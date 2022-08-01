Ladies backroom staff in new Meath boss O’Rourke’s sights

RECENTLY appointed new Meath senior football team manager Colm O’Rourke is expected to put forward a number of high-profile names for ratification to his backroom team in the coming days.

There are strong rumours that at least one and probably two of Eamonn Murray’s two-in-a-row Ladies All-Ireland senior champions’ backroom team are to link up with O’Rourke and it is expected that O’Rourke will call on personnel from inside the county instead of bringing in ‘big names’ from outside.

In his weekly Sunday Independent column O’Rourke wrote that management is a results business and that Meath supporters of his era judged the team on beating Dublin and winning leagues and championships.

O’Rourke revealed that he would be able to turn to Seán Boylan for guidance. According to O’Rourke, Boylan will have open access to the team as advisor, counsellor, motivator or whatever else he wants to be.

O’Rourke, the choice of the three-man sub committee comprising Liam Keane, Sean Kelly and Conor O’Donoghue, was put before delegates by management at a meeting on Tuesday of last week and was passed unanimously by club delegates. Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan were also ratified as selectors.

The new manager, who was proposed by county chairman John Kavanagh and seconded by coaching officer Martin Blake, has a three-year term, with a review after year two.

Oifigeach na Gaeilge officer Joseph O’Brien said it was now imperative that the whole county got behind the new manager, while Skryne delegate Oliver Harrington said Colm O’Rourke had a very long association with his club and he expressed his delight with the appointment and wished the manager every success in the new role.

Chairman John Kavanagh said he wanted to put on record his thanks to the three-man committee for the professional and discretionary manner in which they carried out their task.

He also thanked those who were unsuccessful for allowing their names to go forward in the interests of Meath GAA.

Kavanagh confirmed that there would be further recommended appointments to O’Rourke’s backroom team over the next number of weeks and the manager would avail of some of the existing resources as well as augmenting that with some of his own appointments.

“On behalf of the county management I want to wish him the best of luck,” Kavanagh continued. “We are not going to have overnight success, but I am sure everyone will support him and support Meath GAA over the next three years. We look forward to a very exciting time in that period.”