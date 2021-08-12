ARDCATH/CLONALVY

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Iris @0864033557 or email irismaryg@gmail.com

Rathfeigh P & P

We are having our first Scratch Cup this Sunday 15th August, The Nicky Lynch Memorial; named after our former Chairman who died last year. Only a few places left; contact Colm or Stephen in case of cancellations.

Windfall Draw Results

This week’s Windfall Draw Results. Numbers drawn were 19-32-35.

There was no winner of the jackpot. Entries for the monthly draw were:

Kathleen Andrews Enda McLoughlin. Jackpot now stands at €8,000.

Church Etiquette

Masks must be worn in the church at all times. Hands will be sanitized when entering the church 2/metre distancing will remain in Church, family groups may sit together. Overall numbers attending must not exceed 50. Stewards will show you to your seat filling the church from front to back.

Duleek Library

Duleek Library is now back open with opening hours as follows: Monday Closed; Tuesday 11.00am – 1.00 pm & 1.30 – 6.30 pm; Wednesday 9.30 am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm; Thursday 9.30am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm; Friday 9.30am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm; Saturday 10a.m. until 2p.m.

BELLEWSTOWN

Bellewstown Golf Club

28th July: Wednesday Open Stableford: 1st Kenneth Wall 39pts, 2nd Paul Hoey 37pts

31st July: Singles Stableford: Steven Reilly 42pts, 2nd Danny McCormick 40pts

1st August: August Monthly Medal: 1st Declan Grehan Net 67 2nd Cian Holland net 69. Best Gross Ruairi Divilly 77

Ladies 18/Hole Summer League: 1st Denise King 38pts, 2nd Anne Gogarty 38pts

Weekly junior golf lessons are ongoing at 12pm every Saturday

Weekly Ladies/Gents group lessons every Thursday

Bellewstown golf club is accepting bookings for visitors to play.

Blotto

Blotto Tuesday 3rd August. Numbers drawn 01-06-20-24-28. No winner. €10 winners Sophie Brannigan; Nicola Seery; Angela Reilly; David Hanratty; S. McLoughlin; Viv Reilly.

Bellewstown P & P

A fantastic turnout for the competition last Tuesday with 30 playing; the winners were Wally Sheridan; Anne O’Brien and Con McGinley. Happy Birthday to Willy Corry tomorrow. Happy wedding Anniversary to Mary & Martin Flood & Marie & Richard Brennan. Don’t forget fun competition every Tuesday evening at 6.45p.m. and Sunday at 9.30a.m. Entry sheet for the Nat. Strokeplay is now up in the clubhouse; if you want to enter it, please put your name of the sheet and leave the entry fee in the box.

Bellewstown Races

The next race meeting at Bellewstown will take place on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th August. Both will be evening meetings. Due to Covid restrictions tickets can only be bought online. There will be a further meeting on 29th & 30th September.

JULIANSTOWN

Tidy Towns

It’s judgement day this week for the Tidy Towns competition and the Pride of Place competition. It will be done virtually. We are all asked to keep up the good work and keep our own homes in good order; best of luck everyone.

Bottle Banks on Camera

The Bottle Banks look super where they are situated just beside the Railway Bridge Laytown in their purpose-built location. If the bins are full, please bring your recycling items home with you and come back another day! They are being emptied on a very regular basis and you can always email–environment@meathcoco.ie. If you find them full to the brim. CCTV has been installed–you have been warned!

Drogheda Presbyterian Church

Minister Rev. Damien Burke is delighted to see so many people back and many new faces among them. They have decided to hold one service each Sunday at 10:30am, for all of the Summer, (and possibly back to two if Covid 19 restrictions are the same in September). Booking is on the Church webpage or see details of phone number to ring to book on Facebook. Early booking advised as spaces are limited, due to Covid restrictions. The Service can also be watched on YouTube live.

St. Mary’s Church of Ireland

A word from Revd Canon. Katharine Poulton; The Quarter of a Million Steps for St. Mary’s is ongoing with all participants doing well. Thank you for supporting this effort for our parish funds which, despite the generosity of parishioners, have seen a decrease due to the loss of Parish Rooms rental income, and of more conventional fundraising. The Paypal link is: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8ApnQ8BhZJ or you may like to just give a donation. The service on Sunday will be Morning Prayer. The service should come through Facebook Live for people who are unable to be present in church. The Confirmation Classes have been postponed due to limitations on indoor meetings. Confirmation will be on 5th December providing the regulations allow and preparation will take place before then.

Community Alert

The Community Alert Committee are looking after applications for the SAS (Senior Alert Scheme) Grant. This Senior Alert Scheme is open to all citizens over the age of 65 once they meet the following criteria: Living alone; Living with another person also over 65; Living alone for significant periods of time during the day. The grant covers the installation of the alarm, pendant and the first twelve months monitoring costs once there is a landline in the house. When the Application is approved the group will arrange the installation of the alarm at a time that suits you. We would aim to have all alarms installed within 10 working days from date of approval. For further information, please contact Charlotte O’Leary on 086-3728773 Or e-mail stamullenca@gmail.com.

