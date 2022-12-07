Around the Districts: Ardee/Collon and Broomfield

ARDEE/COLLON

Contact me

Send any notes or details to Hubert at hmurphy@drogheda-independent.ie

Parish of Ardee

Canon Murphy: 041 685 0920, Fr Stefano: 041 982 6106

St Cillian’s pastoral area:- Parishes of Ardee/Collon, Dunleer, Kilsaran and Tallanstown, Fr Murtagh Dunleer 041 685 1278 , Fr Anselm Kilsaran 042 937 2255 , Fr Montagoe Tallanstown 041 685 5117

Ardee parish office Secretary Sinéad MONDAY— FRIDAY 10.00am—4.00pm. Tel: 041 685 0920 Parish E-Mail ~ ardee.collon@gmail.com Ardee church Webcam: https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Pastoral Council - The aim is “To serve our parish, community and diocese through a listening leadership which identifies with Christ and encourages active participation for the wellbeing of all”

Parish Safeguarding Children & Vulnerable Adults Representatives ~ Anne Marie Rice & Sinéad Cowley. Diocesan Safeguarding: Aidan Gordan 048 3752 5592/0044 784 110 1687

Mass times - Thursday Dec 8 is Feast of Immaculate Conception and a Holyday of Obligation. Mass times: Ardee 10.00am (with Novena Prayers). Collon 11.00am, Ardee 7.30pm

St Vincent de Paul - The Christmas Appeal will take place over thenext few weeks. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to meet the needs of all those who sought our help over the past year. Donations may be left with any member of the Conference or you can place your donation in an envelope marked SVDP and drop it in the church collection baskets in any of our parish churches. Envelopes will also be available at our December church door collections.

Rosary time - Rosary is prayed daily in Ardee Church at 2.30pm.

Family mass - All children and families are welcome. All families with children making their First Holy Communion and Confirmation in 2023 are asked to attend. Next Sunday 11th December at 11.00am in Collon and 12noon in Ardee.

Ardee band

The 40th Annual Christmas Concert of Ardee Concert Band on Friday 9th December at 8pm, Bohemian Centre. Tickets €15 available from secretary@ ardeeconcertband.com or Tim O’Callaghan on 086 353 8173.

Broomfield party

Broomfield & District Christmas Fair on Sunday 11th Dec from 11am - 5pm. In Teach Raithneach. Christmas Stalls, Raffle, Visit from Santa

Senior Citizens party

Collon Senior Citizens Christmas Party on Sun 11th Dec at 4pm in Watters, Collon.

Collon carols

Christmas Carol Service in Collon Church on Thursday 15th December at 7pm. All welcome.

Ardee carols

Christmas Carol Service in Ardee Church on Sunday 18th December at 7pm. All welcome.

Church car park closes

Ardee church and car park will close at 5.00pm during the Winter Months.

Happy Birthday Canon Murphy

Wishing Canon Murphy a very Happy 70th Birthday last weekend.

Parish envelopes

Many thanks to all who have helped us deliver Parish envelopes so far. We still could do with some help. Anyone available to help us deliver Parish Envelopes for 2023 in the following areas:

Sliabh Breagh, Cherrybrook, Rathgory,Ferdia Park, Clonmore, O’Dolan Tce, Old Chapel Lane, Shanlis, Smarmore, Drakestown Annaglog, Kilpatrick, Oberstown, Hurlestone

All help is really appreciated. If you are passing Ardee Church, could you even call in and collect your own box or call into Collon Church. Thank you.

Mattock Rangers lotto

Numbers drawn are 3, 26, 29 and 31.v Jackpot not won. €100 Match 3 winner is Mark Duff. Next Jackpot will be €2,700. Mattock Rangers lotto is sponsored by No. 3 Wine Bar and Restaurant.

Zoe and John at the Glyde

Local Duo Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre play live at The Glyde Inn Annagassan on December 16th.

The Night includes a fantastic 4 course menu followed by Zoe & John Live. Limited Tickets Available.

