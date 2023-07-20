Laytown photographer launches unique collaboration on gifts

All welcome to Bríd O’Neill launch at Academy Books, Southgate, July 29th.

Bríd O'Neill's collection will be available at Academy Books Southgate following Thursday's launch.

East Meath photographer Bríd Ó’Neill is collaborating with a local independent bookstore to produce and sell a range of unique special gifts.

Bríd’s company BON Photography is teaming up with Academy Book Store in Southgate Shopping Centre where she will be selling her award-winning images as postcards, gift cards and bookmarks.

Everyone is invited to the launch of this joint project on Thursday July 20th, in the bookstore at 7.30pm.

“I’m very excited to be joining forces with another small business to offer unique gifts which showcase the beauty of our local landscape and wildlife,” says Bríd.

"In addition my prints are available to purchase as prints, mounted prints and framed pieces too. Some are in stock and others available to order either directly through myself or through Academy Books.

Wexford-native Bríd O'Neill made the coastal village her home almost 20 years ago, and in recent years has taken thousands of wonderful shots of landscapes, people and wildlife she has on on her doorstep.

In 2021, she compiled the best of her lockdown images into a photography book Reconnect, which will also be available to purchase on the night.

"On the launch night, we will have tea and coffee and some treats, and there will also be a framed print to be given away,” adds Bríd. “I have also supplied the shop with a screen for customers to view many other images available to purchase. Many images are from the local area and Ireland ranging from landscapes, seascapes and wildlife”.

You can find our more on www.bonphotography.ie or social media - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & LinkedIn as BON Photography.