St. Vincent’s Win

Congratulations to St Vincent’s on winning the Tailteann Cup Final 2020 on Tuesday evening in Pairc Tailteann with a great 1:11 to 0:11 win over Carnaross.

Windfall Draw Results

Numbers drawn were 03- 25-29. There was no winner of the jackpot.

Entries for the monthly draw were Brendan Murphy and Síle & David Laing. Monthly winner of €200 was Joe Hand. Jackpot now stands at €8,000.

Churches Reopen

Masks must be worn in the church at all times. Hands will be sanitized when entering the church 2/metre distancing will remain in Church, family groups may sit together. Overall numbers attending must not exceed 50. Stewards will show you to your seat filling the church from front to back.

Rathfeigh P & P

The club has reopened and new members are welcome to come along and join this lovely club. Open to members from 8 to 80 and beyond.

It’s a great sport and a good way to exercise and get the fresh air. We are having our first Scratch Cup on 15th August, The Nicky Lynch Memorial; named after our former Chairman who died last year. Only a few places left; contact Colm or Stephen in case of cancellations.

Duleek Library

Duleek Library is now back open with opening hours as follows:

Monday Closed; Tuesday 11.00am – 1.00 pm & 1.30 – 6.30 pm; Wednesday 9.30 am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm; Thursday 9.30am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm; Friday 9.30am - 1.00 pm & 2.00 pm - 5.00 pm; Saturday 10

Scoil Naoimh Treasa

Mr. Aidan McLoughlin has been appointed as the new Principal of Scoil Naoimh Treasa and takes up his new job at the start of the new school year. We wish him well in his new job.

Bellewstown Golf Club

Weekly junior golf lessons are ongoing at 12pm every Saturday. Weekly Ladies/Gents group lessons every Thursday. Bellewstown golf club is accepting bookings for visitors to play.

Blotto

Blotto Tuesday 27th July. Numbers drawn 05-12-13-14-25. No winner. €10 winners Ann Collins; Icy Designs; Rita Baxter; Richard & Marie; Angela Bellew; Tishy.

Bellewstown P & P

Don’t forget fun competition every Tuesday evening at 6.45p.m. and Sunday at 9.30a.m. Entry sheet for the Nat. Strokeplay is now up in the clubhouse; if you want to enter it, please put your name of the sheet and leave the entry fee in the box.

The Clogherhead Development Group is online at www.clogherhead.com

Thought for the day.

Judging a person does not define who they are; it defines who you are.

Stay Home Stay Safe.

With all the schools being on holidays at present there will be more people about the place so we really must keep up our social distancing and face coverings to protect ourselves and others. Now that we are allowed to travel all over Ireland do please be very careful. There are still plenty of people who seem to think if you are wearing protection there is no need for they to do it as well. Not forgetting hand washing and sanitising, I think at this stage we do that bit automatically. Just for a little longer, hopefully, we will get back to the new normal. Stay safe.

Coast Guards.

Clogherhead Coastguard Unit are presently looking for new recruits. If interested please call to station (at harbour) any Wednesday evening at 7p.m. for a chat and more information. Thank you, OIC & DOIC.

Car Parking in Clogherhead.

The new car parking signs are working in most places. With the influx of extra people in Clogherhead, car parking had become a bit of a problem, especially going to the beach but all seems to be under control of course it just takes 1 idiot to park incorrectly and mess it all up again. With the new park at the tennis court it’s only a few minutes to the beach. So, enjoy out lovely village.

Mass is Back.

It is great to see that we can now go back to Mass in our Church’s. Saturday night 7.30p.m. St. Michael’s Clogherhead. Sunday 10a.m. St. Peter & St. Paul’s Walshestown and 11.30.a.m. St. Michael’s Clogherhead. You can still book your loved ones Anniversary Masses and Fr. McVeigh P P will offer them up privately. Please respect social distancing and only use seats that have been allocated for use.

Bingo is Back

Great news, the Dreadnots Drive in Bingo is back on a Monday night starting at 7.30p.m. It takes place in their Football grounds, Ganderstown and please follow the steward’s advice on parking etc. Good luck.

Ladies Swimming.

Down at Clogherhead Beach and Port Beach it is lovely to see the local ladies going for their morning swim regardless of the weather.

These are real hardy women where a little breeze won’t affect them, and I believe the cold water is very refreshing. I do believe them and I won’t be sampling the water to prove them wrong. There also is “Fun Exercises” on beach every morning from 10am.for 1 hour. All ladies and gentlemen welcome.

Take away Food.

