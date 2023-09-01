Lace up your boots for Boyne Valley Trails Walking Festival

September 18th – 24th 2023 – www.boynevalleytrails.ie for more details

Boyne Valley Trails, in association with Love Drogheda BIDs and Fáilte Ireland, are delighted to announce the return of the September Walking Festival, which takes place from 18th – 24th September 2023. Imbued with history, the Boyne Valley is a highlight of Ireland’s Ancient East and the September Walking Festival is a wonderful way to explore the region’s rich cultural heritage, whilst getting out into the beautiful waterways and lush green of the Boyne Valley.

Featuring walks for all levels, there are guided walks exploring the history and culture of Drogheda, from the medieval remains through to the home of John Jameson, as well as plentiful opportunities to getting out into the countryside with the Boyne Camino and the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin cliff walk. The Boyne Valley Trails September Walking Festival is a great way to get into nature, get exercise and tomeet people from the region and further afield.

Speaking about the Festival, Dusty Flanagan from Boyne Valley Tours said: “As a local, with many years discovering, documenting and guiding walks in Drogheda and the Boyne Valley area, we’re delighted to share some of the fantastic routes, landscapes, nature, urban trails and historical locations with visitors and locals alike during the Boyne Valley Walking Festival. The scheduling of this festival in September allows us enjoy the beautiful autumn colours on the day walks around the Boyne River, the coastal headlands and the woodlands of Townley Hall and Beaulieu. The nights closing in provide an atmospheric backdrop to the evening walks through historical Drogheda, with the promise of a warm welcome in any of our local pubs and restaurants afterwards. Drogheda is a very easy town to access by car, train, bus or bike, it is also a lovely base to stay and enjoy the Boyne Valley. We look forward to meeting friends, old and new on our trails around the Boyne Valley.”

Trevor Connolly, Love Drogheda BID CEO added: “We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Drogheda and the Boyne Valley region for the 2nd edition of the Boyne Valley Trails Walking Festival. Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of the Boyne Valley as you embark on a series of guided walks, carefully curated to suit different skill levels and interests. Whether you're an avid hiker or a leisurely stroller, there's a trail to enchant every visitor.

This festival is more than just walking; it's an opportunity to delve into the region's rich history. Accompanied by knowledgeable guides, you'll explore ancient sites such as the awe-inspiring Newgrange, a UNESCO World Heritage Site older than the Pyramids of Egypt.

The Boyne Valley Trails Walking Festival invites you to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with nature, history, and yourself. Unwind, rejuvenate, and create lasting memories as you embark on this extraordinary journey through Ireland's picturesque landscapes and rich heritage.”

Throughout the Festival there are numerous different walks tailored to different abilities:

Historian Brendan Matthews will follow the line of the Medieval Town Walls in the Medieval Drogheda walk, bring the towns history to life from the great Norman Conquest that established the town in the late 12th century, winding through medieval streets and lanes where you will hear what life was like as you walk through the magnificent Saint Lawrence defensive Town Gate which still stands in the centre of the town today. For children there is also the epic Drogheda Walls Family Fantasy Walk with guide Gráinne along Drogheda's old walls, listening to stories, song and discovering some surprises along the way.

Des Grant will lead a walk exploring the Clockmakers and Watchmakers of Drogheda, an industry that began with Newgrange 5,000 years ago through to the modern manufacturing industry which began in 1766 and continued until recent times. He will tell the stories behind dozens of makers including watchmaker Henry Hamilton who acquired the treasured Tara Brooch at his shop on Laurence Street in 1850 before selling it in Dublin, as well as the local German clockmaking families the Rombachs, Wehrleys and the Duffners and the dramatic and humourous stories behind the 150 year old Tholsel clock.

Step back in time to 1820, and join Des Grant as he takes on the persona of the legendary John Jameson, the founder of Jameson Whiskey on a walking tour of Drogheda, where he once owned a Jameson distillery, five-storey stone malthouses, corn stores, and kept a prestigious family home in the town centre which still stands, and where his children and grandchildren who were born.

Nordic Walking uses 90% of your muscles and gets you out into nature. Suitable for all levels and with Nordic Poles provided, the Introduction to Nordic Walking is an opportunity to meet some new people, learn a new skill, and have a bit of fun. For those experienced in Nordic Walking there will also be a number of Nordic Walks including the Boyne Greenway and the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin Cliff Walk taking in views from the Mourne and Cooley Mountains in the North as far as Lambay Island. A moderate walk with some inclines.

Part of the official Celtic Camino, join guide Dusty Flanagan on a guided walking tour of the 25km Boyne Caminoloop walk. Starting in Drogheda, the Boyne Camino passes through some of the most stunning scenery in the Boyne Valley, where the Battle of the Boyne was fought and along the majestic Boyne river to return to Drogheda. Official Celtic Camino passports are included in the ticket price and walkers will have the opportunity to collect Camino stamps along the route.

Other walks include through the Beaulieu Estate and Gardens, a guided heritage tour of Georgian Drogheda,exploring the examples of the Georgian Architecture and a Mindfulness Walk in The Augustinian Garden of Remembrance.

Please note walks may be modified on the day due to weather conditions at the guides discretion.

Visit www.boynevalleytrails.ie for more details, full event listing and to book tickets or see Boyne Valley Trails on Facebook or @boynevalley_trails on Instagram for more details.

Funded by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Love Drogheda BIDs (Business Improvement District scheme).