“Ireland is run on the work of volunteers” says Sr Rosemary

“There is some wonderful work been done by volunteers and I wanted to be part of it.” Sister Rosemary Mohan.

With National Volunteer Centre just around the corner from Monday 15th May – Sunday 21st May – as well as the 20th anniversary of the Louth Volunteer Centre – we have been hearing from local volunteers on the value of their participation.

Sister Rosemary began her volunteering journey in 2020 when she registered with Louth Volunteer Centre. “I had been working full time in our ministry, in finance. I was coming out of that job, and I was looking for something on a part time basis.”

On her motivation to volunteer, she said; “I’m still reasonably active so while I can do something it would be good to do it.” Another reason Sister Rosemary is motivated to get involved in volunteering in her local community is “I am very aware of some of the needs around Drogheda and I wanted to get involved in some of the different groups, they seem to be doing great work and I thought I would like to get involved.”

Sister Rosemary feels like she has got a lot out of her volunteering journey. “I find it very life giving.” Sister Rosemary is currently volunteering with the Family Resource Centre in Moneymore. “They’re just a wonderful group of people... I’m very much energised when I’m with them.” One of the aspects that Sister Rosemary particularly enjoyed about volunteering was that it was something totally different for her, having spent her life working behind a desk.

One of the moments that have really stood out to Sister Rosemary during her volunteer journey, was when she volunteered to steward at a football match. “I had never done that in my life before and I never had such an enjoyable day. It was great fun.”

Sister Rosemary found the support of Louth Volunteer centre “absolutely fantastic, It’s lovely to get the email every week and know what’s going on.” Sister Rosemary recommends attending the ‘Exploring Volunteering’ sessions. Sister Rosemary enjoyed getting to meet the other people that attended the sessions. “it gives you a sense of being part of the group and I found that very helpful.” “I find Louth volunteer Centre very supportive.” Sister Rosemary would encourage people to register with Louth Volunteer Centre. “Once you are registered, they will send the different needs and you can make a choice then of what you can do.”

When it comes to getting involved in volunteering Sister Rosemary would advise people to “go for it, it’s just great. Even if it’s only for a few hours a week it all helps.” Sister Rosemary feels there is such a need out there for volunteers and “we all have something to offer.”

“Ireland is run on the work of volunteers.”