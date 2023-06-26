It’s the Heavy Monster ‘Bubbles’ sound right here in Drogheda!

Calling all Mods! Relive the sounds of the 80s in the Punt Bar with DJ Paul Davis of Bubbles fame.

Those of a certain era, and from a certain city (and with a particular taste in music) will remember Bubbles, the Mod night that was big in the 80s in Dublin.

Well the original DJ there (or DeeJay as they would have been back then) Paul Davis, now resides in Duleek, and has decided to resurrect the popular club right here in Drogheda.

The original club ran from 1981 to 1987 when it closed after the building was sold to developers and the regulars moved off in different directions. Some went to the Scooter Rally scene, some to Northern Soul allnighters in the UK, and others to marriage, kids and domestic bliss.

Fast forward to 2009 and the explosion of Facebook.

"Bubbles was always my happy place, as is evident in the pages of my novel, which one reviewer described as, "A love letter to Bubbles," and so I started a Facebook group dedicated to the club, just for people to share memories, photos and reconnect,” explains Paul, whose first novel ‘Out of Time’ was a big hit.

"And they did, in their hundreds. Someone suggested a reunion night and I was asked if I'd organise it, so on April 10th, 2010, having tracked down Noel Synnott, the original 80s Bubbles DJ, I put on a one off reunion night in the basement of the Grand Central on O'Connell Street in Dublin”.

13 years later, they are still there and still packing that room full of people who want to relive their youth and listen to the Mod, Ska, Motown and Northern Soul records Noel plays.

“Occasionally, we're asked if we'd bring the club to other towns. September 2018 saw us take the club to The City Arms Bar in Waterford,” he adds. “October 2022 we were in Scraggs Alley in Carlow and on July 22nd, 2023, we're going to The Punt on Fair Street in Drogheda,”

Paul will be joined by Bubbles resident DJs, Noel Synnott and Linda Doran, they will have a special guest, local man, Karl Collins, originally from Laytown, now residing in Dundalk, who does a regular Tuesday evening show on Dundalk FM called Rocksteady Rhythms, playing all of the usual music played at Bubbles. The date for your diary is Saturday July 22nd and it is upstairs in the Punt from 7pm until late.