Fresh “Take Away” food can be purchased any evening from The Pizzeria and The Great Wall and during the day from Roberto’s, Fisherman’s Catch and The Beach Hut. Fisherman’s Catch is now open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday’s from 11 am -7 pm.

Porthole Open in Harbour.

After having your lunch /tea at the Fisherman’s Catch just pop across the road and get a nice dessert ice cream, tea / coffee at the Porthole. It is open again for the summer months. Ice Cream, Crepes and Coffee etc. available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Mondays from 11am to 7pm.

Collection Day for Lifeboat.

Sincere thanks to all the volunteers who took up the collection on behalf of the Lifeboat last weekend at Mace, Clogherhead, Centra and Forge Field Farm Termonfeckin and Carron’s Togher. Due to Covid restrictions this was the only way to take up collection. Sincere thanks also the all who supported us and especially and business owners who allowed the collection. Stay safe.

Lifeboat Golf Day.

This year’s Lifeboat Day will take place in County Louth Golf Club, Baltray on Wednesday 18th August. Fee is €100 for a 4-person team and at least 1 player must be a member of County Louth Golf Club and have a Golf Ireland Handicap. Tees and Greens may be sponsored for €50 each and bookings will take place from 12 noon on the 18th.

Fees and sponsorship may be paid through the club. Further details from Padraig Rath on 087 6784912. Thank you and good luck.

Clogherhead Lifeboat Station.

Clogherhead Lifeboat Souvenir Shop has opened and to continue with it we would like some volunteers to help out. Covid-19 and Social distancing regulations will be in place at all times and anyone who may be interested should contact 0876784912 for details. Weather permitting it is hoped to be able to set up occasionally at the Harbour in Port Oriel and we look forward to welcoming visitors back.

Pop’s Pots.

Can you help us with your small change? “Pop’s Pots” are small jam jars in the station which you could take and fill up and return to the station? Thank you for helping to save lives at sea.

Lifeboat Crew Exercises.

These exercises are still taking place every week. It is a lovely sight to see so come down to the beach and have a look for yourself. Please be very careful and observe social distancing.

St. Colmcilles Pastoral Area SVP.

If you need assistance or help please phone either of the numbers listed below: 1800 677 777. Your request will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

Get Well Greetings.

A speedy recovery is sent to all Parishioners who are ill, either at home, in hospital, and in the various convalescence and respite homes in the area. Sincere thanks are also extended to those who care for them there especially in these times of Covid. All who work these places caring for our loved ones are marvellous and we should not forget it and remember them in our prayers.

Julianstown & District Community Association

We have received word from An Bord Pleanála that further significant information has been received by them from Solar Famers Ltd (part of the Energia Group) in relation to permission for a Solar PV Energy development with a total site area of 148 hectares (365 acres) at Rogerstown, Smithstown, Calliaghstown, Piltown and Ballymad, Drogheda, Co. Meath. We will keep you advised of developments. We have also received an e mail from North Irish Sea Array (NISA) Offshore Wind Farm who are in the early stages of developing an offshore wind farm from Howth to Skerries, to Balbriggan, and on to Clogherhead; and they want to consult with all local communities and keep us advised of developments as they occur. The views of the local community are really important to them and they are very conscious of involving us in the design stages of this process.

Bottle Banks on Camera

The Bottle Banks look super where they are situated just beside the Railway Bridge Laytown in their purpose-built location. If the bins are full, please bring your recycling items home with you and come back another day! They are being emptied on a very regular basis and you can always email - environment@meathcoco.ie. If you find them full to the brim. CCTV has been installed - you have been warned!

Drogheda Presbyterian Church

Minister Rev. Damien Burke is delighted to see so many people back and many new faces among them. They have decided to hold one service each Sunday at 10:30am, for all of the Summer, (and possibly back to two if Covid 19 restrictions are the same in September). Booking is on the Church webpage or see details of phone number to ring to book on Facebook. Early booking advised as spaces are limited, due to Covid restrictions. The Service can also be watched on YouTube live.

St. Mary’s Church of Ireland

A word from Revd Canon. Katharine Poulton; The Quarter of a Million Steps for St. Mary’s is ongoing with all participants doing well. Thank you for supporting this effort for our parish funds which, despite the generosity of parishioners, have seen a decrease due to the loss of Parish Rooms rental income, and of more conventional fundraising. The Paypal link is: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8ApnQ8BhZJ or you may like to just give a donation. The service on Sunday will be Morning Prayer. The service should come through Facebook Live for people who are unable to be present in church. The Confirmation Classes have been postponed due to limitations on indoor meetings. Confirmation will be on 5th December providing the regulations allow and preparation will take place before then.