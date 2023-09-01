Join in the craic as Drogheda Comhaltas recruits new members

﻿September will be a busy month for Irish traditional music in Drogheda with two great festivals taking place in the town during the month. As one would expect, the men and women of Drogheda Comhaltas will play a big role in both of these events and the group is looking for new members of all ages.

They started their recruitment drive with performances in the Drogheda Town Centre on Saturday last and have lots more to look forward to over the coming weeks. On Wednesday September 6th, they will hold a Registration night in St. Oliver’s Community College from 6pm to 7pm, where everyone will have a chance to meet the teachers and try the various musical instruments. There will be another opportunity to try out the musical instruments in the Drogheda Arts Centre on Saturday 9th September between 11.30 am and 1pm. Drogheda Comhaltas caters for traditional musicians of all ages and standards. As well as organising classes the branch also has monthly sessions, children’s sessions, a youth trad ensemble and an adult group. Over 30 members of the branch recently performed on the Gig Rig in Mullingar at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and Daithí Kearney, a member and teacher in the branch, received a Gradam Ceannródaithe for his contribution to Irish traditional music.