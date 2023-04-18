Judges predict bright future for talented magician from Meath

Cillian O'Connor watches himself perform a magic trick for Simon Cowell at his Britain's Got Talent audition.. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

It’s seldom that a tear can be brought to the eye of tough and stoic Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, but even he was choking up at the amazing performance of Meath teen Cillian O’Connor (13).

The young Mornington magician had the remaining judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and new judge Bruno Tonioli in tears, as they were truly astounded by the clever tricks.

“Wow, you are unbelievably talented,” said Simon. “Seriously. That absolutely absolutely freaked me out!

“There is something really really incredible about you and I do believe in magic and you are such an amazing performer, brilliant, brilliant.”

Amanda Holden was equally complimentary through her tears.

“You have made me and Alesha (Dixon) a mess, you were amazing,” she said. “I mean absolutely phenomenal, great showmanship. I’m really glad that magic has changed your life and given you so much confidence. But above all of that, you are a little superstar so well done.”

Bruno predicts a great future for the young performer.

“I loved everything about it but especially love you, your passion, your personality and it’s clear to everyone just how much this means to you which makes this extra special,” he added.

“I was totally, totally captivated by what you were doing. For somebody so young it’s an incredible quality. You have a fantastic future in front of you.”

Cillian’s performance was calm, confident and assured, belying his nerves and sensory issues his autism can bring.

“When I grow up I want to be a magician,” Cillian, said before his routine. “What I like about magic is just try to make people smile.

“If I can make them believe in magic and then perform at the Royal Variety Show, I would legitimately cry. Before I had the magic my social skills were very bad. I would just be in the corner. I didn’t want to be within 50 feet of anyone.

“My legs would be shaking, my arms would be trembling.”

However, on the night, he astonished the judges and audience with his sleight of hand, and feats of mentalism.

Everyone will be glued to BGT in the coming weeks to see how our young man does.