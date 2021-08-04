DUNLEER

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT

The Irish Hospice Foundation Bereavement Support provides a confidential space for people to speak about their experience or to ask questions relating to the death of someone during the COVID-19 pandemic or a previous bereavement that is feeling more difficult during this time. They listen to what a person says about what has happened. They hope to provide comfort and emotional support. They also provide any information that might help the caller, including additional information on other practical supports. They provide support for employers or professionals who want to inform colleagues of the care their organisation can offer to bereaved colleagues. Their national freephone service, 1800807077 and is available from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. For more info look up hospicefoundation.ie/our-supports-services/bereavement-loss-hub/bereavement-support-line/.

DUNLEER GOLF SOCIETY

On a very hot afternoon, 31 members of the Dunleer Golf Society visited the Ballymascanlon Golf Course on Saturday 24th July 2021. The members competed for the Past Members Memorial Trophy supported by Halpenny Golf. The Overall Winner was Annette Durnin with a very impressive 43 points.

The other results were as follows:-1st Cat 1 Stephen Callan 39pts, 2nd Cat 1 Gerrard Mathews 36pts, 3rd Cat 1 Turlach King 34pts, 1st Cat 2 George Reynolds 39pts, 2nd Cat 2 Eric White 38pts, 3rd Cat 2 Stephen McDowell 34pts. Longest Drive Stephen McDowell, Nearest the Pin Peter Grogan, 2’s Hugh Callaghan, Declan Reynolds and Gerrard Matthews. Mark Churchill won the Portstewart Voucher presented by the Family of Gary Groghan, with the proceeds going to The Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.

The next outing will be at Seapoint on Saturday August 7th 2021 and will be sponsored by Capital Auctioneers, Dunleer.

ST KEVIN’S BINGO

St Kevin’s GAA Drive in Bingo takes place every Thursday at 7.30pm, gates open at 6.45pm. Jackpot €6,100 with extra bank holiday give aways

ST. KEVIN’S CLUB LOTTO

St.kevins Club Lotto Results 22/07/2021

Numbers Drawn: 15,26,27 and 02. No Jackpot winner. The two €50 weekly winners were Kathleen Curtis and Francis Smyth. Jackpot €6,300

Lotto can be done at our club bingo or online at

https://stkevinslouth.clubifyapp.com/products

WALKING TRACK

St. Kevins GAA Walking Track membership for non-club members now available. Click on the link below to join https://stkevinslouth.clubzap.com/prod.../3334/purchases/new

COUNSELLING SUPPORT

During this time it is even more important to look after your mental health. The HSE have a guide on mental health supports and services during the coronavirus but these services can be used at any time, you can log onto https://www2.hse.ie/services/mental-health-supports-and-services-during-coronavirus/ you can see their list of services with links. They also have services for general health and for the elderly.

DOMESTIC ABUSE HELP

Taking that first step, like picking up the phone, can be daunting and scary. But, staff in domestic abuse services are highly trained and experienced. Women’s Aid branches; Dundalk 042 9333 3244, Drogheda 041 98 44550. AMEN Abuse against Men phone line is (046) 902 3718.

TEENLINE

The ISPCC operates Teen-line, a national active listening service for children and young people up to the age of 18 in Ireland. Teenline can be contacted 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, by calling 1800 833 634. The service is free to contact and is confidential, non-directive and non-judgmental. CHILDLINE is also always here for every child and young person on freephone 1800 666 666. You can visit their website at any time at www.childline.ie.

ST. BRIGID’S CHURCH DUNLEER

A SHORT HISTORY. A history of Dunleer parish and Saint Brigid’s Church especially has been compiled by Fr. Michael Murtagh and printed. It is on pre-launch price of €10 and is available in Saint Brigid’s Church, in the library or on the porch at the parochial house. The price can be paid by Paypal on the parish website and we can post abroad for €20 in all. If you pick up one in the porch, please leave the cost in the honesty box provided. The porch is the one beside the bins at the side of the house. The book is beautifully produced and of excellent value.

