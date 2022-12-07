Around the Districts: Dunleer and Tullyallen

DUNLEER

Contact

All Dunleer parish news big and small welcome via email maryroserafferty@gmail.com or you can pm me on Facebook Please not deadline for submissions is 9am every Monday morning anything later might not get in until the following week.

SANTA

Santa is returning to the Market House on Sunday, December 11th. His sleigh will arrive to the Market House at 3.30pm, and he will be checking the naughty or nice list until 7pm.

Dunleer Parish Christmas Masses

Saturday December 24th 2022; Christmas eve masses in St. Kevin’s at 8p.m., Dromin 9.30p.m and Dunleer 9.30p.m. Sunday December 25th 2022; Christmas Day masses are in Dunleer at 9.30a.m. and 11.30a.m.

Philipstown 9.30a.m. and Dromin at 10.30a.m. Fr Richmond will hear confessions on Saturday December 24th at 12 noon in Dunleer.

SVP Christmas

Vincent Shop Dunleer are asking that If you have Xmas trees, decorations, unwanted gifts and toys we would be really grateful if you would donate them to the store they would be most grateful.

Dunleer CE vacancies

The Louth Connect Community Employment Scheme has numerous vacancies in Dunleer and surrounds. These are developmental opportunities, no experience necessary.

Accredited training will be given towards your career path. Eligibility to participate on CE (Applicants must be in receipt of an Irish social welfare payment for one year or more and over 21. For information on the vacancies you can log onto their facebook page and also email your CV to: elane@dunleerce.ie or phone 0858558175.

Slimming World

Slimming World Dunleer group takes place in the Market House main street Dunleer every Wednesday at 6pm. The consultant has ten years experience. For further info you can contact Lynne on 0879839776 or just pop in.

Trad sessions

Scoraícht Lann Léire holds open Trad sessions every Tuesday evening at 7pm. For all info on events you can follow them on their facebook page; Scoraícht Lann Léire.

TULLYALLEN

Contact Details

If you would like to see your news in this part of the newspaper, birthday, wedding anniversary, achievement, new addition to the family or anything that might be of interest to the local community, please have no hesitation in contacting. Give me a ring at 087-6366605 or pop me an email at hilary.a.kelly@gmail.com. For your news to feature in Wednesday’s publication you would need to get your news into me Sunday afternoon at the latest.

Morning Star Monster Draw

The Morning Star New Year’s Day draw is back and this year they will be sharing the profits between Tullyallen Carers and Drogheda Palliative Care. Tickets cost €2 each or 3 for €5. There will be music on the night by Michael Owens and with prizes ranging from €600, €300 €50 Graft Bistro Voucher, €50 Tullyallen Pharmacy voucher, €50 Lambe’s Butchers voucher, another €50 for Graft Bistro, Bottle of whiskey, Bottle of Brandy, Bottle of Brandy, there seems to be prizes galore. What a welcome treat for the winners after Christmas, so pop into the Star and get your tickets.

Parish News

We are currently trying to develop an Adoration Team for Church: Placing the Monstrance with Blessed Sacrament on Altar before Mass, placing Blessed Sacrament back into the Tabernacle and bringing monstrance back into sacristy. We would hope to develop a team as we begin this New Church Year which could assist with at present the First Friday of the Month before Mass and the Fridays during Lent. (7pm-7.25pm). If you are interested in assisting with this, you can 1 = Fr. Sean (041)9838520. mellifontparish@outlook.ie 2 = Niall 086 3461087 or 3 = Message us on our Parish Facebook Page Mellifont Parish-Tullyallen. All are welcome!

Feast of the Immaculate Conception: Mass will be on Thursday 8th of December at 7.30pm. Trócaire Gifts will return at our weekend Masses 10th/11th of December (Buy a Trócaire gift or donate in the Church porch.) Your support of this charitable outreach in this Advent Season is much appreciated.

Our Parish Bambino Sunday will be on the weekend of 17th /18th of December. We invite our parishioners to bring their Baby Jesus figurine from their cribs to be blessed at Weekend Masses. We will also bless the Baby Jesus figurine from the Church Crib too.

Opportunities for Confessions as we prepare for the Season of Christmas:

St. Oliver’s Pastoral Area (which includes our Parish) Reconciliation Service on Monday 19th of December at 7.30pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Drogheda. One to One Confessions in our Church before and after the 7.30pm Masses on Wednesday 21st of December and Friday 23rd of December. During the Advent and forthcoming Nativity season we start to receive more postage. Mr. Moonan in our school collects stamps for the Medical Missionaries of Mary. All stamps are much appreciated, and they are a great help to funding the missionary work of the MMMs.

