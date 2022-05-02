Around the Districts: Broomfield and Dunleer

Drogheda Garda Station in collaboration with Drogheda Women’s Refuge held a coffee morning at Drogheda Station to mark ‘Go Purple Day' May 29th. Pictured are; Inspector Monahan, Carmel Quarney Drogheda Women's Refugee, Sergeant Sloan, Garda McHugh, Garda Zalli, Garda Scurry and Garda King.

BROOMFIELD

Contact

Contact Gerard on 087/2729154 or E-mail: starinaghgerard1@gmail.com if you have an item for this Column, the deadline for which is 10am on Monday morning, Friday on Bank Holiday Weekends. Reach out and connect please! Thanks for your co-operation as always.

Best wishes

The best wishes of Broomfield and District Residents Association, and the Community is extended to all who are hospitalised or ill at this time. We wish you a speedy return to good health.

Sincere sympathy

Sincere sympathy to the Flemming and extended Flemming Family, and to all who are bereaved by the passing of John Fleming RIP, Smarmore, Ardee recently. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time for you. Ar dheis De go raibh anam dilis.

Birthday Best Wishes

All his neighbours and friends extend belated best wishes to Christy Lynch, Starinagh, who celebrated his birthday last week.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Broomfield and District Residents Association has been set for Thursday 19th May, starting at 8.30pm in Teach Raithneach, Starinagh. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, it’s been two and a half years since the Associations last AGM. A lot has happened since, so it is necessary, timely, and appropriate that an AGM takes place. The Association is seeking Nominations from persons interested in serving on the in-coming Executive Committee. With this in mind, Nomination Papers are available from the Secretary, who can be contacted on 087 2729154 or email starinaghgerard1@gmail.com If you are living in the District, you can submit a Nomination, however you should have the consent of the person you are Nominating before doing so. The Nominee should reside in the District. Community Members now have advance notice of the AGM, so please record this date, and make it a priority to attend the AGM. It is important that you have your say on how the Association and Community progresses into the future. We all must play our part in ensuring that the Community and the Association gets back to normal as soon as possible. The AGM was never more important than this year because of the previous two years of lockdown’s and restrictions due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A lot of work is required to get back to where we were. The effort starts on Thursday 19th May. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Best Wishes to Rebecca and Mark

Best wishes for a lifetime of joy and happiness to Rebecca Thompson Starinagh Collon (daughter of Seamus and Orla), who got engaged to Mark Carr Drogheda, as they holidayed in romantic Rome recently ! Wishing the happy couple all the happiness in the world for the future.

A Message from the Broadband Officer

On the Thursday 9th June the IFI (Irish Film Industry) is hosting a film festival for the BCPs featuring Academy Award Nominated short films. People from all over Ireland are invited to join us for this free online film festival experience via their local Broadband Connection Point (Teach Raithneach). The screening is on from 7.30 pm until 9pm and therefore could start off a longer evening of activities if the site was looking to run any other events or activities that evening. The collection will be delivered through a downloadable link sent to each of the participating BCP locations. They have developed some posters and marketing materials for the event to enable you to attract viewers. BCPs will require a computer and television screen for viewing which most of you should have now. A wider collection of films will be available for viewing on the IFI player from the 10th June 2022. Please get in contact if you would like to get involved in making this initiative happen on Thursday 9th June. Contact 087 2729154.

Walking news

The Broomfield Walking Group have already started walking on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 8pm. Sunday Walking at 12 noon as usual. New Members welcome at any time. Contact Josie on 086 4458108 for information.

Irish Dancing Classes

The Farrelly School of Irish Dancing reminds you that Irish Dancing Classes are held as usual on Friday evenings from 6 to 7pm in Teach Raithneach. Past and new members welcome. Contact Grainne on 086 3707227 for further details.

Pride of Place 2022

Meath Co. Council’s Pride of Place 2022 Initiative has been launched. The Competition is set out under 20 Categories. The closing date for entries is Friday 27th May 2022.

May Bush Competition 2022

Results next week.

The Green Kilometre Scheme

The scheme invites individuals/groups to choose approximately a kilometre (or longer) stretch of road/loop in their area- preferably a quiet, local road in terms of safety. The group or individual would then commit to maintaining the chosen stretch over the course of the year.

Do’s and Don’t for taking part:

Wash and sanitise hands before and after litter picking

Use a Litter Picker

Place litter directly into refuse bags using a Litter Picker, do not handle

Store bags in a safe place for collection (we can help with collection)

if you come across bags dumped in your area, report to Meath Co. Co., don’t open them.

Wear and use PPE

Be Safe – Be Seen – always follow safety advice when out walking or litter picking, wear a High Vis Vest or Jacket.

