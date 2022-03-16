Around the Districts: Ardcath/Clonalvy, Bellewstown, Julianstown and Mornington

Chris and Eithne Doggett at the 6th birthday celebrations of Louth East Meath Family Carers Support Group in The d hotel. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

ARDCATH/CLONALVY

Contact

Any news or items of interest contact Iris @0864033557 or email irismaryg@gmail.com

Vincent’s Windfall Draw

Draw results for 8th March. Numbers drawn were 14-20-33. Entries for the monthly draw were: Kathleen Andrews & Ciaran Brangan. Next week the Jackpot is €4,100.

“Light the Fire”–St Patrick’s Day

The Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal invite you to “Light the Fire” on the Hill of Slane on St. Patrick’s Day Thursday 17th March. Starting with Prayer at 4pm on the Hill of Slane with Procession to the Parish Church, where Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Smith in St Patrick’s Church, followed by Adoration. All welcome.

Confirmation Class Donation

A big shout out to the young parishioners who received the Sacrament of Confirmation recently and who out of the goodness of their hearts, from the gifts that they received, donated €1,000.00 to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland! Well done to them. A great gesture from these young people.

Meath Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes

Taking place from 12th -17th September 2022 led by Bishop Tom Deenihan. Booking forms available from: Joe Walsh Tours, 69 O’Connell St. Dublin 1, Tel: 01-2410800. The pilgrimage this year will be for hotel pilgrims only.

Rathfeigh P & P

Membership fees are now due for 2022 and new members are welcome to come along and join the club. It’s a lovely sport; and age is no barrier. Well done to James Browne, Jimmy Browne and Dick Walsh who were winners at the Meath Alliance in Castletown last Saturday.

Holy Land Pilgrimage

Holy Land Pilgrimage – fully escorted trip 1st June 2022 visiting Jerusalem, Nazareth, Galilee and more. Spiritual Director is Fr Sean Henry. Cost €1,895 HB, details from www.travalue.ie 0818 333990.

BELLEWSTOWN

Bellewstown Golf Club

12th March: Gents Singles Stableford: 1st Victor Hackett 39pts, 2nd Jim Faulkner 35pts

13th March: Gents Singles Stableford: 1st Diarmuid Wilson 40pts, 2nd Thomas Nolan 36pts. Bellewstown golf club is accepting bookings for visitors to play. Full membership special €699 to end 2022.

Junior Golf Coaching

Group Junior Coaching Class @ 1pm (Members €10/ Guests €15)

Work on the Fundamentals; Junior 9/Hole Monthly Tournament this Saturday@ 2pm. Phone reception to book or on the app. Juniors can attend either or both. 9/Hole scores count towards getting your playing handicap. You can also book private classes @ 085-2783604.

Bellewstown P & P

Membership fees for 2022 are now due. The Captains (Angela Bellew & Derick Seery) Drive-In will take place on Sunday 27th March at 10a.m. We hope all members can attend this first event. We have the first Open of the season, starting on Thursday 31st March and ending on Sunday 3rd April. Members must be registered to take part.

Bingo

The Bellewstown Inn continues their Thursday night Bingo sessions at 7.30p.m. each week. A fun night with good prizes.

Climb with Charlie

WE all are aware that Charlie Bird is climbing Croagh Patrick for Motor Neuron. Locally please join us and help raise funds for Irish Motor Neuron & Pieta.

Starting from Slane Distillery car park to Hill of Slane on Saturday 2nd April 2022 @ 10am. You can donate by any of the following ways; www.idonate.ie/Hill of Slane

Sponsorship cards available. Buckets available on the day to make your donations

Contact: Barbara 0862449990 or Linda 0863073933

JULIANSTOWN

Mr. Eamonn Reilly

The Mosney Road lost another long-time resident last week with the death of Mr. Eamonn Reilly.

A generous hardworking, honest man all his life, he was much respected and liked in the neighbourhood. A great neighbour to everyone, as was his beloved late wife Breda.

Now his son Eamonn, along with his wife Eileen continue to help the neighbours just as his parents did.

Eamonn worked hard all his life but his great passion, apart from his family, was his greyhounds. He had many winners and was well known and respected in racing circles.

For the past few years, he would sit outside in his wheelchair, watching the world go by and of course everyone stopped to have a word with him. He was joined by his neighbour Sean Marron and they could talk for Ireland. Eamonn was a great story teller and he could keep you enthralled with his stories. Robert Dunne was another great friend who was a daily caller.

The funeral Mass was held on Thursday last in St. Mary’s Church with mourners coming from near and far to bid farewell. Eamonn was laid to rest in Moorechurch Cemetery.

