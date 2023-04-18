ISPCA steps in to save homeless Drogheda Animal Rescue service

The premises in Scholes Lane, which the Drogheda Animal Rescue service had to vacate.

The ISPCA has launched their Strategic Framework 2023-2027. Pictured at the launch is the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Chair of the ISPCA Board, Ms. Kerry-Anne Pollock and CEO of the ISPCA, Dr Cyril Sullivan with rescued dog Ruby. Photo: Peter Houlihan/Fennells

After reading the plight of the Drogheda Animal Rescue service in the Drogheda Independent, The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has made contact with the volunteer service to see if they can work out a plan to keep helping animals in need in the local area.

The 25 year old service was operating from a tiny unit in Scholes Lane, Drogheda, and had to vacate the premises a few weeks ago, leaving them and all their rescue cats and dogs homeless.

“Following your recent DI front page on the closure of Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), I contacted Lisa in DAR – and we are looking at ways that the ISPCA can help and support DAR,” said Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA, who also happens to live in Tullyallen, Co Louth,

“We have started the conversation, so we are looking at collaborating on dog/cat animal welfare campaigns. Lisa, her colleague Elizabeth and I are meeting to plan these”.

A representative of DAR was unavailable at the time of press.

Meanwhile the ISPCA has launched its New Strategic Framework 2023-2027 aligned with the Government, to protect all animals in Ireland.

The strategy outlines the ISPCA’s vision for the next five years which is to ensure all animals are loved, respected, protected and treated with kindness.

It also sets out the pathway for the ISPCA to achieve its three goals of, preventing cruelty to animals, protecting vulnerable animals and prosecuting all those who break Irish animal welfare law.

“Our principal ambition is to ensure that all animals in Ireland can live their best life, always. The delivery of our strategic goals and objectives will be achieved in conjunction with our key stakeholders: the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, our staff and volunteers, local authorities, our corporate partners and our member organisations,” said Dr Sullivan. “We would not be able to deliver on this strategy without their invaluable and continuous support. We want to thank them all for their support to date and the ISPCA look forward to working closely with these essential partners deliver on the organisation's strategic priorities and objectives.”

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is Ireland’s largest national animal welfare charity whose members protect, rescue, treat and responsibly rehome tens of thousands of animals of all different species across Ireland.