MONASTERBOICE

Any news

If you have any Monasterboice related news, be it personal, organisational or whatever, please send info to paddyholdcroft@gmail.com or txt or watsap on 0862039501. Photos of birthdays, anniversaries or special occasions will also be printed.

Dunleer CE scheme recruiting.

The Dunleer CE Scheme is currently recruiting 10 new participants from the local area, to join it’s team. The participants will partake in local projects, including Monasterboice Tourism and Tidy Towns and Drumshallon Forge.

To qualify, you must be unemployed for 1 year or receiving the PUP and qualify for social welfare payment.

For further information, please ring 0416851515 or email dunleerce@eircom.net or elane@dunleerce.ie

Pilgrimage to Medjugorie.

A pilgrimage to Medjugorie will happen on August 25th and return on September 1st. It will be direct from Dublin, with a price tag of £599 Stl, for 7 nights, half board. The Pilgrimage will be headed by Keady and Derrynoose PP, Fr John McKellen. If interested, please ring Martin or Lucia Cunningham on 04827531847 or 00447926132847

Marian Pilgrimages.

The above have released it’s Pilgrimage schedule for 2021 and 2022 to Lourdes, Medjudgorie, Fatima, Italy and The Holy Land. If interested, and want more information, before you register, please visit www.marian.ie or ring 018788159.

Mullary Cemetery Lotto.

Saturday July 31st.

Winning no was 18.

Winners were Mark Mathew’s and Clare O Brien

N.Mairtin Lotto

Results 04.08.2021 no: 03,13,21,26, Jackpot not won. €4,200 this week. No Match 3 Numbers, this week wins or shares €300. Buy your tickets at the usual outlets or play online. If your not in you can’t win.

Please be aware of Aware.

If, for any reason, you feel you could do with unjudgemental group chats with people, please don’t hesitate to ring the Aware helpline on LoCall 1890303302 or visit www.aware.ie. or wecanhelp@aware.ie. Aware support groups bring together individuals who experience any form of depression and provide a confidential and, as I said, unjudgemental safe place, where people are accepted as they are. To make an appointment at Pieta House, please ring 016010000.

Tourism

Monasterboice Tourism and Tidy Towns are delighted to have submitted the Monasterboice entry into the National Tidy Towns 2021 competition. The work that has been done around the parish by the volunteers is fabulous and everywhere looks really well. A great debt of gratitude is owed to them for their time and dedication to our community. As the competition is virtual this year, a video has been commissioned of the area which was taken by Ken Finegan and the committee will be launching this on it’s FB page in the next week or so.

The judging for the 2021 Louth Looking Good Awards and Louth in Bloom is also currently taking place and we have been very successful in these competitions to date.

MORNINGTON

Sacrament of Confirmation

The Sacrament of Confirmation Will take place in Mornington Church on Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th August for the Confirmation of Children in 6th Class as follows:–Donacarney Girls School: Monday 23rd August at 10am and 12noon. Donacarney Boys School: Tuesday 24th August at 10am and 12noon. Gaelscoil an Bhradain Feasa: Tuesday 24th August at 2pm.

Attendance will be limited to four people including the child and sponsor. First Communion for Donacarney Schools will take place in September when the schools reopen.

Drogheda Presbyterian Church

Minister Rev. Damien Burke is delighted to see so many people back and many new faces among them. They have decided to hold one service each Sunday at 10:30am, for all of the Summer, (and possibly back to two if Covid 19 restrictions are the same in September). Booking is on the Church webpage or see details of phone number to ring to book on Facebook. Early booking advised as spaces are limited, due to Covid restrictions. The Service can also be watched on YouTube live.

Sandcastle Competition

This year’s Sandcastle & Sculpture 2021 is on and it’s a Virtual Competition!

Because of Covid we are running a virtual competition which can be entered from *any beach in Ireland*. This will still be a family fun day out with the addition of a competition to generate a little more interest and drive. Now in its 18th year, and going from strength to strength, it is now firmly on the map as a national festival. We will not let Covid get in the way of such a fantastic event. 31st July – 5th September.

Reopening for Public Masses

Star of the Sea can accommodate approximately 100 people at each Mass. The areas in the church where people can sit will be clearly indicated. Family members will be seated together. Stewards will be available to guide people to seats and as they enter & leave the Church. The Church will be cleaned/sanitised after each Mass. Toilet facilities will not be available. It is crucial that all these provisions are adhered to. Indeed, the resumption of public Masses is contingent on such adherence. Please co-operate with the Stewards who are there for your Health, Safety and Welfare.

St. Colmcilles Raffle

St Colmcilles GAA Club have partnered up with Ireland’s premium Garden Room supplier to provide the chance to win a state-of-the-art Garden Room. Tickets are just €20 and can be purchased from any member of the committee or online at www.winagardenroom.ie