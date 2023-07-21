Lip Sync hopefuls needed to raise funds for Drogheda Women’s Refuge

Lipsync Battle to take place in November in McHugh’s Venue in aid of Women’s Refuge

Brian Howard is seeking contestants for a mega Lip Sync show in Drogheda, to raise funds for the Women's Refuge.

Brian will reprise his role as Tina Turner for one night only!

We may have lost the real icon Tina Turner earlier this year, but for one night only, she will still make an appearance (of sorts) in a spectacular show in Drogheda.

Tina impersonator Brian Howard is donning his blonde wig and heels once more as he is organising a gala Lip Synch Battle in November, the proceeds of which will go to the Drogheda Women’s and Children Reguge.

Brian/Tina is currently recruiting participants, who are willing to have a bit of craic in the name of a great cause.

“It's going to be held in McHugh’s Venue, Drogheda on Saturday November 4, and all proceeds will go to the refuge,” says Brian, is originally from Stamullen and now lives in Donore.

“We need eight contestants who are up for a bit of fun on the night, and I thought some local businesses might want a bit craic and even some competitiveness, so whoever wins will do so representing their business.

Brian Howard is seeking contestants for a mega Lip Sync show in Drogheda, to raise funds for the Women's Refuge.

"It’s a chance for your businesses to say we're involved and get the name out there on the stage as well”.

Brian’s love of the stage began when he was just a boy, and back in 2011, he took his performing to another level when his Tina act won a major competition in Balbriggan.

He hung up his wig in 2018 after a few years of successful gigging, but she will come out of retirement to entertain the crowds at the Drogheda show.

“In her early years, Tina had her own problems with domestic abuse, so when it came to thinking of a charity for the show, the women’s refuge seemed the perfect fit,” he says.

“We are looking for eight people who can attend around three rehearsals in the lead up to the event, and we can guarantee a great night of fun and entertainment.

“You don’t have to be an alto, tenor or even able to sing, just up for some fun and ready to become your musical icon for one night only.”

Brian will reprise his role as Tina Turner for one night only!

He says if someone hasn’t done anything like this before, than Lip Synch is a great place to start.

“The emphasis is on the performance, as you don’t have to sing, and you can relax a bit more and have the craic,” he says. “I'm planning on having judges there but it will be more just for the interaction and for the fun element and comments, so though some people might be competitive, it's not about the competition. It's about the big goal, which is to raise money.!

Brian is looking forward to hearing from people who would love to take part in this fun event in the lead-up to Christmas, for a good cause.

He can be contacted on strong_image@hotmail.com or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/brian.d.howard.