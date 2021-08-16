Around the Districts: Duleek and Termonfeckin

DULEEK

Duleek Development Association

Duleek Development Association have a number of vacancies on our community employment scheme. If you are interested and qualify for a community employment scheme phone our office on 041-9880269 for more information.

Congratulations

Drogheda Mens Sheds had an open day on Sunday the 8th August in their new premises at Mullaghcrone on the Donore Road. It stands on a 7 acre site with fruit trees and plenty of space for growing vegetables in the future, specious workshops, an art room, a computer room, a gym, a snooker room and a canteen. There were some lovely woodwork for sale in the shop and refreshments for everybody after the tour.

Shred your letters

Meath Gardai have warned people in East Meath to be very careful while disposing of old letters with their names on them. A spokesperson said “the best way is to shred them or cut out the address section and burn it”. Don’t put your address or post code in the bin.

Meals on Wheels

Urgently require drivers. If available Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 11.30am for 1 hour approx. contact Matilda on 041-9823322.

Duleel Womens Forum

We enjoyed our get together on Tuesday 10th July and have arranged to meet again on Tuesday 24th August at 10.30am in Sage and Stone.

Duleek AFC Lotto Results

Results for 11/08/2021 Jackpot €4000 Numbers Drawn 2-5-25-26

no jackpot winner. 4 drawn winners €20 each. F. Costello–S. Townley–G. Finnegan–Martin Seery . Next weeks draw is €4,000.

Draw every Wednesday at 7pm in Duleek AFC clubhouse. Tickets available from any committee member. Group Slots Available On Club All Weather Pitch On Wednesday 8/30 And Friday 7/15 - 8/30; Further Info Re 086/1662018;

TERMONFECKIN

Coronavirus.

Current daily figures are certainly not where they should be, though we can take some heart that hospitals are not being overrun with people suffering from the virus, although still having to deal with it. The Government’s plan to further relax restrictions is set to continue but complacency has crept in resulting in higher daily figures. The wearing of face coverings and social distancing is still critical for us staying safe from the virus.

Weasley Twins Love Quidditch and Hurling?

Those who are fans of Harry Potter are familiar with twins Fred and George Weasley and of course Luna Lovegood played by our very own Evanna Lynch. While not acting, what do cast members get up to. We are well aware of Evanna’s exploits but what about twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps who play the Weasley twins? They like to do podcasts and filming and their podcasts “Normal Not Normal” are legendary. They have been following the pursuits of their fellow Harry Potter cast members including Evanna’s life and they have now been acquainted with Hurling due to the Lynch family involvement in the game and in St. Fechin’s. Evanna’s father Donal informs me that the Phelps brothers are in Ireland to learn the history of Hurling by visiting Croke Park this week and having a go. Having experienced it at a national level they wish to see Hurling at a local level and along with Evanna they will be attending the match between St. Fechins and Naomh Moninne which is on Thursday August 19th possibly in Darver. Their itinerary also includes a visit to Newgrange and some Kayaking in Donegal. This certainly should be a great experience for them and something for St. Fechin’s to savour as well. C,mon the Fechin’s, we need to win this one.

St. Fechin’s Lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers drawn were 12, 13, 18 and 23. The winner of €100 was Lorraine Mullen. Winners of €20 were Trisha Duffy, Fiona Rath, Gerry Lally, Vinny Corrigan and Cormac Winters. The jackpot is now €3,400. Thanks as always to Madden’s Centra for their very valued sponsorship and to all who support the Lotto. Tickets are available at the Club House, Post Office, Forge Field Farm Shop or online at our new online lotto app. The new app allows signing up for a yearly subscription to the Lotto. Check out St. Fechin’s facebook page for details.

St. Fechin’s GAA

The weeks continue to be busy for all the different St Fechin’s age groups with many fixtures across Football, Hurling and Camogie. The Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others had a break for a week but is back. It takes place on Tuesday nights from 8 to 9pm. All new members welcome. For further information text 087-2830251. Louth Ladies Gaa #G4MO #letsgetmoving Ladies Gaelic Football

Religious Services

The Parish Bulletin and Parish facebook page have details of all Masses and other religious ceremonies. Masses from the Church of the Immaculate Conception also continue online while Masses from the Church of the Assumption can also be viewed on the Parish facebook page. Eucharistic Adoration from the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday evenings from 7 to 8pm can be attended and is also online. Adoration on Fridays from 11am to 6pm remains online from the Oratory. The link is www.facebook.com/termonfechin.parish.9 There is also a selection of Get Well Mass Bouquet, Sympathy and Special Intention Cards available to buy at the Parochial House. The annual Blessing of the Graves could not take place unfortunately for a second year but was recorded by Fr. Paul and uploaded to the Parish facebook page over the weekend. Donations towards the upkeep of both Parish Cemeteries can be done online on the Parish website by using the donate button and choosing option C: Upkeep of Parish Cemeteries.