Christmas Fair

The Christmas Fair returns to Teach Raithneach, Starinagh, Collon on Sunday 11th December between 11 – 5. There will be an excellent variety of stalls for your Christmas shopping, refreshments, great Christmas raffle, children’s art plus visit from Santa. Why not pop along and see what it’s all about.

Men’s Shed Raffle

There are only a few more days left to buy your ticket for the Tullyallen Men’s Shed Raffle. The draw will take place this Friday, 9th December. There are now over 30 prizes up for grabs and this raffle is the Men’s Shed only Fundraiser. Tickets can be obtained from Lambs Butchers, any member of the Tullyallen Men’s Shed, Noel Noone on 086-8210806 & David Cusack 086 122 8569 and for those who are tech savvy the tickets are available on Revolute at €5 a line. But you could also do it the old-fashioned way and pop into the men’s shed on Friday mornings after 10am and they will make sure you get your ticket; you’d never know who you might see there.

Lotto Results

The Glen Emmets Lotto draw sponsored by The Morning Star took place on Tuesday November 29th November the result is as follows: Grand Prize €9,200 with no winner. The numbers drawn were 6,20, 28 & 31. The Lucky Dip winners of €25 each Sean Og, Fionn & Saoirse McBride, Philip Duffy, Ann Murphy & Katie & Aoife Faulkner. Next week’s draw is for €9,300. You can see this online on the Glen Emmets Facebook page & tickets are on sale in Centra Tullyallen or go onto the Glen Emmets Web page where you can set up your weekly draw numbers & payment. But not to worry if you are not internet savvy, if you would like your envelope collected, contact any member of the Emmets & they can organize to collect your envelope.

Glen Emmets Officers

The Glen Emmets would like to thank everyone who went along to their AGM. The following 2023 committee members was announced. Chairperson is Cariona Tuite Vice Chairperson is Joe Hurson. The Secretary is Susan Donoghue and Vice Secretary is Frankie Carolan. The Treasurer this year is Jack Carolan and Vice Treasurer is Joe Hurson. The position of PRO went to Cariona Tuite and Vice Pro is Anne Clarke. The County Board Delegate is Joe Hurson and Development Officer is Joey Carolan. Paula Hicks is looking after Health and well-being and Sarah Bradley is in charge of Irish Cultural and language. This year committee members are Ron Knowles, Debbie Carolan, Catherine Kennedy, Paudi Carolan, Anthony Carolan & Deirdre Cheevers. Best of luck to everyone for the next year.

Village Tree

The Village Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place on Monday12th December at 7pm. There will be lots of singing from the school choir but if you want to get in the mood for the festive season, why not go along and give them a hand to sing all the old favourites. Santa will be making an appearance for the little ones, and it is great that this much-loved local event is taking place this year. All are welcome.

Tullyallen Girl Guides

Tullyallen Girl guides have set up a Senior Branch section and are looking for new members.

Senior branch is for girls from 14years (3rd year) to 30 years who love adventure, travel, camping, friends, and cake. All activities are girl-led and flexible. Meetings take place once a month with additional weekend days. First meeting planned for Tuesday the 29th of November at 7.30 at the girl guide prefabs (behind the old credit union). All new members and past girl guides are very welcome. Anyone interested please contact Ruth on 0863118052.

Morning Star Monster Draw

The Morning Star New Year’s Day draw is back and this year they will be sharing the profits between Tullyallen Carers and Drogheda Palliative Care. Tickets cost €2 each or 3 for €5. There will be music on the night by Michael Owens and with prizes ranging from €600, €300 €50 Graft Bistro Voucher, €50 Tullyallen Pharmacy voucher, €50 Lambe’s Butchers voucher, another €50 for Graft Bistro, Bottle of whiskey, Bottle of Brandy, Bottle of Brandy, there seems to be prizes galore. What a welcome treat for the winners after Christmas, so pop into the Star and get your tickets.

Customer Appreciation Day

Why not pop along to the pharmacy in the village next Saturday, 10th December for Tullyallen Pharmacy Customer Appreciation Day. There will be 20% off all Christmas gift sets, decorations and fragrances. This now annual event is a great way for the pharmacy to say thank you to their loyal customers. There will be Christmas music, sweets and treats for everyone who comes along. All are welcome to call in for a chat.

Well done, Mary

Local singer, songwriter Mary Gantley is going from strength to strength with her appearance on ‘Hot Country’ TV. Mary’s interview with Hugh O’Brien was broadcast last week and Mary gave a superb interview. There were lots of local names mentioned and memories of times gone from the very talented Mary. It really is worth a look if you haven’t already seen it. Click on https://fb.watch/hcD0wQPyJb/ to see the interview in full, it really is well worth the watch. Well done, Mary.