Jon’s Drogheda Wheelers mystery cycle tour ends up in Cavan

Members of the leisure group of Jon’s Drogheda Wheelers cycle club departed town on Saturday, August 26, as they do every Saturday for their weekly club spin, only this one was a bit different as none of the cyclists knew where they were going!

Over the past few weeks a mystery cycle was organised by club member Bernard Gogarty. Members were asked to just turn up at the arranged time with their bike and an overnight bag which would be transported in a support van also driven by Bernard.

A fee to cover the cost of an overnight stay in a hotel had been previously collected and was subsidised by the club. There had been much speculation as the destination with some members enquiring if Sterling or a passport was needed.

After an official photo was taken, the first set of directions was announced and just before 11am everyone set off. The route took them up Mell towards Slane with a right turn up King William’s Glen to Tullyallen and then left towards Grangegeeth, Mullagh and eventually arriving at the Lakeside Manor Hotel just outside Virginia in County Cavan where a welcome shower, dinner and a few drinks were enjoyed.

The return journey the next day was along a similar route but travelling through Slane to Drogheda with everyone in the group arriving home safely.

Weather for the weekend could have been better but even some heavy showers didn’t dampen the spirits of this group who are well accustomed to cycling in all weathers.