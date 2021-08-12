BROOMFIELD

Contact

Contact Gerard on 087/2729154 or E-mail: starinaghgerard1@gmail.com if you have an item for this Column, the deadline for which is 12 noon on Friday. Reach out and connect please! Thanks for your cooperation as always.

Best Wishes

The best wishes of Broomfield and District Residents Association, and the Community is extended to all who are hospitalised or ill at this time. We wish you a speedy return to good health. Best wishes also to Community Members who are celebrating birthdays around this time.

Mass Notices

The Parish Office wishes to inform that there will be no morning Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Collon on Thursdays or Fridays during the month of August, and No Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament on Thursdays for the month of August also.

Music Summer Camps Cancelled

Due to the recent restrictions on indoor Summer Camps we have had to cancel both Rad Rhythm & Intro to bands music camp scheduled for Teach Raithneach. Thank you all for booking with us, we hope to see you next Summer! Contact Nicole on 087 1674639 for music information.

Broomfield & District Walking Group

The Broomfield and District Walking Group is back in action. Evening and Sunday Walking has resumed. So, make a life style decision and join the Walking Group. All ages, and abilities catered for, and new members always welcome. Contact Josie on 086 4458108.

Rural Housing

Thanks to Cllr. Stephen McKee who has fired a shot over the bows of the Planning Regulators decision on one-off rural housing in the county. The Regulator has rejected the wishes of the Meath Co. Councillors, who in the main, voted to maintain the existing rules on rural housing based on local needs. Cllr. McKee warns that the one-off housing rule could severely damage the social fabric of rural communities. This issue has received coverage here in the past. Those who are interested should lobby their local and national politicians, asking them to take immediate action before it is too late. We all should support the right of rural people to live in the community where they grew up. The fabric of rural Ireland needs to be protected by the people who live there. Action!

Pride of Place–Change of Date

Judging will now take place on Thursday 26th August, starting at 9.30 am. Broomfield and District is entered in a number of Categories. We look forward to the Judging, and the feedback. Well done and thanks to all the Community Volunteers who are out and about making a difference. Thanks for all the grass-cutting, litter picking, and general help that Community Members are providing throughout the Community at this time. It is greatly appreciated. There would be no Pride of Place without you. Thanks also to all the various Scheme Participants who are going the extra mile at this time and making a considerable contribution to having the area looking its best at this time. If you get a chance in the near future, why not pay a visit to Hungry Hall Park, and see for yourself the great work that is taking place there. The Park will be back to its former glory in no time at all. Well done to all involved.

Meath Local Sports Partnership

Please see Meath LSP’s planned programmes below. All programmes are delivered whilst adhering to current public health guidelines.

•HER Outdoors Week (9th-15th August) •Tutors/Instructors Wanted •Training & Education Courses •Learn 2 Cycle Kells •Run Jump Throw

HER Outdoors Week 9th – 15th August: To celebrate HER Outdoors Week, Meath LSP are hosting 11 outdoor events to showcase the diversity and inclusion for all women in sport and physical activity – this seven-day programme focuses on Girls and Women of all AGES, ABILITIES and FITNESS LEVELS. Spaces are limited, pre-booking is essential!

Activities include: Over 50’s Canoeing, Ladies Social Tag Rugby, Walk n Tone for Over 50’s, Rounders for Women/Girls 13+, Wheelchair Basket Ball, Social Basket Ball for Women, Ladies Netball 16+, Multi-Sports for Girls 8–12 years. To book any of the events below or for more information please see https://www.meathsports.ie/heroutdoors-week-9th-15th-august-2021/

Meath PPN News and Up-dates

For the most up-to-date information from the Meath Public Participation Network, contact the PPN Team in the first instance on 087 3512281 or meathppn@meathcoco.ie where you will find all this information and more. Recent posts include information on: Funding, Supports, Events, Consultations, Programmes, Notices and Covid Information and Advice.

A Message from the DCRD to BCP’s

The following e-mail was circulated to all BCP’s from the Department of Community and Rural Development recently. Thank you for being part of the Broadband Connection Points initiative. Following up on the information sessions held virtually mid-June you will be aware that a number of free activities have been selected under the Arts and Culture thematic heading. The Irish Museum of Modern Art is now offering the free programme ‘Talking Art Online’. Originally design for people of 55+years old, it is now open to any adults. A few session have already taken place and participants have returned very positive feedback on their experience.