TERMONFECKIN

Coronavirus

A note of optimism from the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan that given the high uptake of vacinations, it is looking more positive that there can be a further relaxation of restrictions. However the current situation is becoming more serious as daily case numbers rise and the numbers of people in hospital and in ICU also rise. Peaks and troughs are expected up to October during the current wave of the pandemic as opposed to a huge surge. The main focus of concern is on the 19-24 and 13-18 age groups not yet vaccinated. We need to continue adhering to public health guidelines on social distancing and wearing of face coverings. Please stay safe and take all precautions as advised.

Local Businesses

The current situation as regards indoor hospitality means that businesses can only allow customers who are vaccinated on their premises.The adherance to these regulations by customers is detrimental to businesses being allowed to continue. So how are our local businesses dealing with the latest developments? Flynns Pub has resumed indoor hospitality and is strictly adhering to the Government and HSE guidelines but has admitted there are difficulties trying to police the regulations. The 19th Pub in Baltray is currently doing outdoor hospitality but has not yet taken a decision to resume indoor hospitality. The Seapoint Golf Club Restaurant has decided to stay with outside hospitality for the time being. The restaurant at Co. Louth Golf Club began indoor hospitality for golfers over the weekend and this will continue for golfers and members this week. The restaurant expects to resume indoor dining for the general public next week in but strictly in accordance with current guidelines. The Coffee Shop at Forge Field Farm Shop is not re-opening for indoor dining having taken the decision to await a further easing of restrictions but will continue with outdoor dining. The World Gate Restaurant at the entrance to An-Grianan is operating outdoor dining and hopes to get back to indoor dining. Triple House currently remains closed for dining and take-away services.

Religious Services

Details of all Masses and ceremonies are in the Parish Bulletin and on the facebook page. Masses from the Church of the Immaculate Conception also continue online while Masses from the Church of the Assumption can also be viewed on the Parish facebook page. Eucharistic Adoration from the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday evenings from 7 to 8pm can be attended and is also online. Adoration on Fridays from 11am to 6pm remains online from the Oratory. The link is www.facebook.com/termonfechin.parish.9 There is also a selection of Get Well Mass Bouquet, Sympathy and Special Intention Cards available to buy at the Parochial House. No public gathering is allowed again this year for the annual Blessing of the Graves. The Blessing will be recorded by Fr. Paul and will be uploaded to the Parish facebook page on the weekend of August 14th/15th. If anyone would like to contribute to the upkeep of both Parish Cemeteries, they can do so online on the Parish website by using the donate button and choosing option C: Upkeep of Parish Cemeteries.

Colourful Villages

Tremendous work is being undertaken to keep Termonfeckin, Sandpit and Baltray clean, tidy and colourful. The floral displays are certainly adding mega colouring which is very eye catching. We are appealing to all to please respect this work and please use all litter facilities properly, particularly P.P.E. Likewise dog owners are also being asked to ensure they clean up after their pets.

Michael Mooney R.I.P.

Much sadness was expressed following the recent death of Michael Mooney, Cartown (formerly of JF Farm Machinery and former P.R.O. and life long member of St. Fechin’s GAA. We express our deepest condolences to his family, relations and friends. Michael’s Requiem Mass was in the Church of the Immaculate Conception which was also streamed live on www.termonfechinparish.ie and his Funeral was in the Old Cemetery. May he rest in peace.

St. Fechin’s Lotto. There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers drawn were 7, 12 18 and 20. The winner of €100 was Aine Mc Evoy. Winners of €20 were Mary Carron, Siobhain Mc Dermott, Ronan O’ Gorman, Rafferty’s and Derek Holcrfoft. The jackpot is now €3,200. Thanks as always to Madden’s Centra for their very valued sponsorship and to all who support the Lotto. Tickets are available at the Club House, Post Office, Forge Field Farm Shop or online at our new online lotto app. The new app allows signing up for a yearly subscription to the Lotto. Check out the St. Fechin’s facebook page for details.

