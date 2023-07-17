Local businesswoman Karen offering free Leadership course

Weekly online sessions start August 28th

Whether it's yourself, your family, your colleagues or your community, how we lead ourselves has an impact on ourselves and our own happiness, success and achievement. And it has an impact on others around you ... in your home, your workplace and the world around you.

Karen is offering to help you to strengthen your leadership muscle by joining a LIFT Roundtable this autumn.

“These free weekly online sessions help us to examine how we manage ourselves by looking at key themes such as listening, positive attitude, respect, accountability, resilience, innovation and so much else,” explains Karen. “This is not about how others behave or what others do. It's a confidential and safe space for you to reflect on how you live these themes, and help you to grow and become stronger”.

LIFT Ireland is a social enterprise initiative aimed at increasing the level of positive leadership in Ireland. Leadership is not limited to a select few and everyone is a leader in their own way.

"Just an hour a week can help give you greater clarity about your own leadership and how your leadership influences others in your home, work or community,” adds Karen.

“Depending on demand, I will run a morning session (8.00am), lunchtime (1.00pm) or evening session (7.00pm), one hour a week for 10 weeks, starting w/c 28th August. There is no charge to take part, and there is no hard sell - no membership, no follow on courses or books. Instead, it's all about you and the impact your leadership has on you and others around you.”

If you're interested in taking part, complete the expression of interest form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf7in9SN6P7bREuw8k-A-12JOA3tD8vwxymIaNLzKxy1tFBkA/viewform?pli=1 and Karen will be in touch.

“I am proud to be a trained LIFT facilitator and to give my time on a voluntary basis, to assist others in strengthening their leadership muscle. So if you'd like to discover more and be part of it, I'd love to welcome you onto one of our Autumn round tables,” says Karen, who runs White Lightening Consultants, and has won numerous business awards.

“You can find out more about it by visiting: www.liftireland.ie”.