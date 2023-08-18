Lands at Dowth shovel ready for state purchase says Harding

Cllr Wayne Harding says he has made contact with a number of his Fianna Fail colleagues in government over the last number of months in relation to the to the Devenish lands at Dowth coming on the public market.

The Meath councillor says he has had ongoing discussions with Minister Thomas Byrne in relation to the matter, but have also suggested to An Tanaiste Michael Martin that a purchase of the lands as part of his Shared Island initiative would make perfect sense.

"There has been ongoing research at the Lands, where it has been proven that the planting of certain species of grass swards greatly enhancing the filtration effect on run off water from lands reaching our water courses. This in turn would greatly enhance the water quality of our rivers which are been proven to be under increased pressure from pollution,” explains Cllr Harding. “Where better to have a working field research facility than in the heart of the Boyne Valley in one of the most ancient areas in the world? "

He says he has looked into all areas of state bodies and their ministers to become involved with education and farming being the two leaders.

" I am pursuing a bathing status area at Slane Bridge to enhance water safety and quality; let people bath in clean waters, deliver the Boyne Greenway, bring people to experience the ancient wonders of the Boyne Valley in an environmentally friendly way. Now is the time for the state to invest,” adds Cllr Harding. “The lands at Dowth because of the work of the Devenish team is shovel ready. There had always been reference made to the fact that the Lands around the world heritage site would be part of a state park. And now some have come on the public market. In what is a race to save humanity I have called on the government to purchase the Lands and go looking for major solutions to tackle climate change”.