Each session is unique, meaning that participants wishing to take part in this programme again will discover new art works. I’ve attached here a document highlighting all the necessary information regarding this programme. It will also be circulated through the PPN. Contrary to other similar programmes, interested participants can register for any session. One session is not restricted to one BCP or local authority, however, sessions are limited in places so registration is required. If you are interested in taking part, please contact Catherine Abbott, at Catherine.abbott@imma.ie If you have any queries about the Arts and Culture Programmes, please do not hesitate to reach out. Any Community Member or Group wishing to access these FREE Art sessions, are welcome to do so at Teach Raithneach BCP, subject to Compliance with Public Health Guidelines. Contact the Secretary on 087 2729154

World Clean-up Day Ireland 2021

World Clean-up Day Ireland 2021 is on Saturday 18th September, the same date as it is world-wide. With the Covid situation improving, and restrictions being lifted all the time, the 18th September may be our first opportunity in a long time to show our worth as a Community. It has been a long time since we worked together for the benefit of our Community. Large scale Litter Picks were common place in the past, with significant numbers of Community Members participating. Keep this date in mind. It could be the beginning of the great escape!

Peter Swimming for the Birds

All at BirdWatch Ireland are extremely grateful to Peter Phillips, Chairman of our Louth Branch, undertaking a 430km swim in aid both of BirdWatch Ireland’s COVID-19 Emergency Fundraising Appeal and local BirdWatch Ireland conservation projects in Co. Louth. Peter will complete his swim both in the pool and the sea, and his aim is to replicate the swimming distance between Clougher Head, Co. Louth and Cape Clear Island, Co. Cork. Describing his motivation for this extremely impressive feat, Peter noted, “We are in the middle of a biodiversity crisis. Organisations like BirdWatch Ireland and its branch networks are vital in helping stem the loss of bird life through education and practical conservation projects. If you would like to help make a difference, please give generously.” We would like to wish Peter the very best of luck with his mammoth swim, and to urge as many of our eWings subscribers (and others) as possible to show their support by making a donation in recognition of his efforts. The July Issue 142 of BirdWatch Ireland’s eWings is now available.

Community Alert

Don’t let the criminals, scammers and fraudsters have it all their own way. Please be vigilant at all times, and report anything suspicious to the Gardai. Dial 999 or 112 for best results. The Broomfield & District Text Alert number is: 086 2193103.

Keep in contact please

Please keep in contact with your relatives and neighbours, especially the elderly, and those living alone, during these challenging times. Do what you can to help. A phone call will always be welcome. Please keep in contact with Broomfield and District Residents Association also, on 087 2729154.

DULEEK

Contact Me

If you have any news or items for this column, please contact me on my new e-mail address annfinger@yahoo.co.uk or contact me on 086-3131708. Please have all information to me by 7pm on Thursday evening for the following Tuesdays paper.

Duleek Development Association

Duleek Development Association have a number of vacancies on our community employment scheme. If you are interested and qualify for a community employment scheme phone our office on 041-9880269 for more information.

Shred your letters

Meath Gardai have warned people in East Meath to be very careful while disposing of old letters with their names on them. A spokesperson said “the best way is to shred them or cut out the address section and burn it”. Don’t put your address or post code in the bin.

Bingo on the Hill

Duleek Bellewstown GFC Bingo on the Hill Saturday 14th August at 6pm.

Meals on Wheels

Urgently require drivers. If available Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 11.30am for 1 hour approx. contact Matilda on 041-9823322.

Duleek Womens Forum

We enjoyed our get together on Tuesday 27th July and have arranged to meet again on Tuesday 10th August at 10.30am in Sage and Stone.

Covid–19 Support Line for Older People

If you are an older person and would like someone to talk to, consider phoning Senior Line. We are Irelands national confidential service for older people. We are open every day of the year from 10am to 10pm.

We are older people too, trained to listen and support. We would love to hear from you. Freephone 1800 80 45 91

ALONE

ALONE manage a national support line and additional supports for older people. Alone offers a supportive service on a “one to one” basis by phone, The support line is open 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm call 0818 222 024.

Duleek AFC Lotto Results

Results for 04/08/2021 Jackpot €4000 Numbers Drawn 3-5-25-29

No jackpot winner. 4 drawn winners €20 each. E. Connolly–K. Ryan–Alan Foley–Mattie Turnbill . Next weeks draw is €4,000.

Draw every Wednesday at 7pm in Duleek AFC clubhouse. Tickets available from any committee member.

Group Slots Available On Club All Weather Pitch On Wednesday 8/30 And Friday 7/15–8/30; Further Info Re 086/1662018;