Last chance to donate to Back to School drive by rescue service

Keith Plant from the Boyne Fishermen with Tara from Scotch Hall at the Boyne Fishermen's Back To School Drive Collection, where the organisation aimed to collect donations of school supplies on behalf of Connect Family Resource Centre, to assist families as the new school year approaches.

Members of the Boyne Fishermen, Connect Family Resource Centre and Scotch Hall Management at the Launch of the Boyne Fishermen's Back To School Drive Collection, where the organisation aimed to collect donations of school supplies on behalf of Connect Family Resource Centre, to assist families as the new school year approaches. Scotch Hall sponsored a raffle for a Scotch Hall gift card for anyone who donated.

For the past two weekends, Boyne Fishermen’s Rescue Service has been involved in an innovative “Back to School” drive, which customers of Scotch Hall shopping centre may have noticed, and the proceeds of which will be delivered to the beneficiaries this weekend.

There is still one more chance to drop off donations to the boathouse on Thursday night between 7pm and 9pm, and add to the 570 school supply items already collected.

“The drive is in aid of the Connect Family Resource Centre and the Footsteps project in Moneymore, as they cover the area of Drogheda providing support to unfortunate families in the town with the back to school supplies,” explains Keith Plant from the rescue service.

"As they are overwhelmed every year with the lack of government support, I got the rescue involved to provide the help needed. So far we managed to bring in over €2,000 worth of stationary and supplies for the students.

The two projects in Moneymore have serious problems each year getting more back to school supplies, as they do get some from the government, but they never have enough.

They also struggled with getting volunteers/people for their events, so the Fishermen were happy to step in and run the back to school collection, and Scotch Hall came on board too, as they gave the Fishermen a space in the centre for two weekends in a row, and also donated a €100 gift card, which was used as an incentive to donate - if you donated to the school collection, you got a raffle ticket for the voucher.

“We had our new rescue raft out on display asking for the help of the public to donate any form of supplies to “ram the raft” right up,” adds Keith, who has been a volunteer with the service for many years.

“Our last collection night is Thursday August 17th between 7pm and 9pm and we would really appreciate the donation of any school supplies.”

The Boyne Rescue Boathouse is on the Marsh road, Drogheda and the contact number is 041 980 4876.