Joe Biden turns over a New Leaf meeting young people of Ardee

President Joe Biden with young members of New Leaf and Comhairle na nOg in the Windsor Bar, Dundalk on Wednesday.

While the pomp and ceremony of the visit of US President Joe Biden was taking place in Dundalk last week, there was one small group of hard-working and dedicated young people waiting patiently in a back room to to meet with the leader of the United States of America!

A handful of young people from New Leaf/Mid-Louth Youth Service in Dee Hub in Ardee got a private meeting with President Biden at the Windsor in Dundalk, to say thank you for the funding they receive from The International Fund for Ireland (US peace money).

New Leaf is based out of the Hub in Ardee and work with local youths.

Operated and managed by the Ardee & District Community Trust, co-ordinated by Damien McKenna and funded by the International Fund for Ireland, the programme is designed to help young people build and develop life skills that foster good relations, build confidence and resilience and enhance their employability skills.

The fund was set up in 1986 and New Leaf is a shining example of the Personal Youth Development Programme. All credit must go to Louth Comhairle na nÓg for the photo and to Damien McKenna, Beth Carragher, the team in IFI and Dept of Foreign Affairs for flying the local flag with POTUS!

After the visit finished,Clllr John Sheridan met with co-ordinator Damien McKenna and Beth Carragher of New Leaf and four local Ardee teenagers in the Windsor for a while. They were accompanied by Paddy Harte, chair of the IFI along with civil servants from the Department of Foreign Affairs

“I should also say it spoke volumes that the President and his organising team wanted to prioritise this group for a private audience with him and Tánaiste Micheál Martin,” added Cllr Sheridan.