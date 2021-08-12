Around the Districts - Clogherhead and Tullyallen

CLOGHERHEAD

Contact

Contact me on 089 200 5305 or email me at delaney.deirdre@gmail.com for any notice to be included in paper. Thank you.

The Clogherhead Development Group is online at www.clogherhead.com

Thought for the day.

Sure, God created man before woman, but then you always make a rough draft before the final masterpiece.

Stay Home Stay Safe.

With the influx of visitors and schools on holidays we still need to be very careful mixing with people. Masks and shields are a must and don’t be intimidated by those who won’t wear any. Although ,our numbers are going down we still need to be extra careful and if we haven’t had our vaccines it’s time to get them. We really need all the help we can get. . Now that we are allowed to travel all over Ireland and further afield we have to be very very careful. At the present time it is the new Ireland and we shall be remaining here for quite a while.

Coast Guards.

Clogherhead Coastguard Unit are presently looking for new recruits. If interested please call to station (at harbour) any Wednesday evening at 7p.m. for a chat and more information. Thank you, OIC & DOIC.

Car Parking in Clogherhead.

The new car parking signs are working in most places. With the influx of extra people in Clogherhead, car parking had become a bit of a problem, especially going to the beach but all seems to be under control of course it just takes 1 idiot to park incorrectly and mess it all up again. With the new park at the tennis court it’s only a lovely village.

Mass is Back.

It is great to see that we can now go back to Mass in our Church’s. Saturday night 7.30p.m. St. Michael’s Clogherhead. Sunday 10a.m. St. Peter & St. Paul’s Walshestown and 11.30.a.m. St. Michael’s Clogherhead.

You can still book your loved ones Anniversary Masses and Fr. McVeigh P P will offer them up privately.

Please respect social distancing and only use seats that have been allocated for use.

Bingo is Back

Great news, the Dreadnots Drive in Bingo is back on a Monday night starting at 7.30p.m. It takes place in their Football grounds, Ganderstown and please follow the steward’s advice on parking etc. Good luck.

Take away Food.

Fresh “Take Away” food can be purchased any evening from The Pizzeria and The Great Wall and during the day from Roberto’s, Fisherman’s Catch and The Beach Hut. Fisherman’s Catch is now open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday’s from 11 am -7 pm.

Porthole Open in Harbour.

After having your lunch /tea at the Fisherman’s Catch just pop across the road and get a nice dessert ice cream, tea / coffee at the Porthole.

It is open again for the summer months. Ice Cream, Crepes and Coffee etc. available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Mondays from 11am to 7pm.

Collection Day for Lifeboat.

Sincere thanks to all the volunteers who took up the collection on behalf of the Lifeboat last weekend at McGrane’s Shop Sandpit to Covid restrictions this was the only way we could take up collection. Sincere thanks also the all who supported us and especially and business owners who allowed the collection. Stay safe.

Lifeboat Golf Day.

This year’s Lifeboat Day Golf will take place in County Louth Golf Club, Baltray on Wednesday 18th August. Fee is €100 for a 4-person team and at least 1 player must be a member of County Louth Golf Club and have a Golf Ireland Handicap. Tees and Greens may be sponsored for €50 each and bookings will take place from early morning every day.

Fees and sponsorship may be paid through the club. Further details from Padraig Rath on 087 6784912. Thank you and good luck.

Clogherhead Lifeboat Station.

Clogherhead Lifeboat Souvenir Shop has opened and to continue with it we would like some volunteers to help out. Covid-19 and Social distancing regulations will be in place at all times and anyone who may be interested should contact 0876784912 for details. Weather permitting it is hoped to be able to set up occasionally at the Harbour in Port Oriel and we look forward to welcoming visitors back.

Pop’s Pots.

Can you help us with your small change? “Pop’s Pots” are small jam jars in the station which you could take and fill up and return to the station? Thank you for helping to save lives at sea.

Lifeboat Crew Exercises.

These exercises are still taking place every week. It is a lovely sight to see so come down to the beach and have a look for yourself. Please be very careful and observe social distancing.

St. Colmcilles Pastoral Area SVP.

If you need assistance or help please phone either of the numbers listed below: 1800 677 777. Your request will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

Get Well Greetings.

A speedy recovery is sent to all Parishioners who are ill, either at home, in hospital, and in the various convalescence and respite homes in the area. Sincere thanks are also extended to those who care for them there especially in these times of Covid. All who work these places caring for our loved ones are marvellous and we should not forget it and remember them in our prayers.

