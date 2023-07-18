Jack Corry: Irish road racing community rocked by death of ‘quietly spoken’ Duleek rider Alan Connor

Duleek rider Alan Connor was killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday evening. Photo by Nikki Corry

The late Alan Connor (second from right back row) with the “Friends of the TT” at the presentation of the funds to the TT riders. Also pictured is the late Alan Bonner, (fourth from right, back row) Photo by Nikki Corry

The Irish road racing fraternity was rocked last week when one of the country’s most experienced road racers, Alan Connor from Duleek, lost his life in a crash with a fellow rider at the end of the 1000cc practice in the the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

The incident occurred just after the chequered flag came out to signify the end of the practice session. The tragedy that unfolded saw a visiting marshal, Liam Clarke, a 66-year-old from Wigan in the UK also lose his life.

The other rider was removed to hospital as were some spectators, who were viewing the races in the grandstand and were also injured. The full details of the incident are still being investigated by the Manx Police.

The Southern 100 takes place on the Billown course on the south of the Isle of Man, and is separate from the TT or Manx Grand Prix races that take place over the 37.75 mile Mountain course.

Alan became the third racer from the general Meath area to lose his life racing in the Isle of Man, with Derek Brien in 2011, Alan Bonner in 2017, and sadly Alan this year.

Alan Connor was a very experienced road racer, and the 50 year old finished no fewer than 29 races over the TT course, and six races at the Manx Grand Prix. He also won a race over the Billown course in 2017.

The tragedy has rocked the racing community, and with no road racing taking place in the south of Ireland this year, Alan was among a strong contingent of Irish riders to make the journey to the Southern, a very popular meeting where most of the practice and racing takes place in the evening. The meeting was cancelled by the organisers afterwards, as the police undertook a long and painful investigation into the incident.

One of the genuine privateer riders, Alan was well known in the racing world, and especially in his famous blue and yellow leathers. The quietly spoken Duleek rider raced as he would say himself, for fun. He often said to me, “Jack I will never win a TT race, but I am enjoying myself, and that’s what it’s all about.”

A member of the Loughshinny club, Alan was a great supporter of the club's events, and even when the “Friends of the TT '' ran a number of fundraisers to help Alan and other riders with funds towards the TT, Alan was always there to support them.

Thomas Garry is the chairman of the Loughshinny Supporters Club and said, “The club are shocked and saddened at the loss of Alan, one of the safest riders in road racing, and he will be sorely missed. We extend our sympathies to his wife Bernie, and his family in this terrible time.”

It is not yet known when his funeral will take place, as the inquest has to be held in the Isle of Man, and this generally takes a few weeks.

Another sad and tragic week for the sport we love.

Rest in Peace Alan, thanks for all the memories.