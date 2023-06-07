Laurence Park rat infestation due to corroded council sewage drain

The corroded pipes in the garden of a Laurence Park home have led to a rat infestation in the area.

Drogheda Rural Independent Councillor Declan Power has called on Louth Co. Council for prompt action to repair a sewerage drain in the front garden of a council tenant at St. Laurence's Park.

The drain has corroded underground and allowed rats to burrow their way to the surface.

"This has been a significant concern for the resident for the last three to four years, as rats have burrowed several holes in the garden and can be seen running in and out daily and often into other neighbouring gardens,” says Cllr Power. “I raised this issue at the May Borough Council meeting and have requested several progress reports. Any infestation of Rats is a severe health issue and shouldn't be taken too lightly.”

He points out that rats can spread serious diseases such as weils, typhoid and typhus.

"If rats get into a home, it can also damage wiring severely and have been known to get into car engines and cause damage. The residents have reported this several times since the first Rat holes appeared about four years ago,” adds the local councillor. “However, I have been liaising with Louth County Council engineers and I'm confident we can have a resolution within the next week or two with all works fully completed.”