IN PICTURES: Drogheda bathed in blue for rip-roaring 10k event

Michelle Finn from Cork crosses the line as first lady home in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Drogheda’s main street was a sea of blue (or was it green) as almost 1,300 runners, joggers and walkers gathered to take part in this year’s Boyne 10k road race.

Aaron Hanlon of Drogheda & District A.C was first across the line with a home win, in a remarkable time of 31 minutes and 22 seconds, with Michelle Finn of Leevale A.C. the first woman to finish, not long behind him at 33 minutes and 48 seconds. She smashed the course record for female entrants.

Just five seconds behind, Eoin Richards with the Dublin Track Club was second in the event In a time of 31:27 and David Scanlon for Rathfarnham W.S.A.F. A.C. crossed the line in third place with 32:00 dead.

There were elite runners galore taking part, all hoping for glory or personal bests but it wasn’t all about the time, as participants came from all over the town, county and country to take part in one the most picturesque races in Ireland.

The theme this year was ‘Be a Legend’ and the runners did indeed resemble the River Boyne snaking their way around the town, skirting the legendry river itself.

The atmosphere in the town was electric and organisers Drogheda & District AC gave a huge thank you to all participants, as well as spectators, local businesses and the whole community.