Large-scale housing development in Drogheda gets the go-ahead from An Bord Pleanála

An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead for a Large-Scale Residential Development in Drogheda following the modification of a permitted Strategic Housing Development.

In granting permission to omit a permitted landmark building at Newtown Wood and replace it with retirement homes, the board upheld the decision of Louth County Council.

Lagan Homes Drogheda Ltd had applied to omit a two-storey landmark building which contained a creche (380sqm) and a residents’ gym, coffee bar and communal room (448sqm) and replace it with 9 self-contained retirement homes.

The 7 one-bed and 2 two-bed units to be contained across three separate buildings with communal and support services for independent and/or assisted living for older persons (over 55 years old).

Louth County Council granted permission for the proposed LRD on 9 December 2022, subject to six conditions, none of which required any significant changes to the development.

Condition no. 2 required the retirement homes to be permanently retained in one ownership and under the same management company as the remainder of the overall development permitted under the parent permission.

A report from the local authority accepted the applicant’s rationale/justification for the omission of the permitted childcare facility, noting that the North Drogheda Masterplan had identified neighbourhood centres.

‘These and shared locations with schools and adjacent to same are considered to be more appropriate and optimal locations for childcare facilities.’

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Gerard Kellett, Beaulieu Village, Drogheda.

Mr Kellett submitted that the development was not consistent with Development Plan polices to provide residential development in tandem with community and social infrastructure including childcare facilities, or with the recommendation of the Childcare Guidelines that a 20-unit childcare facility should be provided for 75 houses within new residential developments.

‘The surrounding area has undergone major housing development with permission granted for 217 units at the overall Newtown Wood site and 316 units at Beaulieu Village across the road.

‘The proposed amendment to the Newtown Wood development will result in the developer failing to provide much needed childcare infrastructure, which is severely lacking in Drogheda.

‘There is no creche in the vicinity of the development site. There is a genuine need for a creche in this area.

‘It is submitted that the developer is only providing the more profitable elements of the overall development, i.e. housing, to the detriment of the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

Mr Kellett argued that the proposed assisted housing could be provided instead of other housing in another part of the overall Newtown Wood development.

‘An Bord Pleanála should require the developer to provide a creche, a local convenience shop or a coffee shop in the interests of proper and sustainable development and healthy communities.’

In response, the applicant submitted a Childcare Demand Assessment and a Community and Social Infrastructure Audit, ‘which demonstrate that the area is well served by education, community, childcare, healthcare and retail with no significant gaps in the network of existing facilities identified. The planning authority concurs with this assessment.’

It was submitted that the childcare and gym uses already permitted at the development site ‘would be underutilised and would undermine the viability of other similar facilities in the area.’

‘The permitted residents’ gym, coffee bar and communal room at the site were not proposed or designed to form part of a neighbourhood centre or to serve members of the public but were to be used by residents of Newtown Wood only.

‘There is a coffee shop within walking distance of the site (c. 160m). There are sports facilities in the immediate area including Newtown Blues GFC and a fitness and leisure centre at the Boyne Business Park.

‘The location of a retirement community within a larger community of regular market housing supports the principle of ‘Ageing in Place’ identified in Housing Options for Our Ageing Population which allows for greater social interaction with required services in place.’

An inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommended that conditional permission be granted.

The Board granted permission for the modification to the permitted Strategic Housing Development generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

‘The Board considered that, subject to compliance with conditions, the proposed development would constitute an acceptable residential density at this location, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or property in the vicinity, would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development, as well as in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience.

‘The proposal would provide an acceptable form of residential amenity for future occupants.’

The Board considered that the proposed development was compliant with the current Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027 and the proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.