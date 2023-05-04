If you go down to the farm today...Ladybirds hit Newgrange

Irish Girl Guides Teddy Bear Picnic at Newgrange Farm

Ladybird Day 2023 Everyone got a certificate with their name and the name of their Teddy.

Great fun was had by all in Newgrange Farm for the Ladybirds Teddy Bears Picnic, rain didn't dampen spirits! 95 Ladybirds from around the North East Region had a great day on Saturday 22nd April 2023 at Newgrange Farm, Co. Meath.

They all had a wonderful time playing in the Maze, riding tractors and getting to hold and feed the animals. Everyone got a special Teddy Bear bag, some sweets and a certificate with their name and the name of their own Teddy that joined them for the day.

The Ladybirds got to take part in the naming of the Ladybird Teddy Mascot, who is now called Redy Teddy, which was picked by Ava from Glyde Ladybirds. The name was chosen because Teddy was proudly wearing their red Ladybird t’shirt and necker, and Ladybirds are always Ready for fun, learning things and making friends. Redy will visit all North East Ladybird units, for their meeting or for picnics and events. The day was also enjoyed by the Volunteer Leaders and older members from Guides and Senior Branch who helped out on the day.

“We can’t thank the staff of Newgrange Farm enough! The girls had a wonderful time and the facilities meant that when the rain came down there was still lots to do. It was wonderful to see the Ladybirds having great fun, lots of ahhh’s ooooo’s and look! With big beaming smiles,” said Region Commissioner, Annamarie Lawlor. “That’s why we all volunteer our time for Guiding, being part of and watching the girls grow in confidence, it’s priceless”.

If you would like to get involved in Irish Girl Guides www.irishgirlguides.ie info@irishgirlguides.ie 01 668 3898.