Pitch & Putt

Seapoint would like to congratulate McBrides luminaries Audrey Donnelly and Sean Goggin on their excellent performances recently in the National Match Play Championship in Ryston Co Kildare. Both players reached the semi finals in their respective events. They flew the flag proudly on behalf of themselves, their club and their regional board LDM (Louth Down Monaghan). Seapoint did not hold any competitions on the August Bank Holiday weekend. It is envisaged that there will be a competition on Friday 13th at 1.20pm and Sunday 15th at 9.20am. Members are advised to keep an eye on the club noticeboard, website, facebook and whatsapp for confirmed details. The club has 23 members travelling to the Erry Co. Offaly Stroke Play Championship on Saturday 14th. Members are advised to get plenty of beauty sleep the night before. Finally a reminder that the closing date for applications for the National Strokeplay (which will be held in Navan and Stackallen) is August 18th. Members are encouraged to participate. Seapoint P&P Course is open to green fees except when there are competitions.

Golf

Check out the websites for Seapoint and Co. Louth Golf Club for details of all competitions and how to book places. A family of Swans is currently generating a lot of interest at Seapoint.

Termonfeckin Macra

New members welcome as always. If you are interested in learning more about Termonfeckin Macra simply like and contact the Macra Tearmann Feichin facebook page or contact Eamonn on 086-2014735.

Contact 086- 2747474 to report any suspicious activity. BALSANTER is the eyes and ears of our community and please use the service to report anything suspicious. This way we can keep ourselves and our homes safe.

St. Vincent De Paul

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul is there to help and all calls are treated in the strictest of confidence. If you need help, please contact 1800677777.