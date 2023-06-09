Irish Water’s appalling failure to deal with Drogheda’s malodours warrants severe consequences states Deputy Fergus O’Dowd

Local Drogheda based TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said that Irish Water’s continued failure to deal with the appalling malodours in the town warrants severe consequences, fines and possibly legal action if not addressed.

O’Dowd received an update from the EPA’s Inspector of the Urban Waste Water Enforcement Team which stated that following extensive engagement between the EPA and Irish Water that Irish Water has now brought forward the timeframes to cover the primary settlement tanks.

O’Dowd said “Last year Irish Water informed me that they planned to cover the primary settlement tanks in 2027. I informed them in no uncertain terms that this would not be acceptable to the people of Drogheda.

“The fact that Irish Water had issued such a long lead in time for works shocked me at the time and I pressed the EPA to take a leading role in compelling Irish Water to fast track this timeframe.

O’Dowd added “The EPA have now stated Irish Water have brought forward their time frame for works on the settlement tanks to Q3 2024, despite the reduction this remains unacceptable to me and to the EPA.

“It’s quite clear at this point that the plant is not fit for purpose, Irish Water need to be held to account for their continued failures and severe penalties at this stage may be required to ensure accountability into the future.”