St. Fechin’s GAA

St. Fechin’s GAA have been awarded €22,000 under the “Connected Hubs Scheme” which will help the Club to improve remote hub facilities it is providing in the new Community Centre. Meanwhile, it is games galore as the various age teams perform on the pitch in green and white and also the County colours.

Credit Union

Termonfeckin Credit Union is open on Tuesdays from 10am to 12noon and on Fridays from 3pm to 7pm. You can apply online for loans or membership at www.termonfeckincu.ie

An-Grianan

An-Grianan can now accept private and corporate functions following the improvements made to its function room. There are many courses coming up which can be Midweek or Weekend breaks. For further details, contact 041-98 22119 or 041-9822478, check out the An-Grianan website or email admin@an-grianan.ie

Termonfeckin Celtic

The Termonfeckin Celtic F.C. Golf Classic takes place on Friday August 27th at Seapoint Golf Club. It costs €200 for a team of 4. All enquiries to golftcfc@gmail.com The Astro Pitch is available for hire to the public at €50 per hour. If you would like to hire the Astro Pitch, all enquiries to Termonfeckinfc@gmail.com

Seapoint Pitch & Putt

Great news in Seapoint where Sarah Cooney finished runner up in the All Ireland Juvenile Match Play in Tralee. Sarah was beaten in the final hole. In case readers think Seapoint members are biased( of course they are) the following paragraph is reproduced from a neutral source.

Sarah represented herself, her family and her club with huge distinction. She played fantastic Pitch and Putt and over 2 rounds with Ella there was barely a hole between them. She is a credit to your Club and hopefully the Club will honour her massive achievement in winning a silver All-Ireland medal today. (Thanks to Brian Moynihan, Tralee Pitch and Putt Club for the report). To play in an All Ireland Final is some achievement and whilst Sarah may be somewhat disappointed she can take consolation in the fact she can play in the competition in the next 2 years. Sarah has an excellent P&P pedigree, her parents Paul and Joanne are accomplished players themselves and indeed Sarah’s grandparents Jean and Oliver Cooney also played with distinction. It’s in the genes/Jeans? Sarah is also an accomplished Gaelic player. Her talents are matched only by her modesty.

In other news, the Club held a Scramble last Thursday which was won by Bridie Hanratty, Joe Downes and Tom Carolan. Friday’s Scotch Foursome was won by Bridie Hanratty and Gerrry Breen Jnr. Members are reminded that entry to the National Strokeplay close on August 19.

The Club would like to wish the 5 representatives from the local Regional Board all the best in the National Matchplay. Members are reminded the McBride Scratch Cup is on Saturday August 7 and there are some slots remaining-predominantly in the afternoon. The course is open to green fees except when there are competitions.

Golf

Check out the websites for Seapoint and Co. Louth Golf Club for details of all competions and how to book places. Meanwhile Seapoint members extend their congratulations to Junior Club member Adam Fahey on his recent win in the KPMG Irish Kids Golf Tour. Adam, a son of Richard and Jane Fahey was the winner of the Boys 12-Connacht Trophy Championship 2021 held in Sligo Golf Club. A great win indeed for Adam, a rising star in Irish Golf.

Termonfeckin Macra

New members welcome as always. If you are interested in learning more about Termonfeckin Macra simply like and contact the Macra Tearmann Feichin facebook page or contact Eamonn on 086-2014735.

BALSANTER

Contact 086- 2747474 to report any suspicious activity. BALSANTER is the eyes and ears of our community and please use the service to report anything suspicious. This way we can keep ourselves and our homes safe.

St. Vincent De Paul

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul is there to help and all calls are treated in the strictest of confidence. If you need help, please contact 1800677777.