With an exciting blend of eclectic fiddle and guitar music, Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre bring to the stage sympathetic arrangements of traditional Irish music, compositions and songs, old and new. The husband and wife folk duo possess a rare facility to draw pieces into their repertoire from other genres such as classical, jazz and world music and express this material in way which not only displays the sheer range and knowledge of both instrumentalists but also exhibits the wonderful versatility of their instruments.

The night kicks off at 6pm . Price: €65 (including dinner).

St Mary’s GAA draw

For over 90 years Ardee St. Marys GFC have supported the local community. As part of their ongoing fundraising, they are hosting a great competition to win first prize of a €20,000 holiday. The proceeds of the prize draw will go towards supporting the club.

So what would you like? - a safari in South Africa, a trip to Orlando Disney Land, a luxurious beach getaway, the possibilities are endless.

Single entry €19.95 or triple entry is €50, Prize Draw limited to 5,495 tickets. First prize valued at €20,000, Holiday Voucher, 2nd Prize: €3,000 Cash, 3rd Prize: €2,000 Cash.

Tickets are online now or contact the club for a paper ticket.

Tallanstown NS places

If you would like your son or daughter to be enrolled for the start of the school year 2023 at Tallanstown NS, the closing date for admission for Junior Infants 2023 is 2nd December 2022.

Stabannon manager

Stabannon Parnells GFC are seeking applicants for the position of Intermediate mens team Manager for the 2023 season. Based in mid-Louth the team will compete in the Intermediate Championship and Div 3A of the Louth League in the coming season.

Interested parties can call Anthony on 086 1732134 or alternatively, email Secretary.stabannonparnells.louth@gaa.ie

BROOMFIELD

Contact

Contact Gerard on 087/2729154 or E-mail: starinaghgerard1@gmail.com if you have an item for this Column, the deadline for which is 10am on Monday morning, Friday on Bank Holiday Weekends. Reach out and connect please! Thanks for your co-operation as always.

Sincere Sympathy

Sincere sympathy to the Kealy and Johnson Families and to all who are bereaved by the passing of Maria Kealy RIP., Ballinlough, Dunshaughlin (daughter of Patsy and Ead) recently. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time for you. Ar dheis De go raibh a h-anam dilis.

Best Wishes

The best wishes of Broomfield and District Residents Association, and the Community is extended to all who are hospitalised or ill at this time. We wish you a speedy return to good health.

Christmas Lights

The Annual Christmas Lights Switching on Ceremony took place at Teach Raithneach on Friday 2nd December last. Plenty of Christmas music and song on the night with Rose O’Brien. The Official Switching On was performed by Stephen O Donoghue, Treasurer of Broomfield and District Residents Association for over 20 years, and a serving Committee Member for well in excess of that. Following the Official Switching On, Families, Friends and Neighbours completed the remainder of the Switching On at 12 other locations around Teach Raithneach, both inside and out. The children enjoyed being tattooed also. The Best Dressed Christmas Outfit was a new addition to this year’s event, and threw up the following results: Under 5’s Theo Power with Santy Jumper and Christmas Tree Hat, 5-9 Years Griffin Walker as a Christmas Present, over 9’s Zhaine Connoway as The Gingerbread Man. Judges for the Best Dressed Christmas Outfit Competition were: Eilish Mee, Cllr. Wayne Harding and Cllr. Paddy Meade. Minister Thomas Byrne, TD., Minister of State for European Affairs was also in attendance. There was plenty of food to be had, the current cake went down a treat and lashings of tea and coffee to wash it down. All in all, last Friday’s event was a highly enjoyable and successful one. It was great to see the Community come together to celebrate the coming of Christmas once again. The dark days of Covid are truly over, and that’s no loss. Thanks to all who supported and engaged in the Christmas Lights Switch On, your attendance was greatly appreciated. Thanks also to the Committee Members who worked hard to make it happen. Comhghairdeas go gach duine a bhi pairteach! Min. Byrne and his Secretary Paul Mc Cabe was also thanked for their assistance with Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS) Application.

Christmas Fair

The Christmas Fair returns to Teach Raithneach this year on Sunday 11th December 2022 from 11am–5pm. Stalls with lots of Christmas fare, Raffle, Refreshments and a visit from Santa, and more excitement and fun. After an absence of two years, the Christmas Fair’s return is a welcome one. Usually a great day, this one will be even better. Thanks!

