Just days left to have your vital say on future of Drogheda as city

City Status Group calls on people to engage the Electoral Commission review by May 10th.

Drogheda City Status Group (DCSG) has again called on individuals and groups representing both residents and businesses across Drogheda; East Meath and South Louth to ensure they have their say regarding the review of electoral boundaries currently underway by the Electoral Commission. They believe this review creates a key opportunity to assert a more logical and better way to run the administration of the Greater Drogheda Region and to enhance the quality of life for people living, working and studying in the Greater Drogheda area.

“There are just days left to have your say on the future of Drogheda; South Louth and East Meath. This is an opportunity for people in the Greater Drogheda Region to assert their desire to build on emerging efforts to take a more holistic and orderly approach towards the local administration, planning and development in this Region, with obvious benefits for all,” said Anna McKenna, Chairperson of DCSG, adding “the most important issue is to ensure that East Meath remains in the same constituency as Drogheda and South Louth. In addition, with the rapid population growth in the Greater Drogheda Region, there is the potential to create a new three or four seater constituency for our region – effectively a Boyneside Constituency which reflects the strong business and community bonds between both sides of the Boyne.”

DCSG point to examples of much needed successful collaboration such as the Boyne Trail and the expansion of bus services between Drogheda and East Meath, recognising Drogheda as the major commercial, educational and healthcare hub that it is.. The planned DART+ expansion is yet another initiative that they say will further reinforce the natural catchment footprint of the Region.

DCSG are urging everyone individually as well as through community, sports and business organisations that they are involved with to make their views known by engaging the Commission on their website, www.electoralcommission.ie and they emphasise that submissions must be made no later than Wednesday next, 10th May 2023.