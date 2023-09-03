Laytown Races under starters orders after successful launch

Famous strand races take place on Tuesday September 12th

Representatives of the ten local housing estates that will be represented in the Pride of Place Race.

We are now galloping towards the date when the famous Laytown Races return to the beach, and with that in mind, a large crowd turned out to the event launch in Gilnas, The Cottage Inn, where a draw took place to select the 10 local housing estates that will be represented in the Pride of Place Race.

The world-renowned and unique event will take place this year on Tuesday September 12th.

Renowned commentator Des Scahill was MC for the evening, bringing a mix of his impeccable racing knowledge and unique sense of humour to proceedings.

The evening began with a few words from the New Secretary/Manager Jessica Cahalan followed by Joe Collins, Chairman of the Laytown Race Committee. This was then followed by the eagerly anticipated draw for the Pride Of Place Maiden race on Tuesday 12th September.

The Pride of Place Maiden, introduced at the 2019 race meeting, is now a popular feature of the race day and build up to the main event. The draw took place to randomly allocate local housing estates/residential areas with a horse in the race – a maximum of ten horses will run. The groups representing the first, second and third horses across the winning line will win for their estate a €500, €400 and €300 voucher for Black’s Garden Centre, Julianstown, which is sponsored by the Laytown Races Committee. The vouchers can be used by residents to enhance their estate or Laytown village with plants, flowers, or trees. Representatives of the winning resident groups will be invited into the parade ring for a special presentation after the race.

Along with the large turnout of local people, the launch event was attended by members of the Laytown Races Committee, Lynda Reilly of TOTE Ireland, the main race day sponsor, Meath County Council Cathaoirleach, Stephen McKee and Councillors Sharon Tolan, Elaine McGinty and Tom Behan.

“We are thrilled with the turnout for the launch of this year’s ever-popular Laytown Races on Tuesday, September 12th. There was a wonderful atmosphere and sense of camaraderie along with a good dose of light-hearted competitiveness among the twenty local housing estates, most notably when South Shore were drawn again this year,” said Joe Collins, Chairman of the Laytown Races Committee. “They are looking for a hattrick, having won the race twice so far. On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank the Gilna family for hosting the launch event and everyone who attended.”

The full list of housing estates/ residential areas drawn to be represented in the Pride of Place Maiden are:

1. Marian Villas

2. South Shore

3. Seamount Cresent

4. Station Road

5. St. Patrick’s Square

6. Inse Bay

7. St. Brendan’s Villas

8. Castlemary

9. Beach Grove

10. Backlanesc