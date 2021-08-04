ARDEE/COLLON

Mattock Rangers lotto

Numbers drawn were 17, 21, 22 and 26. Jackpot not won. €100 Match 3 winner is The Donegan Family Next Jackpot will be €6,900

Mattock Rangers lotto is sponsored by No 3 Wine Bar and Restaurant which is open 5 days a week from Wednesday to Friday. Phone 041 9819547

Sean McDermotts lotto

Lotto Results Monday 26th July. We have No Jackpot Winner. Lotto Jackpot is now €16,200.

Our Next draw is on Monday 09th August. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Play online. You can also enter our lotto with envelopes available in selected retailers throughout Ardee Town: Ace Plant & Tool Hire Ardee; Commins Butchers&Deli; Declan Curran Expert; Wheels & Heels cycles Ardee; McCoys Fair-Green Bar; Churchtown Bar and Lounge

Latest numbers drawn: 2, 16, 17, 19.

Hard luck lads

HARD luck to the Ardee Celtic U’17’s lads who were involved with the Louth Minors against Meath in the Leinster Minor Championship semi final, Shane Halpenny, Aaron Levins, James Rogers, Liam Flynn and Seán Reynolds.

Ardee/Collon Parish

Canon Murphy, PP VF, Hale St .- Tel 041 685 0920, Fr McCartan, Collon – Tel 041 982 6106

Copies of the Irish Catholic Newspaper are available in the Church, €2.50

The Graves in Kildemock, Stickillen, Mapastown, Shanlis and Smarmore cemeteries have been blessed in the last two weeks.

Sunday and Daily Mass may be viewed via the Parish of Ardee-Collon Webcam.

Readers & Eucharistic Ministers schedules available on the church notice board.

VOLUNTEERS to act as USHERS AND CLEANERS to help in Ardee Church and Collon Church with each Mass especially at weekends during these days of pandemic – please contact Parish Office or Sacristans. A special word of thanks to those who have already volunteered their assistance in both churches. Their efforts and generosity for the good of everyone is very much appreciated and acknowledged.

At weekends, please take the copy of your Bulletin home with you.

Do not leave behind in your seat. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding during this time.

A message from the Sean McDermott’s

Calling on all Sean’s past and present–As many of you know, Our club is celebrating it’s magnificent 75th Anniversary in 2022. To celebrate this achievement, We hope to run a series of events next year, when Covid is a distant memory and things are much brighter once again. As we look forward to 2022, We are seeking to collect as much memorabilia as possible relating to the Sean’s to display or possibly even publish.

Old photos, Teamsheets, Minute books, Jerseys, Flags, Medals, Newspaper clippings or Match programmes, everything and anything is Welcome. Everything will be minded and returned, and we will only display or duplicate any items with the owners permission. So if you have something you’d like to share with us, Please contact Damien on 0879823552 Declan Curran Expert or email seans1947@gmail.com.

Win €100,000 with GAA club

A note from Lannleire CPG and a great club and cause to support. And you can win €100,000!

Lannleire C.P.G. are embarking on an ambitious fund raising venture, the aim of which, is to raise the finance required for the development of a new Astro turf and the extension of playing facilities at their grounds on Shamrock Hill. The new facility and extension are needed to cater for the growing number of Juvenile members – current membership now exceeding two hundred. The club will be running a Draw, www.landtheloot.ie with the winner collecting the grand prize of € 100,000 cash. There will also be twenty five other cash prizes. The Draw will take place on 30 December 2021. Tickets will cost € 50 each and will be available to purchase in the local shops, from committee members and online.

Our Lady’s Pilgrim Days

Invitation to one of Our Lady’s Pilgrim Days (Medjugorje Style) on the 2nd Tuesday of each month and the last Saturday of each month from 11am-6pm at the Oasis of Peace Centre, Mellifont Abbey, Collon, Co Louth. (Cost Free) Strictly by booking at Apostles of Love Ireland 086 8611531 or 089 6152568 email info@apostlesoflove.ie. See also www.apostlesoflove.ie.

Support the parish

Thank You to all who continue to support our Parish and your Priests. Please put your contributions in the boxes provided in the churches or hand into Ardee Church/Parish Office during the week.

Here are the relevant bank details for online donations:

A/C Name: Ardee Parochial IBAN:IE03BOFI90316224860443 BIC: BOFIIE2D

A/C Name: Collon Parochial IBAN:IE35BOFI90316243235547 BIC: BOFIIE2D

Seamie Weldon 5k

The Seamie Weldon memorial 5k has been set for September 4th at 5.30pm.

Registration details and all you need to know about Seamie’s 2021 5K are on the way and it promises to be a great day.

