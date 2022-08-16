Julianstown clubman Coscoran upbeat as he books final spot

Star of the Sea clubman Andrew Coscoran takes a breather after successfully qualifying for the Men's 1500m final from Monday night's heat at the European Championships in Munich. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

ALL eyes will be on Munich at 8:05pm this Thursday as Andrew Coscoran renews acqualntances with Norway superstar Jakob Ingebrigsten in the Men’s 1500m final at the European Championships.

The 26-year-old from the Star of the Sea club in Julianstown found himself boxed in during his heat on Monday night but surged through on the last lap to finish seventh in 3:38.74, just over a second behind the winner. That time saw Coscoran qualify for the showpiece race as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers and they’ll join the top four from each of the two heats in Thursday’s final.

This was further evidence that Coscoran can mix it with the best on the planet, after he reached the semis at the World Championships in the USA last month, having run his fastest time this year in the heats, 3:36.36 – just outside his lifetime best of 3:35.66.

That followed a breakthrough year in 2021 when he reached the semi-finals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, placing 20th overall after going into the championships ranked outside the top 40.

“I’m excited. I’m happy and ready to go and ready to be competitive in the final,” he said after Monday’s heat.

“Eugene (Oregon, venue for the World Championships) was good. I made it through to the semis, but it was definitely a big learning experience. I kind of expected to be a little bit stronger in the semis and maybe make the final. I didn’t do that, but I’ve learned.

“I’m here and this competition here – it’s not quite as tough as egene, but it’s not far off it.

“I was boxed in at the back, but I was relaxed. I didn’t really panic. I expected to be able to come through. I saw that we came through in 2:41, so I knew that if it was a fast last lap we’d all get through as the four fastest losers.”