Buy Irish, Shop Local

Please ‘Buy Irish and Shop Local’ this Christmas. It’s the least we can do to support our local and national economy. Local businesses deserve our support. Supporting Local Businesses will also help to sustain jobs locally, please do your best!

Walking Group

Broomfield and District Walking Group will cease their Sunday walks from Sunday 4th December 2022 until Sunday 1st January 2023. Thanks everyone for walking with us this year. Looking forward to meeting you all again next year. New members welcome. For further information contact Josie. 086 4458108

Rathkenny Revels Christmas Show

The Rathkenny Revels Christmas Show held over three nights from Thursday to Saturday last week played to full houses on all occasions and was an over-whelming success. Its over three years since the last Revels Show, and audiences certainly appreciated the shows return. A great variety show, with very entertaining acts and the best of local talent on show. Well done to the organisers and all involved in the Revels return. A particular thanks and well done to all who took to the stage to entertain the audiences over the three nights. A thoroughly enjoyable show!

Community Alert

The topic of conversation around here these days is about the assaults on members of An Garda Siochana in recent times. There have been to many of these assaults on unarmed members of the force, who are after all going to work to try to keep the rest of us safe and protected. Let’s hope that the punishment fits the crime! Assaults perpetrated against members of An Garda Siochana have to be condemned without reservation, there is no room for ambiguity.

Meanwhile, the Gardai are appealing to all car and van owners to lock and secure their vehicles when parked overnight after a spate of thefts recently. Gardai have seen an increase in thefts from parked vehicles in Meath and Louth. They are also targeting parked campervans along with trailers.

The Broomfield and District Text Alert number is 086 2193103. Remember, if you want Garda assistance, the quickest way to get it is to dial 999 or 112! Again, if someone you know has a Socially Monitored Alarm, please make sure it is working. To check, press the pendant, the Monitoring Station will answer within seconds, tell them you are carrying out a check, they will be delighted to hear from you and will confirm that the alarm is working. It’s that simple. Also, remember to Light Up and Lock Up! Garda Numbers: Slane 041 9824202, Navan 046 9036100,

Collon 041 9819560, Ardee 041 6871130, Drogheda 041 9874200. In an emergency dial 999 or 112.

Birthday best wishes

Belated best wishes to Pete and Patsy from over the Sally Gardens way, who celebrated birthdays recently. What’s another year lads. Pete and yours truly sat the Primary Certificate on the same day in Creewood National School in 1967, the last year it was held. The Department of Education must have had their belly full of us, the Primary Cert., was abolished shortly afterwards, before the year was out. A number of past pupils of Grangegeeth National School remember travelling over to Creewood for the Primary Cert., does anyone remember it being held in Grangegeeth?

Teach Raithneach Activities and Contacts

Sunday, Walking Group, Josie on 086 4458108

Monday, Kids Kast, John on 041 9836200

Tuesday, Tae Kwon-Do, Michael on 00447778509583. Piano Lessons (booked up). Art Classes, Niamh on 087 8173073

Wednesday, Yoga, Grainne on 086 8046781

Thursday, Pilates, Olivia on 0858001328. Places are still available. Men’s Shed (morning)

Friday, Irish Dancing, Grainne on 3707227

Saturday, Yoga, Grainne on 086 8046781. Piano Lessons (booked up). Safe Pass Courses

Text Alert Number, 086 2193103

Teach Raithneach Booking, Alice, on 087 9360018

Association Secretary, Gerard on 087 2729154

The Teach Raithneach Aircode is A92 W283.

More Pilates options - Chair Pilates, moving and strengthening without getting on the floor. A slower paced Pilates Class involving seated and standing postures. Or a Senior’s chair-based Pilates course. Also qualified in Circuit Training exercises classes, if there is anyone interested, with a New Year start possible. Contact Olivia on 0858001328 for further information please.

Keep in Touch!

Please keep in contact with your relatives and neighbours, especially the elderly, and those living alone, and do what you can to help. A phone call will always be welcome.

Contact Broomfield and District Residents Association Secretary on 087 2729154. Please check out the Broomfield & District Residents Association Facebook Page.