Litter

Judging of the Tidy Towns competition is coming soon and compliments to those volunteers who work hard at keeping our villages clean and tidy. Louth Co. Council is keeping tabs on our villages as the 2021 Litter League judging is also underway. Termonfeckin has done very well in the Litter League in the past however only achieved a score of 32 out of 50 in July and obviously would love to do better this month. It appears that the judges for the Council take a very microscopic approach to litter with the main culprits being cigarette butts and lollipop sticks carelessly discarded. Those undertaking the tidying and cleaning are doing their best but are struggling due to a lack of volunteers and are appealing to village residents to help with tidying or removing litter from outside their homes which would be a great help. There are many plans for further enhancement of Termonfeckin but more help is required to carry out these plans.

Credit Union

Termonfeckin Credit Union is open on Tuesdays from 10am to 12noon and on Fridays from 3pm to 7pm. You can apply online for loans or membership at www.termonfeckincu.i

Termonfeckin 10 Mile

Drogheda & District AC will host a “Termonfeckin 10 Mile” on August 22nd. The run begins at the Drogheda & District Acgrounds at Newtownstalaban and will take in a loop of Termonfeckin and Baltray. It costs €20 to enter which includes a chipped number posted. There is a Team prize and overall winner prizes up for grabs.All entry fees go towards the development of the club and it’s facilities. There is also an optional purchase of a high quality event t-shirt available during registration. To register, check out https://www.myrunresults.com/.../drogheda.../4162/details

An-Grianan

Check out An-Grianan for the many courses being offered which can be Midweek or Weekend breaks. An-Grianan can now accept private and corporate functions. For further details, contact 041-98 22119 or 041-9822478, check out the An-Grianan website or email admin@an-grianan.ie

Termonfeckin Celtic

Teams are being accepted for the Termonfeckin Celtic F.C. Golf Classic which takes place on Friday August 27th at Seapoint Golf Club. It costs €200 for a team of 4. All enquiries to golftcfc@gmail.com The Astro Pitch is available for hire to the public at €50 per hour. If you would like to hire the Astro Pitch, all enquiries to Termonfeckinfc@gmail.com

Seapoint Pitch & Putt

Congratulations to Neleen Bedford who won the Ladies Grade 1 36 Gross in the McBride Scratch Cup held on Saturday August 7th. Well done to McBride in hosting an excellent competition. The course was in pristine condition and held up extremely well in the inclement weather. Seapoint Club held an 18 Nett competition over the weekend August 6th -8th and the results were as follows. Senior: Gerry Breen Junior-47, R/Up Pat Greene-48. Inter: Kevin Carter-46(Back 9), R/Up John Curran. Junior: Gerry Rock-44, R/Up Tony Butler-45. Ladies Class 1: Marlo Everitt-47, R/Up Joanne Cooney-51. Ladies Class 2: Bridie Hanratty-49. The closing date for the National Strokeplay competition is August 17th. Please see the Club noticeboard for the entry form. A calendar for competitions for the duration of the year is available for viewing on the club whattsapp facility. The club will run an 18 Gross competition on Sunday August 18th at 9 30am. The course is open for green fees at all other times. Best wishes to Sarah Cooney who is playing in the Juvenile National Strokeplay Championship next weekend in Lakeside P&P in Co. Tipperary.

Golf

Check out the websites for Seapoint and Co. Louth Golf Club for details of all competitions and how to book places. Seapoint is holding an August Open Week beginning with a 2 Person Team Event on Thursday 19th. There will be Open Singles (Stableford) on both Friday 20th and Saturday 21st and another 2 Person Team Event on Sunday 22nd. Bookings are online. Seapoint also plans to host a Girls U21 and Girls U15 Scratch Cup on Saturday September 4th. The closing date for registrations is Friday August 27th. Co.Louth Golf Club has the Eugene Gillan Trophy on Saturday August 28th. This competition is a Minor Scratch Cup sponsored by Smiths of Drogheda and is open to players of handicap 16.1 and higher and they must be over 21 years of age.Entry to the competition is online at www.countylouthgolfclub.com

Termonfeckin Macra

New members welcome as always. If you are interested in learning more about Termonfeckin Macra simply like and contact the Macra Tearmann Feichin facebook page or contact Eamonn on 086-2014735.

BALSANTER

Contact 086- 2747474 to report any suspicious activity. BALSANTER is the eyes and ears of our community and please use the service to report anything suspicious. This way we can keep ourselves and our homes safe.

St. Vincent De Paul

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul is there to help and all calls are treated in the strictest of confidence. If you need help, please contact 1800677777.