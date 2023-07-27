Irish Water instructed to start work to combat odours from Drogheda Waster Water Treatment Plant

Irish Water have been instructed by the EPA to install covers on the primary settlement tanks at Drogheda Waste Water Treatment plant.

The statutory directive will come as music to the ears of residents of the Chord Road area, who have been complaining about mal odours emanating from the plant for a number of years.

The directive states that the work must commence no later than the 30th of September 2024 – four years earlier than Irish Water had initially proposed.

The EPA noted that the period between now and the commencement date will be detailed design, procurement, tendering and awarding of the contract for the works, meaning than, in effect, the project will begin imminently.

Local Drogheda based TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed news, describing it as “light at the end of the tunnel”.

He said: “Irish Water have continually failed the people of Drogheda by not adequately managing the horrendous odours emanating from the plant and local network.

“This is a very welcome move from the EPA that will ensure Irish Water are held to account and deliver appropriate and long overdue measures to address the ongoing stench despite the cost.

“Irish Water originally indicated that the works would commence in 2028 which was a complete and utter insult to the people of Drogheda who have had to put up with this farce for years.”

The formal statutory direction which the EPA have issued to Irish Water states that the following must be carried out: Operate and maintain the treatment plant at all times to ensure it avoids causing nuisance through odours; Commence installation of the covers on the primary settlement tanks no later than 30/09/2024; Complete installation of the covers and installation of an odour control unit to extract and treat the odours no later than 31/12/2025; Carry out odour suppressant dosing at two locations in the waste water collecting system at a rate that ensures waste water arriving at the treatment plant avoids causing nuisance through odours. Note: odour suppressant dosing is commonly used to reduce septicity and the risk of odours in waste water.

Deputy O’Dowd added: “I would like to thank the EPA for their direct involvement and their continued engagement with the local community. They have carried out a significant number of physical inspections following the complaints received from both myself and local residents.

“Finally we have light at the end of the tunnel which I hope will finally bring a resolution to this debacle.”