Hunterstown Rovers dual bingo

Hunterstown Rovers have just announced the launch of their new “Dual Bingo” Dual Bingo is Drive-in Bingo and Zoom Bingo all at the one time. Our hugely popular “Drive in Bingo” had been put on hold. However with the lifting of restrictions and to ensure your weekly enjoyment Hunterstown Rovers have reintroduced the Drive in Bingo while keeping the Zoom bingo for all the online users at the same time

It started on Friday last at 8pm, you can now enjoy our bingo from the comfort of your own Home, or from the comfort of your car at the Hunterstown Club Pitch. For all players : Books will still be for sale as normal via link on our facebook page/ Instagram page or you can ring Amanda on 089-4248931. BOOKS CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED & COLLECTED FROM OUR CLUBROOMS EVERY THURSDAY FROM 6pm-7pm

The Zoom meeting will open at 7.30pm Friday evening. For drive in bingo players: Gates will open at 7.30pm for 8.00pm bingo start. (Due to juvenile training gates will NOT open until 7.30). It is important that drive in players have their books purchased/ordered beforehand as books for online/drive in are the same books.

At 8.00pm our bingo will be live streamed on zoom, while also going out live through the car radio system for our drive-in players to hear. Beep your horn or call check on zoom if you have a correct check! Winners can be playing online or from their car.

For more information, or to purchase your bingo book check out Hunterstown Rovers GAA’s Facebook page or call/text 089 424 8931.

Kirk off to USA

Nice little message from Square Utd for one of their players - ‘Good luck to senior player Kirk Rahill as he leaves Ireland to start college in America on a soccer scholarship. We wish you all the very best and hope to see you back in a Square United jersey real soon’

Lucy is a star

Lucy Watters from Mattock Rangers was part of the Louth side in the Leinster ‘C’ Championship Final last week against Kilkenny.

Robert and the Bloomsbury Festival

ARDEE’S finest, world class musician Robert Finegan, will be performing at this year’s Bloomsbury Festival with harpist Tara Viscardi.

The programme will include new arrangements for Sax and Harp as well as three new commissions for Sax and Electronics based on the theme ‘A Modern View of Ancient Ireland’

More details and tickets can be found at bloomsburyfestival.org.uk.

Robert is London based these days and a growing influence on the world stage. Keep an ear out for him.

Hale Street sites for £750

Blast from the past - August 1975 - I’m told that the 24 private housing sites in Hale Street will cost £750 each. It’s a figure that will meet with the approval of most, and there are some who will view it as a “bargain” price especially in view of the cost of a site in the vicinity of Ardee, plus the fact that the Hale Street sites have water and sewerage laid on.

But there are those who will argue that the price is high, especially in view of the fact that there is an income limit for qualification for one of the sites. The sites are subsidised, and considering this, the price is about right.

Originally there were upwards of 100 applicants for the 24 sites. But that was three years ago when applications were invited. Since-then some of the applicants have acquired their own sites, some have moved on, and others have been accommodated in the new Hale Street housing.

Because of this the Co. Council has decided to bring their list up to date with all the relevant information necessary. Applicants have been contacted, and have until the end of August to complete their new forms. After that they will be late as the sites will be allocated in early September .

STAMULLEN

In Memory

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mrs. Winifred (Winnie) McNulty, St. Paul`s Gormanston Village and formerly of Manchester, England who recently passed away. Following Funeral Mass at St. Mary`s Church in Julianstown, Mrs. McNulty was laid to rest in Moorechurch Graveyard on Thursday morning last, July 29th.

Pedestrian Crossing

At certain times during the day, many motorists are finding it difficult to see if there is someone waiting to cross over the Pedestrian Crossing at the Small Parks on the Stamullen Road in Gormanston. The Pedestrian Crossing was put in a couple of years ago and it was used by the students of the school at Gormanston to enable them to cross over safely to the sports playing pitches on the opposite side of the road; it is also used by all cyclists and pedestrians as it is at this Pedestrian Crossing that the public footpath changes from one side of the road to the other. However, the over-hanging trees in the vicinity of the Pedestrian Crossing, currently heavy in leaf, often casts a shadow across the area of the Pedestrian Crossing, particularly when there is a sharp sunlight penetrating through the leafy and lofty trees. Likewise, at night-time, the heavy leaves of the tall trees are smothering the few street-lights that are located in this vicinity of Gormanston Cross and, once again, are causing a shadow to be cast across the Pedestrian Crossing. The trees are all within the grounds of the former Gormanston Castle Estate and they need very much to be `trimmed` back so that a clearer view may be had.

Delvin Viaduct

The Railway Viaduct which crosses over the Delvin Estuary in Gormanston has had a total revamp over the past two years or so and the work was completed at the close of 2019 or early 2020. Iarnrod Eireann undertook major restoration work on a number of such railway bridges along the Dublin to Drogheda railway line including the great River Boyne Viaduct at Drogheda. However, unlike the magnificent painting, of a beautiful green colour, that was afforded to the Boyne Railway Viaduct, the Gormanston Railway Viaduct was finished in a grey colour; a dull grey colour which, on a dull grey day, can actually look very depressing looking with the grey sea and sky in the background across the Irish Sea beyond. On approach to the coast at the Delvin Estuary, the colour of the Railway Viaduct does absolutely nothing to enhance either the bridge or the surrounding land and seascape. Even in the recent very hot days that we encountered, the bridge here did nothing to reflect anything of beauty and it would be an idea if Iarnrod Eireann would consider a new `paint-job` on the Delvin Estuary Viaduct Crossing similar to that of the great Boyne Viaduct which catches the eye as soon as you are within its vicinity in the Drogheda area!