Sincere sympathy to his heart broken family on their sad loss; Predeceased by his wife Breda, daughter Sinéad, granddaughter Geraldine, brothers Seamus and Sean, sisters Bríd, Una and Sheila. Sons Eamonn Jnr, David and Niall, daughters Ann (Aspell), Rita (Morrison) and Catriona (Finnegan), his sister Anna Gillen, sons-in-law Ian, Tom, John and Gerry, daughters-in-law Eileen, Roisín and Rosemary, grandchildren Louise, Tom, Gerard, Claire, Rachel, Megan, Orla, Rory, Emmett, Pearse, Barry, Sean, Conn, Ciara, Eoin and Ciarán, great-grandchildren Grainne and Rua, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. May the gentle soul of Eamonn rest in peace.

Julianstown Tidy Towns

Julianstown Tidy Towns Volunteers, together with our East Meath Community Workers have been very busy in the Community Garden planting 5 Mature Cherry Trees with the help of a mini digger. You would not believe how heavy they were, but thanks to all the help we got them planted. The area behind the Bus Stop will be getting a complete transformation over the coming months and steps down into this area (which will be accessible to wheelchair users) are also being created.

The hedge planting is continuing and if you are free on Saturday morning, please come along a give a hand! (Anytime from 10.30 am) Tea/coffee and a chat afterwards. Thank you to everyone who is helping!

Daffodil Day

Daffodil Day Friday 25th March and the J.D.C.A. and friends ask you to Support Daffodil Day with Donations at The Lime Kiln, Julianstown. With Your Donations the Irish Cancer Foundation Can Ensure They Can Be There for Cancer Patients and Their Families.

Sunflowers

Did you know? The Sunflower (sunyashniki in Ukrainian) has long been a symbol of peace for Ukraine so maybe we should sow lots of them this year in support of Ukraine!

New Signage in Village

Julianstown & District Community Association have been working with the Meath Co. Co. in relation to installing Heritage Signage for the village similar to that in Laytown/Bettystown. These new signs would feature an image of the Bridge over the R. Nanny and would look so much more enhancing.

Condolences

Julianstown & District Community Association would like to offer Condolences to the family and friends of Eamon Reilly, Mosney Road, Julianstown who recently passed away. May he R.I.P.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Parish Flower Society Annual Collections: The Stamullen and Julianstown Flower Societies will hold their annual collection on the weekend of 19th and 20th March. All donations are used to provide flowers our parish churches through the year and a special word of thanks to both committees for their weekly floral displays.

St. Mary’s Church of Ireland

Welcome Back Coffee Morning on Friday 22nd April 10.30-12.30. Thanks to Julianstown Community Association for initiating the idea of a community coffee morning and to the Select Vestry for agreeing to this, the date of 22nd April has now been confirmed for this “Community Welcome Back Coffee Morning”. (St. Mary’s Church of Ireland and Julianstown Community Association). A meeting has taken place and the plan is that there will be tea and coffee with a wrapped biscuit and a raffle ticket for €5 per adult. There will be a small selection of stalls and of course, help is needed as well as items for the stalls.

Community Garden

Meath Co. Co. have completed installing the drains at the Community Garden, levelled the ground and have also seeded it. Our East Meath Community workers, Kevin, Bob, Andrew and Paddy are presently doing the groundwork for the planting of a Native Irish Hedge along the roadside. The groundwork for the Sun Dial is also progressing nicely and will soon be finished. If you would like to help with any of our ongoing projects, please come along to the Community Garden any Saturday morning at 11 am or weekdays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All welcome.

Meals on Wheels

Julianstown Stamullen Meals on Wheels we are delighted that the service is resuming this month. Meals will be delivered weekly, Monday Wednesday and Friday.

Anyone wishing to avail of this service please contact Meals on Wheels dedicated phone number: 085-7222068 Or Ann on 086-8576470.

MORNINGTON

Cille’s Lotto

Lotto results for 8th March. The numbers drawn were 11-12-20-24. No Jackpot Winner. The €50 winners were Pauline Keane and Bop O’Donohue. The Jackpot is €9,600 this week. Play online at www.cilles.com We thank you for your continued support.

Dates for your Diary

Wed 23rd March: Donacarney GNS Confirmation Preparation; 7.30pm in Church.

Thurs 24th March: Donacarney BNS Confirmation Preparation, 7.30pm in Church.

East Meath Meals on Wheels

Hot Meals are delivered to your home between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week throughout the year, excluding bank holidays in the areas of Laytown, Bettystown, Mornington, Donacarney and Colpe.

The charge is €5 per person per meal. If you would like to avail of this service or know of anyone who might benefit from this service; please contact us on 085-7570810.

Defibrillators Locally Available

Defibrillator are available in the following locations:

Carroll Estates Roslyn site office off the Castlemartin Road and can be accessed during site office hours. Location of other units locally are: Pat’s Centra Bettystown;

Red Brick building, Donacarney; Entrance to Grange Rath Estate, Colpe Cross.

External wall of Dolphins Crèche, Inse Bay; Harry’s Centra, Mornington; McDonagh’s Mobile Home Park; Lime Kiln Julianstown.

New Parking Fines

New regulations for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes came into effect last week. The new regulations will double the fixed charge penalty from €40 to €80 for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes. Ring the Gardai if you are hampered by badly parked vehicles so that there is a complaint recorded.