TULLYALLEN

Contact Me

If you would like to see your news in this part of the newspaper, birthday, wedding anniversary, achievement, new addition to the family or anything that might be of interest to the local community, please have no hesitation in contacting. Give me a ring at 087-6366605 or pop me an email at hilary.a.kelly@gmail.com But one thing to remember is that the deadline to get your items to me is Friday Lunchtime as the paper is on the shelves from Tuesday mornings.

Parish News

The Parish of Mellifont is delighted to once again be able to celebrate Mass with a congregation. Masses Times during the week are as follows: Tuesday 9.00 am, Wednesday 7.30 pm, Thursday 9.00 am, Friday 7.30 pm. Weekend Masses are Saturday 7.30 pm and Sunday masses are at 8.30 and 11.00 am. Also a word of thanks to our stewards who help us keep safe at our masses.

Whilst we welcome back our congregation restrictions still apply, including the one way system with entrance only through the left hand side door and capacity limited to a maximum of 50 people. Covid stewards will be present at the weekend services. We ask everyone to cooperate with them and to respect the safety of those around them.

As we celebrate Mass together again (50 people) we are looking for volunteers to help in any way they can, using their talents to help the Parish. We are seeking Ministers of the Word, Eucharistic Ministers, and members of the Altar Society, Covid stewards or members for the Parish Pastoral Council, Finance Committee and Hall Committee. If you can help in any way please contact our Parish Facebook Page Mellifont Parish-Tullyallen or Fr Sean at Contact 041-9838520.

These are challenging times: each of us is struggling with our own individual circumstances: frontline work; reduced income; unemployment; anxiety; isolation; lack of routine; domestic tensions, and many other issues. Some parishioners are trying to facilitate other avenues of income for upkeep of the Parish; as we have no envelope income since Mass is being celebrated without a congregation.

Parishioners, who wish to and are able to, might use one of the following: Standing order forms are available either in the porch of the church or we can post one to you if you message our Facebook page Mellifont Parish-Tullyallen. The Parish have linked up with idonate to facilitate on-line donations. By clicking the link on our Facebook Page you will be brought to the Parish of Mellifont page where you will be given the opportunity to make a one-off OR regular donation to the Parish. The link is: https://www.idonate.ie/mellifontparish -

Cheques can be made out to Mellifont Parish. Contribution envelopes can now be returned at this time to Church, the Parochial House or drop them into the box in Centra Shop, Tullyallen or you may wish to store them until you return to Mass. Many thanks to Niall Lynch for his assistance and support in enabling parishioners to return their contribution envelopes. Your support is gratefully appreciated these days.

Link onto our Parish Facebook page Mellifont Parish–Tullyallen. If you are on our Facebook page like us, invite and share this information with others too. Spread the word that our Parish Facebook is active. Other Facebook Pages are St. Joseph’s Parish Mell, St. Peter’s Parish, Drogheda, and Archdiocese of Armagh

Rossin Rovers

Rossin Rovers still have some places left on their U14 Team. They train Tuesdays at 7pm so if you know of any takers, please contact Rossin Rovers on their facebook page and they will reply to you from there.

Lotto Results

The Glen Emmets Lotto draw sponsored by The Morning Star is back holding their weekly draw in the Morning Star and the result for the draw that took place on Tuesday 2rd August 2021 is as follows: Grand Prize €2,300 with no winner. The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 19 & 24. The 4 Lucky Dip winners of €25 each are Peter Currie, Barbara O’Donnell, Dave Dowling & pat McCarthy. Next week’s draw is for €2,400. You can see this online on the Glen Emmets Facebook page and tickets are on sale in Centra Tullyallen or go onto the Glen Emmets Web page where you can set up your weekly draw numbers and payment. But not to worry if you are not internet savvy, if you would like your envelope collected, contact any member of the Emmets and they can organize to collect your envelope.

Rapid Antigen Testing

The pharmacy in the village is now offering rapid Antigen testing and the results are highly accurate and swift with a positive or negative result being produced after 15 minutes. Give the pharmacy a call on (041) 983 7760 for further details or just pop in and have a chat with them.

Glen Emmets U12 Girls

Well done to the Glen Emmets Under 12 Girls who took on St. Kevin’s at home in Tullyallen last Thursday, 5th August. They came up against a very formidable Kevin’s team but came away victorious on the night. Well done to the girls, their mentors and supporters.

Glen Emmets Ladies

Well done to Aine Carolan and Rachael Leonard who played their part in the Louth Ladies Minor team that took on Offaly last week in the Leinster Minor Championship Group B. Aine, Rachel and their teammates came away with the win. The result on the day was Louth 6-11, Offaly 2-17.