Broomfield and District Residents Association seeks Volunteers to take part in the Green Kilo-meter Scheme on their road. We can help with Litter Pickers, Refuse Sacks and High Vis Vests, and the collection of Litter/Rubbish picked. Please get in touch, 087 2729154.

Hi Digital Older Persons Digital Skills

Vodafone Ireland Foundation, Active Retirement Ireland and ALONE have partnered to deliver a 5 year nationwide digital skills programme for 65+ year olds. This FREE Training uses a blended learning model. A Special Trainer will deliver in-person, small sized classes. Participants will be guided through the content on the hidigital.ie platform. The course covers basic and essential online skills. The Broadband Connection Points (BCP’s) are crucial to the roll out of this Training Programme. For more information, please contact adriana,peretto@vodafone.ie or visit www.hidigital.ie Please contact Gerard on 087 2729154 if you are interested. As Teach Raithneach is a BCP, this course can be accommodated locally, along with many other possibilities.

Community Defibrillator Training

The Association would like to hear from Community Members who would be willing to take part in Training/ Re-training in the use of a Defibrillator. The Training will take place in Teach Raithneach when numbers willing to participate are established. Please contact the Secretary on 087 2729154 if interested.

Activities at Teach Raithneach

Activities include: Walking, Art, Yoga, Irish Dancing, Guitar and Piano Lessons, and Men’s Shed.

Meath Local Sports Partnership

MLSP E-Newsletter for Spring/Summer2022 is now available. It is packed full of news, updates and up-coming events. Contact Lynn on 046 9067337 or check out www.meathsports.ie Broomfield and District Residents Association is anxious to hear from Community Members who would be willing to undertake the following Safeguarding Courses with MLSP: Safeguarding 1, Basic Awareness in Child Protection, Safeguarding 2, Club Children’s Officer Training, and Safeguarding 3, Designated Liaison Person Workshop. There will be no cost attached to participation. Contact the Secretary on 087 2729154 if interested.

Keep in contact please

Please keep in contact with your relatives and neighbours, especially the elderly, and those living alone, and do what you can to help. A phone call will always be welcome. Contact Broomfield and District Residents Association Secretary on 087 2729154.

DUNLEER

Contact

All Dunleer Community clubs, organisations and individuals are very welcome to send in their notices big or small to me at maryroserafferty@gmail.com or you can pm me on Facebook.

Josie Ward RIP

Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Josephine (Josie) Ward, Dundalk Road, Dunleer following Josie’s passing last week in her 95th year peacefully, after a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after being wonderfully cared for at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda. Josie, beloved wife of the late Maurice and loving mother of Gerard, Terence, Josephine (McGrane) and Maurice. Predeceased by her son Alan, grandson Christopher, twin sister Carmel, brother-in-law Sean and their son John.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Terence, Josephine and Maurice and also to Josie’s grandchildren Lindsay, Daniel, Andrew, Rachel, Dean and Kelli, great-grandson Bobby, nephews Seamus and Ciarán, their spouses Deirdre and Patricia, niece Margaret, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Paula, Mary and Loretto, grandnieces Amy and Molly, relatives, neighbours and friends.

For myself personally growing up in Dunleer Josie and her twin sister Carmel were two of the most beautiful souls , great for the chats, they have now been reunited in their eternal garden of heaven joining with the rest of their loved ones gone before. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland at https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/. Rest in eternal Peace Josie.

Dunleer Golf Society

The Dunleer Golf Society’s next outing will be on Saturday May 7th May 2022 at Ballymascanlon Golf Course and will be sponsored by Sean Mulroy, The Dunleer Inn. The Dunleer Golf Society also last week extended their sincerest condolences to Terry Ward and the family on the passing of his mother. May she rest in peace.

Lann Léire Review

The L.L.R Spring Issue in shops and church porches now. Read the recent obituaries, local events and celebrations and about our local story and history including the women from Dunleer who entered religious life and travelled to various parts of the world. Read about Dunleer in 1922 and the impact of the violence that marked the era. Read of the remarkable Hynes family in Dromin who sent seven sons to war and of the three-card-trick men in Mulacurry.

Slimming World

Meetings of Slimming World Dunleer group take place in the Market House main street Dunleer every Wednesday at 6pm. The consultant has ten years experience.

For further info you can contact Lynne on 0879839776 or just pop in

Patrún dates

Mosstown Patrún takes place on Sunday June 19th 2022 at 12noon and DROMIN takes place on October 9th at 11 a.m.

Trad Sessions

Scoraícht Lann Léire holds open Trad sessions every Tuesday evening at 7pm. For all info on events you can follow them on their facebook page; Scoraícht Lann Léire.