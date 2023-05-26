Lace up your boots and take part in Boyne Valley Camino challenge

Raising funds for cancer research on Saturday July 22nd

The Boyne Valley Camino Challenge on Saturday July 22nd is in aid of Northeast Cancer Research & Education Trust (NECRET).

It’s that time of year again to get your steps in for a great cause in beautiful local countryside.

Held annually in aid of the Oncology Unit, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, the NECRET Boyne Valley Camino Challenge looks forward to another great event on Saturday July 22nd.

Starting and finishing at St Peter's Church, West Street, Drogheda, the 25k walk captures a magical blend of greenway, riverside, wood paths, quiet country roads, canal paths, green fields’ and historical locations, and really is a special gem in the heart of the Boyne Valley.

It’s in aid of NECRET (Northeast Cancer Research & Education Trust), whose mission is to improve the treatment and outcomes of people with cancer by supporting cutting edge treatment and care. The group is always greatly appreciative of the Boyne Valley Walking Group for their wonderful support in running the event.

To receive a registration form please email necret.info@gmail.com or text 086 7773294 with your full name, address, and mobile number. Limited numbers will apply so please register as soon as possible.

While the challenge is 25km in length, there will be plenty of breaks throughout and walkers can go at a pace that suits them. More details can be found under Boyne Valley Camino Challenge on the NECRET Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NECRET.