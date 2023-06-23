IWA delegation to Dáil says ‘do not abandon us in Co Louth’

Wheelchair organisation makes 33 key recommendations in 2024 pre-budget submission

Senator Erin McGreehan (right) with Mildred Carroll, National Community Supports Director Mildred Carroll who is from Co Louth where IWA has three centres, located in Drogheda, Ardee and Dundalk.

Supporters & members of the Irish Wheelchair Association, including a delegtaion from Louth, at Leinster House, Dublin where they presented their Pre-Budget Submission.

Louth members of the Irish Wheelchair Association joined fellow members who marched on Leinster House on Wednesday June 21 to present its pre-budget submission to Government.

Members and employees from around the country gathered to plead with the government to ‘hear our voice’ and ‘not abandon people with disabilities’ in Budget ‘24.

A number of Louth politicians came out to discuss their budget proposals including Deputies Fergus O’Dowd, Ged Nash, Imelda Munster, Ruairi O’Murchu, and Peter Fitzpatrick.

Among the large contingent was National Community Supports Director Mildred Carroll who is from Louth where IWA has three centres, located in Drogheda, Ardee and Dundalk.

Speaking outside Leinster House, she highlighted the difficulties being faced in retaining and recruiting staff due to the government’s inaction around pay parity for Section 39 workers.

“Staff who work for IWA for many years have no choice but to leave the service because they can’t afford to stay working with us anymore,” said Mildred. “This is hard on the organisation but also very challenging for the people they have supported over the years.”

It is widely known that IWA staff have been recruited by the HSE and other agencies in different areas because of better pay and conditions and this is really impacting negatively on those who use IWA services.

“We are urging the government in this budget to provide full pay restoration for Section 39 organisations and a return to alignment with HSE pay scales,” added National Advocacy Manager Joan Carthy.

The cost of disability, housing, independent living and transport access are also key issues covered in the association’s comprehensive submission which contains 33 recommendations across 7 pivotal areas: Sectoral Funding, Personal Assistants, Housing, Transport, Day Services, Social Protection and Sport.

These include:

*Publish an action plan for the Disability Capacity Review and invest money to resource it.

*Provide funding to section 39 organisations to achieve pay parity in line with HSE workers.

*Amend Part M of the Building Regulations which currently only provide for wheelchair visitable housing and not wheelchair liveable resulting in homelessness for people with disabilities.

*Immediately progress the review of the Disabled Drivers and Passengers scheme.

*Change the allocation of funding from Community Employment Schemes to core funding.

*Establish the principle of a cost of disability payment. Budget ‘24 should not be passed without implementing the findings of this report.

*Provide additional funding to support the IWA-Sports performance programme which would enable our athletes to compete at the highest levels.

Latest data from Census 2022 shows that 22% of our population (1,109,557 people) have a disability of some extent and that this generally increased with age – from 4% of people aged 0-4 years to 76% among the over 85’s.

This reinforces more than ever the need for the government to deliver on its commitment towards the full implementation of UNCRPD (UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities).

“As a population, we are living longer and as a result, the likelihood of us acquiring a physical disability is higher,” said Joan Carthy of Irish wheelchair Association. “Ireland needs to plan ahead to ensure that people with disabilities get the right services, in the right place at the right time. We want choice not charity.”